10 Best Characters From MILLARWORLD, Ranked

One of the most controversial yet acclaimed comic writers of the modern era, Mark Millar has created quite the legacy for himself. Starting his career at Marvel and DC, Millar would go on to create a comic imprint of his own called MILLARWORLD. Starting in 2004 originally for Top Cow Comics with the series Wanted, Millar created the first step in a crossover 19 years in the making that lead to Image Comics’ Big Game. Having at least one character from all of his books at the time as either a brief cameo or being a huge player to the narrative, it is an incredible feat for any writer.

Last year Millar announced that his MILLARWORLD imprint would be moving and is gearing up for more crossovers in the future. Now that the dust has settled on that and with more than enough characters to go through, it’s time to rank the ten best. Due to how many characters that exist in MILLARWORLD.

10) Edison Crane

Starting off our ranking is Edison Crane, the most intelligent man in the world as well as the lead character of Prodigy, Prodigy: The Icarus Society, and, Prodigy: Slaves of Mars. What happens when you get a genius with a flair for the theatrical and the ability to grow more as a person is you get Edison Crane. Crane stars as the unbelievably intelligent adventurer that uses his mind to solve some of the greatest mysteries in the world and has fun doing it. He pulls off the rare feat of not coming off as stuck up with his appearances and is more often than not always curious about learning something new which helps his character exponentially in a move to help the reader stay engaged.

Millar has stated Crane is the favorite of his characters to write. Along with three well-received solo books and a strong role in Big Game it’s hard to imagine Crane is going anywhere soon especially with him making the journey to Mars in his most recent series and introducing his older brother. Whether it’s in the pages of a fourth volume of Prodigy or as a support in another title, Edison Crane is a welcomed character in all of Millar’s works.

9) Catalina

Catalina the star of American Jesus: The New Messiah and is the second coming of Jesus Christ reincarnated as a young hispanic woman that was born and raised in a compound in Waco, Texas during the 1980’s. When Millar wrote American Jesus: The Chosen One in 2004, we would meet Jodie who was believed to have been the second coming but was not. In a turn of events Jodie was actually the antichrist without knowing, and grew up to be the President in the future. 16 years later in The New Messiah, this is where we meet Catalina, the actual second coming of Christ.

With her story taking place during the same time frame as The Chosen One, we follow Catalina as she breaks free from the stronghold she was raised in. She deals with the weight of being the second coming while wishing she could just live as a normal girl. Catalina quickly became one of Millar’s best characters through three short issues and a follow up series ending the story for both Jodie and herself.

8) Chloe Sampson

When you think of who the daughter the world’s greatest superhero would be, would you imagine a her to be a drug addict? That’s how we meet Chloe Sampson, daughter of The Utopian in Jupiter’s Legacy Vol. 1. In the start of Millar’s superhero epic, Chloe begins the story as an addict turned superpowered woman in recovery and one of humanity’s saviors. With the help of a man named Hutch, the son of another powerful superhero, the two go on the run from Chloe’s brother and uncle after they successfully overpower the government.

In 12 issues over the course of two volumes Chloe goes from a character with no redeeming qualities to someone you want to see save the world. After the first volume she becomes romantically involved with Hutch it leads to the creation of a superpowered child. Always on the run and helping when she can Chloe has one of the most interesting character arcs in all of MILLARWORLD.

7) Eddie “Hutch” Hutchence

Previously mentioned in the last entry, Eddie “Hutch” Hutchence is the son of the genius inventor and superhero Skyfox. Hutch,while not having powers of his own, has a weapon known as the Power Rod that gives him the ability to teleport. With the ability to teleport as long as he has D-cell batteries, Hutch uses his technological abilities to con other people and later when aligned with Chloe, uses them for a force of good.

Far from noble much like his father, Hutch is an even less likely hero along with Chloe. But as they go on the run from her family and find his father for help, Hutch learns what it takes to become a hero and help lead a better life for their son in a way his father couldn’t for him.

6) Duke McQueen

After years of being one of the edgiest writers in all comics Millar changed up his usual style with two more positive books, one of those books being Starlight. Duke McQueen is believed to be a small town’s local kook claiming to have saved a planet from it’s tyrannical government. Now after forty years, an alien from the planet wants Duke’s help one more time as he is a legend on their world.

Duke joins the kid and goes off to another adventure while we get flashbacks of his original adventure. Starlight is one of Millar’s most heartwarming stories about legacy while also being a love letter to classic sci-fi stories of the 1950’s and 60’s and Duke one of his most charming characters.

5) Huck

The other positive story in MILLARWORLD is Huck and being written at time of writing is Huck: Big Bad World. Huck is a Superman-esque superhero with the abilities of superhuman speed, super strength, flight, and a psychic tracking ability that he uses to help people find lost objects. As long as Huck is around and you have a picture or a full name Huck will find the item or person.

