Marvel's Invincible Iron Man Relaunch Reveals Variant Covers

As a new era of Tony Stark begins in the Invincible Iron Man relaunch from Marvel Comics, the Armored Avenger is suiting up on covers celebrating the character's 60-year history. Starting in December, writer Gerry Duggan (X-Men) and artist Juan Frigeri (Avengers) will follow November's Iron Man #650 with Invincible Iron Man #1, the first issue of an ongoing solo series in time for Iron Man's 60th anniversary. The era begins with Tony fighting his way out of rock bottom as he digs up classic armors and confronts old wounds to "overcome a devastating defeat at the hands of a Marvel villain who's been making big waves throughout the Marvel Universe recently."

With Invincible reflecting on the highs and lows of Tony Stark's legacy, Marvel Comics commemorates 60 years of Iron Man with a lineup of variant covers that includes connecting covers from famed Iron Man artist and "Demon in a Bottle" co-writer and penciler Bob Layton. Marvel revealed the anniversary Invincible Iron Man variants, which you can see in the gallery below.

The covers will crossover with upcoming Marvel variant series, including the Classic Homage Variants revisiting some of the most memorable covers in Marvel history — like Layton and John Romita Jr.'s iconic Iron Man #126 — and the X-Treme variant cover series.

The publisher describes the all-new Invincible Iron Man: "It all ends here? Tony Stark, the genius-billionaire-playboy-philanthropist, has lost it all: his wealth...his fame...his friends. But Stark doesn't realize he still has so much more to lose, especially when a mystery villain puts out a hit on him! Every assassin around the Marvel Universe has come out of the shadows for Tony – and he has no idea who hired them! Will this cavalcade of killers close the book on Iron Man? It's the beginning of the end, as the Golden Avenger must fight for his life and find out what it really means to hit rock bottom."

Following her live-action Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, genius inventor Riri Williams — a.k.a. the armored superhero Ironheart — also returns to the pages of Iron Man as Stark forges new bonds with surprising allies that will redefine the way Iron Man operates as a hero.

Check out the official solicitation and cover gallery below.

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #1

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Art by JUAN FRIGERI & BRYAN VALENZA

Cover by KAEL NGU

Variant Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO & MARCIO MENYZ

Variant Cover by PEPE LARRAZ & MARTE GRACIA

Connecting Cover by BOB LAYTON & PAUL MOUNTS

Hidden Gem Variant Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR. & FRANK D'ARMATA

X-Treme Marvel Variant Cover by DECLAN SHALVEY

Variant Cover by IVAN TAO

Virgin Variant Cover by IVAN TAO

Variant Cover by LUCIANO VECCHIO

On Sale 12/14