Kick-Ass Is Back With It’s Biggest Release Yet (And We Mean That Literally)

Mark Millar and John Romita Jr. changed the game when they introduced the world to Kick-Ass, and the series would not only go on to receive critical and commercial acclaim, but would also spawn numerous series, spin-offs, and films. Now fans can experience the original story in the franchise’s biggest release yet, and you can get your first look and details right here.

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Image Comics is releasing an all-new compendium paperback of the series known as Kick-Ass: The Dave Lizewski Years, which will collect all four volumes of the original series in one truly impressive collection later this summer. Included in the Kick-Ass Compendium are Kick-Ass Vol. 1 #1 – 8, Kick-Ass Vol. 2 #1 – 5, Kick-Ass Vol. 3 #1- 6, and Kick-Ass Vol. 4 #1 – 8, and it will be hitting stores on August 12th.

What Is Kick-Ass, And What Happened To The Franchise?

The original Kick-Ass released in 2008 and introduced fans to Dave Lizewski, who wondered why there weren’t real-life superheroes like in the comics. After starting his hero training and putting together his own costume, he ventures out to take down criminals, but soon learns why being a hero is an incredibly tough profession. The series was known for its brutal fights and more grounded approach to superheroes, though that didn’t keep it from delivering some truly wild scenarios, especially as the cast started to expand with characters like Big Daddy and Hit-Girl.

While Dave’s story would conclude with Volume 4, there was plenty of gas left in the tank for the franchise, as Hit-Girl would get her own solo series and would continue through 6 volumes. In 2019, Kick-Ass returned with a new person under the mask that would be revealed to be a war veteran named Patience Lee. This run would last for four more volumes before delivering a full crossover series in 2020 titled Kick-Ass Vs. Hit-Girl.

We even got a jump to the future with 2023’s Big Game, which is set fifteen years after The Dave Lizewski Years. When we catch up with Dave (31) and Mindy (27), they are still kicking ass, though with some added firepower, as Hit-Girl has joined the Kingsman organization while Dave now has real superpowers thanks to the Magic Order, and he even joins the roster of The Ambassadors.

Since then, the franchise has been a bit quiet, but now you can catch up on Dave’s story and the beginnings of a beloved franchise, and you can pick up the Kick-Ass Compendium when it hits comic shops on August 12th and bookstores on September 8th.

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