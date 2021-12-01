Jeff Lemire, Dustin Nguyen To Let Little Monsters Loose at Image Comics in 2022

Jeff Lemire and Dustin Nguyen, the creative team behind the hit , have announced their next Image Comics project, Littles Monsters. The new series is akin to Lord of the Flies with vampires, following the last children living on Earth, though “living” may not be the right word. These vampiric children have lived out what feels like an eternal youth amongst the remnants of human society’s fading achievements. But even a vampiric childhood must come to an end as they discover when surprising events splinter the group, setting them on a new path from which they cannot return. What comes next will change them for the rest of their eternal lives.

“After finishing fifty issues of Descender and Ascender, Dustin and I knew we wanted to keep our collaborations going but also knew we needed to change direction and try something totally different from that sweeping space epic,” Lemire tells ComicBook.com in a statement.

“This story may be about vampires but it is not a horror book,” he continues. “It is a book very much grounded in the lives of these children who have, in a way, been trapped in amber. They live an endless life of innocence and games and childhood. It’s a character study of what it would mean to be truly young forever and the things that growing up costs us all.

“Dustin is doing some of the best work of his career and I’ve really fallen in love with this world and these characters. We can’t wait to share more with readers.”

Little Monsters #1 Solicitation Information

LITTLE MONSTERS #1

WRITER: JEFF LEMIRE

ARTIST / COVER A: DUSTIN NGUYEN

COVER B: JEFF LEMIRE

COVER C: DOUG MAHNKE

MARCH 2 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

SERIES PREMIERE

They are the last children on Earth…who also happen to be vampires. For longer than they can remember, these child vampires have lived a life of eternal wonder amongst the ruins of humanity. But shocking events fracture the group and set them on a path of discovery that will shatter their innocence forever.