Huck is quite possibly the best natured character in all of MILLARWORLD. With a strong desire to help a single person once a day, Huck stands as a beacon of hope. As kind as Huck is you only hope for the best for him, we need a few more like him in MILLARWORLD.

4) Wesley Gibson

On the complete opposite side of morality we have the central protagonist of Wanted and the overall big bad in all of MILLARWORLD, Wesley Gibson. Wesley was the son of the worlds greatest supervillain known as The Killer. After his supposed death, Wesley was given the reigns of his father’s life changing him from your average Joe to one of the premiere supervillains behind the scenes of the world. Now being groomed for the same position his father had and squaring off with his father’s associates, Wesley hunts them down along with another associate The Fox.

For the longest time Wesley, like a lot of Millar’s other characters, had only appeared in the original story unless it got a sequel. After years and years of rumors of a Wanted sequel, we got one 19 years later just not how it was expected. Throughout the pages of Nemesis: Reloaded we learn of Nemesis’ mentor in the B-plot of the book and it was revealed to have been a much older, less-Eminem looking version of Wesley. With his cameo at the end of Reloaded, Wesley along with the rest of the villain’s society, The Fraternity started a war with the rest of the heroes of MILLARWORLD in Big Game, the crossover and sequel to Wanted.

3) Nemesis

If you thought Wesley Gibson was one bad dude, he doesn’t have anything on Nemesis. Far away the most despicable villain Millar has ever put to page, the “biggest bastard in the world” takes our top villain spot (just not the top spot on this list.) Nemesis is a take on the evil Batman trope. In this case, he’s a billionaire named Matt Anderson who uses his fortune to go around and terrorize the police and government workers purely for fun. In the original book, Nemesis was a title various billionaires could take to live out their sickest fantasies and ended with the unnamed Nemesis’ death. Due to years of fans asking for follow-ups we got Nemesis: Reloaded which serves as a soft reboot for the character. Now actually a billionaire named Matt Anderson and not a fake name under the costume (which it was previously) we see the origin unfold as he unleashes war against the L.A.P.D.

Now with Nemesis back as a real person he went on to join Wesley Gibson of the Fraternity and help launch a war against the world of superheroes. If not for some time-traveling shenanigans Nemesis would have become the deadliest superhero killer ever, with the use of powers he stole from The Ambassadors, another MILLARWORLD team.

2) Hit-Girl

Taking our second spot is everyone’s favorite sidekick turned foul mouthed leading girl, Hit-Girl. Originally appearing in Kick-Ass and all of its sequels, Hit-Girl captured the hearts of many due to her highly graphic nature for being a pre-teen. With the closest analog to her being Deadpool, it’s no wonder Hit-Girl has gone on to have double the amount of solo adventures compared to her partner, Kick-Ass. No matter what country she’s eradicating criminals from, Hit-Girl manages to stay busy with a revolving door of creative teams.

Outside of her solo work and support role in Kick-Ass, Hit-Girl played a significant role in the crossover Big Game, being one of the main heroes to take on the Fraternity. Later finding a machine to time travel with, she would use it to her advantage to survive Wesley Gibson as well as severely incapacitate Nemesis (though it didn’t last). Whether you love her solo work or just prefer her as the partner in Kick-Ass, Hit-Girl has rightfully earned her spot on the list with hopefully more adventures on the horizon.

1) Kick-Ass (Dave Lizewski)

Was there any doubt that Kick-Ass wouldn’t make our top spot? Kick-Ass also known as Dave Lizewski was the original Kick-Ass and one of the first characters to debut in MILLARWORLD. Dave was you average high school kid that nobody knew super well, just kept his head low, had girl troubles, and loved comic books. One day he decided to branch out like Spider-Man and become a superhero in New York City but nearly dies on his first night out as Kick-Ass. Now without feeling pain and having life-saving surgery, Dave foolishly went out again and was met with moderate success. What followed was meeting more superheros like Hit-Girl, Big Daddy, and Crimson Mist. After taking on the mob and killing their boss, Mist’s father, Kick-Ass had a new enemy along with the brothers to the mob leader.

After three volumes of Kick-Ass with lots of success and a even a movie, Dave called it quits opting for life as a cop. Following his retirement his partner Hit-Girl would go solo never to be seen again, until Big Game. With his life not going how he expected once again and now in his 30’s, Dave donned the scuba suit and became Kick-Ass once more after inspiring a woman in New Mexico. Dave would be successful once again and was even offered a spot on the international superhero team The Ambassadors and would gain superpowers through technology. We haven’t seen Dave since in the ending of Big Game but I can imagine he’s somewhere out there kicking ass.

That’ll wrap it up for our ranking of the top 10 best MILLARWORLD characters. Who is on your list? Let us know in the comments below.