Mad Max and Akira Collide in Mad Cave’s Thrilling Breaklands Vol. 1 (Exclusive)

Imagine a world where powerful psychic beings gave everyone in the world powers…except for you. That’s the world that Kasa Fain finds herself stuck in the middle of in Mad Cave Studios’ Breaklands Vol. 1, which is a Mad Max meets Akira-style story from the team of writer Justin Jordan (Luther Strode, Spread, Dead Body Road), artist Tyasseta (Wasted Space), colorist Sarah Stern (Plush, Star Wars Adventures), and letterer Rachel Deering (Blade Runner: Origins, Annihilator), and we’ve got the exclusive details on the new Volume right here.

While not having powers in a place where everyone else does sounds like a drag on its own, it actually gets worse for Kasa, as her brother is kidnapped and she now has to find a way to get him back. The post-apaolytpic thriller will put Kasa against the odds to make that happen, but if anyone can do it, she can.

“A while back, I got to thinking: what if everyone had superpowers? And me being me, I figured this would be the end of the world. But then I wondered: what about after that? Breaklands is the answer, our anime-inspired Mad Max meets Akira adventure through a world where everyone is superhuman…except our hero,” Jordan said. “While I love digital comics, there’s nothing like the physical thing, so I’m beyond excited for Mad Cave’s collection of the book that (briefly, digitally, on Amazon) outsold X-Men.”

“I’m super excited to bring Breaklands back! I can’t wait to see the Mad Cave edition, “Tyasseta said. “I hope it reaches many new readers who love adventure and great stories!”

Breaklands Vol. 1 collects issues #1 through #5 of the series, and you can find the official description below.

“Mad Max meets Akira! In a future where history was reshaped by godlike psychics, Kasa Fain is the only girl in the world without a power of her own. When her brother is kidnapped, she’s going to need to use everything she has to get him back.

For fans of Tokyo Ghost or Children of Men, Breaklands delivers brutal beauty and high emotional stakes—a story for anyone who’s ever been underestimated and came back swinging. Because sometimes, family is the only power that matters. This first volume collects issues #1–5, packed with vivid landscapes, fierce combat, and a raw emotional current that never lets up.”

Breaklands Vol. 1 will land in stores on September 2nd and is available for pre-order right now.

Are you excited for Breaklands Vol. 1? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things comics with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!