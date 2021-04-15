Marvel Announces Amazing Fantasy and Reveals Epic New Preview (Exclusive)

Marvel is bringing some of your favorite heroes and villains to a brand new fantastical world in the new Amazing Fantasy series, which will blend different Marvel eras and genres into one epic adventure. The five-issue series will be written and drawn by Kaare Andrews, known for his work on projects like Spider-Man: Reign and Spider-Man/Doctor Octopus: Year One, and he couldn't be more excited to take on such an epic project with characters like Captain America, Spider-Man, and Black Widow in the mix. The best part is that we've got an exclusive preview of the new series and some gorgeous new covers, and you can check them out starting on the next slide!

"My very first memories of reading anything, even before I could read words, were of holding a Marvel comic in my hands at the age of four. I had no idea what the characters were saying, but I was enchanted with the story told through pictures," Andrews said. "It is a thrill to return to a new Marvel limited series, writing and drawing not just my favorite characters-- but my favorite versions of those characters. I just had to come up with a plan to put WWII Captain America, teenaged Spidey and spy school Black Widow into the same adventure."

“This is a story that combines not just different Marvel eras but different art styles to depict them. As a creator, sometimes you want to invent new heroes and villains to expand the universe into different places or ideas, but sometimes there is an even greater power in embracing what has come before," Andrews said. "In telling fresh and passionate tales with heroes that an audience has already invested a lifetime in. There is a beating heart to these archetypes. And they need to live again!"

You can find the official description for Amazing Fantasy #1 below.

"Red Room Black Widow, teenage Spider-Man, World War II Captain America — the most iconic versions of your favorite Marvel characters from across time and space all wake up on an island of intrigue, darkness and...Amazing Fantasy. Are they dead? Are they dreaming? Or have they truly been transported to another fantastical realm? And is there any way for them to return home? This isn’t just a love letter to your favorite Marvel eras, it’s a reinvestment in the seminal characters you’ve always loved, plucked from their quintessential timelines."

Amazing Fantasy #1 lands in comic stores on July 28th, and you can check out the new preview starting on the next slide.

Are you excited for Amazing Fantasy? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things comics with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!