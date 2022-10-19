Marvel's 2023 Stormbreakers Ring in the New Year With a Stunning Variant Cover Collection

A new era of Marvel's Stormbreakers begins in 2023 with a new collection of variant covers. Marvel's Stormbreakers Class of 2023 was officially announced in September, featuring the talented Elena Casagrande (Black Widow), Nic Klein (Thor), Jan Bazaldúa (Legion of X), Chris Allen (Miles Morales), Martin Coccolo (Deadpool), Lucas Werneck (Immortal X-Men), C.F. Villa (X-Men), and Federico Vicentini (X Deaths of Wolverine). The new class of Stormbreakers will run for two years, with their first set of variant covers debuting in January. The lineup of variants includes some of Marvel's top titles, such as Iron Man, X-Men, Avengers, and more.

The full lineup of titles for Marvel's Stormbreakers Class of 2023 features X-Force #36 by Nic Klein, Avengers: War Across Time #1 by Martin Coccolo, X-Men #18 by Elena Casagrande, Immortal X-Men #10 by Federico Vicentini, Invincible Iron Man #2 by Chris Allen, All-Out Avengers #5 by Jan Bazaldua, Sins of Sinister #1 by C.F. Villa, and Thor #30 by Lucas Werneck.

What Is Marvel's Stormbreakers?

First launched in 2020, Marvel's Stormbreakers is the next evolution of Marvel's Young Guns program. Over the past 15 years, Marvel selected and recognized 36 up-and-coming artists who went on to draw some of the company's biggest events, iconic series, and beyond, going on to become fan-favorite names in the industry including Steve McNiven, Jim Cheung, Sara Pichelli, Ryan Stegman, and more. Marvel's Stormbreakers continues the tradition Marvel's Young Guns set forth and recognizes its alumni today as honorary Stormbreakers in addition to their work as Young Guns.

You can find the full list of variant covers by Marvel's Stormbreakers Class of 2023 below. Make sure to let us know your thoughts on the covers in the comments.