A Reboot of This Iconic Superhero Needs to Happen

Superheroes have lost their timing. There’s a promise this year to change some things in the genre and revitalize it, and most superhero productions are trying hard to follow the success of a formula that, in a way, has already given all it had to give. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is trying to get its multiverse in order, and the DC Universe is trying to reinvent itself in a whole new arena now. But while this feels like a risky moment to see if any of that’s going to work, it’s also the perfect window for bolder and less conventional stories to break through. This is exactly the kind of moment where the genre seems lost, and a reboot of Kick-Ass, with its raw violence and totally savage humor, makes more sense than ever.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Maybe that sounds a little too bold? In some ways, yes. But the push for something fresh and offbeat isn’t just a whim: it’s the natural result of a genre that’s clearly worn out and struggling to find a new way forward. After the massive high of Avengers: Endgame, which wrapped up an entire era perfectly, both Marvel and DC hit a wall: how do you keep telling stories that actually get people excited? Audiences are tired of movies and shows that talk big about taking risks but just serve up more of the same, with characters who act deep but basically feel like props waiting for a new crossover.

A Kick-Ass reboot could totally work because it doesn’t need to make everyone happy, and honestly, it shouldn’t. The whole point of the story is to be uncomfortable, divisive, and kind of in your face. Just think about the Deadpool movies (especially Deadpool & Wolverine): no one thought a loud, R-rated, cynical movie would blow up at the box office, but it did, not because it was made for everyone, but because it stood out and pulled in people who were sick of the usual stuff. Besides, Kick-Ass could even be the first reboot to fully go against the reboot trend, mocking the current obsession with nostalgia while actually bringing something fresh to the table. Its story leans hard into the meta side of things, which is always a cool angle. A movie like that, today? It’d have space, it’d hit hard, and for sure, it’d find its audience. Besides, it’s been over 10 years since it came out, which is more than enough time for a new version of a superhero franchise.

What makes the idea even stronger is that, unlike other franchises, Kick-Ass still has plenty of room to grow. The concept never relied on one single character; it was always more about the question: what if real people tried to be superheroes? What if the violence was real and unfiltered? What if being a hero was just a way to expose how broken people really are? That idea, especially now, in a world that’s anxious, divided, and always online, could hit even harder. And unlike a bunch of other reboots that just recycle the same faces and plots, this one still has room to take real risks, make people uncomfortable, and dive into a smarter kind of satire.

And that’s totally fine if a bold new version of Kick-Ass doesn’t end up being the most watched movie, because it could still easily be the most talked about. That kind of buzz always pushes other projects to take more chances, too, and it opens the door for riskier productions to get made. It also sends a message to big studios like Marvel and DC: there’s still a ton of creative life outside that old, tired playbook. Because this kind of movie shakes things up, starts real conversation online, and reminds everyone that superhero films can be more than just another franchise heading toward the next crossover, packed with fan service, easter eggs, bland CGI, one-liners, or a recycled multiverse.

A Kick-Ass reboot isn’t just needed – it needs to be done right. And luckily, it looks like that might actually happen soon, in a bold and pretty exciting way.

A New Kick-Ass Reboot Might Be on the Way

Matthew Vaughn, the director of the first movie, revealed last year that he’s building a new cinematic universe that’ll lead up to the return of Kick-Ass – but in a way no one’s expecting: it’ll be the third film in a trilogy. Before that, two brand-new features are set to come out – School Fight and Vram – both set in the same universe, but with totally different characters and storylines. Yes, it’s a risky move, but it also sounds super promising. Instead of just throwing a reboot on the screen, Vaughn is basically building a whole new context, tone, and logic for this world of vigilantes.

In an interview with Collider, he teased the potential of this new project, saying the third film could be a reboot of Kick-Ass, but also kind of a sequel, something totally different that grabs your attention. “(…) It is what, you know, Kick-Ass was reinventing and creating a R-rated superhero and no one was really doing it. This is taking that whole concept to a worthy…not even a sequel, because I think it’s just a whole new way of doing Kick-Ass, which couldn’t be more Kick-Ass,” he said.

While studios are busy trying to outdo each other with massive blockbusters packed with endless cameos, this new project looks like it’s going the opposite way: less spectacle, more substance. Vaughn’s betting on a version that’s super meta – and that actually makes a lot of sense. After productions like Deadpool, The Boys, Peacemaker, and others, it’s clear that audiences not only get the rules of the superhero game but love watching them get broken. This isn’t being treated like just another product – it’s being built as a real statement. And that’s something you don’t see very often.

More than just needed, this comeback feels urgent. People are hungry for something fresh, and by “fresh,” we don’t mean yet another multiverse or a darker version of a hero. We’re talking about boldness, irony, like actually poking the wound and not covering it up. Kick-Ass can pull that off better than anything else, because it was literally made to mess with the formula, to provoke, and to make people uncomfortable.

Rebooting it now, with this kind of energy, isn’t about nostalgia. If Vaughn really delivers on what he’s promising (and so far, it looks like he will), this could be the first reboot in years that actually makes sense. Not just to redo what’s already been done, but to put the whole genre under a spotlight and show what it’s become. The audience is ready for it. And Kick-Ass can come back exactly the way it should: kicking ass.