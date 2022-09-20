Kevin Smith Celebrates Secret Stash Press Releasing First Comic Maskerade

Kevin Smith has become a cottage industry over the years, producing indie films for a niche audience, as well as owning a comic book store -- Jay & Silent Bob's Secret Stash -- where he sells not just his own movies, but comic also comic books, action figures, and clothes based on them. Now, Smith is celebrating the release of Maskerade, the first title from Secret Stash Press, an imprint of Dark Horse Comics that will be the new home for Smith and his friends and collaborators. And while Maskerade is a new title entirely, featuring action and violence and all that comic book stuff, there's some more traditional Kevin Smith stuff coming down the road, too.

In the closing credits for Clerks III, which had a limited release in the U.S. last week, there's mention of Quick Stops, a new comic that will take place within Smith's View Askewniverse, sharing stories featuring the characters from Clerks, Mallrats, Chasing Amy, and beyond. That, and Maskerade, are both available to buy as a signed subscription at the Stash website.

You can see Smith's cheerleading for the first new book below.

HEY KIDS! COMICS!

My new @DarkHorseComics book MASKERADE is in comic book shops all around the world RIGHT NOW! Or you can join Kev’s Comics Club at @The_SecretStash and get signed copies sent every month, including a Stash exclusive cover by @sundayjeff! https://t.co/F3Rza5Lmut pic.twitter.com/vc3Elz85M0 — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) September 19, 2022

You can check out the official solicitation text below for the first two Secret Stash Press titles.

MASKERADE #1

Felicia Dance is hiding in plain sight. The provocative social media star and shock TV sensation has one of the most recognizable faces in the world-so she can't capture and kill the butchers who murdered her little brother and experimented on Felicia like a lab rat when she was a child. Not unless she looks like someone else.

The face of justice is reshaped forever in Maskerade-an exciting new vigilante comic series from writers Kevin Smith and Andy McElfresh and artist John Sprengelmeyer, marking the dynamic debut of Smith's Secret Stash Press imprint with his very own vigilante!

An all new sci-fi crime drama from writer and filmmaker Kevin Smith and screenwriter Andy McElfresh! Variant cover by Francesco Francavilla and Stash Exclusive cover by Walter Flanagan.

QUICK STOPS #1

Writer: Kevin Smith, Artist: Jeremy Simser, and Cover Artist: John Sprengelmeyer

Enter the Askewniverse when pop culture nuisance Kevin Smith's brand-new anthology series opens for business, telling tall tales from the Jersey world of his classic comedies!

In the premiere issue, Chronic-Con guest of honor Holden McNeil tells Alyssa Jones and a packed podcast audience his story of going green with legendary loiterers Jay and Silent Bob in the Quick Stop cooler, and how it directly led to the birth of his Bluntman and Chronic comic books!

The series will feature black-and-white comics like the Clerks films, as well as more misadventures with Jay and Silent Bob!