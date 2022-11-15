Marvel Comics Get Size-Shifting Variant Covers for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

In time for Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in February, Marvel heroes and villains are shrinking super-small — or growing super-large — in a new collection of Stormbreakers variant covers. Marvel Comics has revealed eight variants from the Stormbreakers Class of 2023, the program spotlighting the next generation of up-and-coming artists in the comic book industry. Issues of The Amazing Spider-Man, Fantastic Four, Deadpool, and Storm & The Brotherhood of Mutants are among the books getting the size-shifting covers, featuring such fan-favorite characters as Storm of the X-Men, Venom, Daredevil, and the Scarlet Witch. See the Stormbreakers variants below.

For February's collection of Stormbreaker covers, Elena Casagrande (Black Widow), Nic Klein (Thor), Jan Bazaldua (Legion of X), Chris Allen (Miles Morales: Spider-Man), Martin Coccolo (Hulk vs. Thor: Banner of War), Lucas Werneck (Immortal X-Men), Federico Vicentini (X Deaths of Wolverine), and C.F. Villa (X-Men) are the class of artists whose covers depict Marvel's most popular characters with the power of Hank Pym's size-shifting Pym Particles.

In the Stormbreaker variants, a skyscraper-sized Spider-Man and Storm tower over the Marvel Universe, Venom wrestles the viral Pizza Rat, and Wolverine does what he does best, bub: getting his hands dirty down in the sewers.

See the first eight Stormbreakers variant covers and the official solicitation below. The covers coincide with the release of Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and the Wasp's (Evangeline Lilly) size-shifting, time-traveling adventure into the Quantum Realm in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, in theaters February 17th from Marvel Studios.

On Sale 2/1

SCARLET WITCH #2 STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY C.F. VILLA

VENOM #16 STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY MARTIN COCCOLO

On Sale 2/8

DAREDEVIL #8 STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY ELENA CASAGRANDE

STORM & THE BROTHERHOOD OF MUTANTS #1 STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY LUCAS WERNECK

On Sale 2/15

FANTASTIC FOUR #4 STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS ALLEN

WOLVERINE #30 STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY FEDERICO VICENTINI

On Sale 2/22

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #20 STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY JAN BAZALDUA

DEADPOOL #4 STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY NIC KLEIN

