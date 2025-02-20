The Living Legend of World War II is back in action. Decades after Operation: Rebirth transformed Steve Rogers into a super-soldier who fought on the frontlines of WWII, the legendary Captain America was found frozen in ice and then revived by Earth’s mightiest heroes in 1964’s Avengers #4. It was a full-circle moment for artist Jack Kirby, who co-created the first Avenger with Joe Simon in 1940’s Captain America Comics #1, and writer Stan Lee, who was the first to have Captain America hurl his mighty shield in a two-page text story published in 1941.

Now Marvel is circling back to Captain America’s awakening in the Marvel Age of Comics in an all-new Captain America #1, which is set immediately after Steve Rogers’ rebirth in the pages of Avengers #4. It was announced during Marvel’s ComicsPro presentation on Thursday that writer Chip Zdarsky (Daredevil, Peter Parker: The Spectacular Spider-Man) and artist Valerio Schiti (The Avengers, G.O.D.S.) are relaunching Captain America with a new run that promises to “change how the world views Captain America forever.”

“The opening arc of their game-changing new run takes place in a rarely explored time period — after the World War II hero emerged from frozen suspended animation, but before he joined the Avengers. Declassifying Steve Rogers’ first mission after re-enlisting in the U.S. Army, the story sees Captain America tasked with infiltrating Latveria, leading to his previously untold first encounter with Doctor Doom,” according to the synopsis.

The new run marks Zdarsky’s return to Captain America following 2019’s Steve Rogers-led Invaders and 2024’s Avengers: Twilight. Per a press release, Schiti and Zdarsky’s Captain America is “packed with bold, relevant insights into Captain America’s role and legacy as he learns just how much the world has changed in his absence,” and his top secret conflict with Victor von Doom will “come back to haunt all involved” when the book progresses into present-day storylines set during the ongoing One World Under Doom.

Marvel also debuted Cap’s new stealth uniform (below) designed by Schiti, which the just-unthawed avenger will wear as he leads a new group of Howling Commandos.

“I’ve been a massive Captain America fan for decades. I loved writing the grizzled, older Cap in Avengers: Twilight, so getting to write the actual Captain America title feels like a dream,” Zdarsky said. “We’re exploring Cap’s early days in the modern era with a twist that I think is going to really surprise readers! I’m pretty excited to get this out there in the world, especially with Valerio and Frank’s amazing art!”

“I’ve been approaching this title the way I approached my run on Daredevil, really trying to get in Cap’s head with a grounded, human look at who he is in this new world,” Zdarsky continued. “Steve Rogers is the best of us, and I want that to come through on every page.”

On reuniting with Zdarsky for the first time since their Fantastic Four offshoot Marvel 2-In-One in 2017, Schiti added, “I’m working on a story that strikes the perfect balance between heart, action and entertainment! But the thing that is most exciting and unexpected is that I found myself thinking more and more about Steve Rogers, instead of just Captain America.”

“Chip’s script is so clever and compelling that I’m sure readers will be dragged with us inside Steve’s heart and soul,” he continued. “He’s a man that became the living embodiment of truth, justice and freedom. He fought a war against Nazism, ‘died’ in that war, and came back to life to do his duty and fight again. That’s a lot of pressure, and if you do the math, he’s only in this late twenties in the era we’re exploring!”

2025’s Captain America #1 goes on sale July 2 from Marvel Comics.