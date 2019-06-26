Marilyn Manor Review: A Colorful Yet Insubstantial Debut With Some Promise

Marilyn Manor breaks out as IDW’s newest comic book with colorful craze. The inaugural issue might be smaller than others at just over 30 pages, but the irreverent story will hook fans as they learn more about the life of Marilyn Manor.

The plot of this series is simple enough. Marilyn Manor tells the story of its titular heroine who is, really, rather a brat. Known best as being the president’s daughter, Marilyn is dissatisfied with the cushy and fake life her family has led. And where does she focus all this tension?

Well, that would be in one raging party.

Marilyn Manor #1 follows the star as she throws an absolute rager in the White House. With both her parents in Asia for a critical visit, Marilyn decides to channel her father by throwing all caution to the wind. Just like when her father conceived her with Marilyn Monroe on an illicit whim, this girl is ready to risk it all for a fun night… even if it causes her handler a job and then some.

Filled with bawdy humor, Marilyn Manor #1 sets the tone for what this series is destined to become. The fun-loving IDW debut promises to take readers on an adventure, but this debut issue does little to delve into any sort of substantial meat to hook followers. Yes, Marilyn is a sly character, but her motivations run shallow even in the debut chapter. And what’s worse is that her friends fall even flatter.

What is impressive is the comic’s artwork. Marley Zarcone knocks this issue’s imagery out of the park, but Irma Kniivila goes beyond with their stunning color palate. For a series set in the 1980s, Marilyn Manor works hard to channel the decade’s wildest shades. Much of this debut issue feels like a wild trip thanks to its psychedelic color schemes, but the creative team knows when to pull back. The artistic direction behind Marilyn Manor feels tight even in this first issue, and it promises to explore new styles as it continues.

As the series continues, Marilyn Manor has promise to wow with subversive jokes, yet I cannot help but find this first issue to be little more than fun. If that is what you’re eager to pick up, then this really will be an easy one for you to read. However, for the time being, substance seems to be lacking in this bombastic debut.

Published by Black Crown, an imprint of IDW Publishing

On June 26, 2019

Written by Magdalene Visaggio

Art by Marley Zarcone

Colors by Irma Kniivila

Letters by Jane Heir

Cover by Marley Zarcone