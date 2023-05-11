Marvel Teases the Final Chapter of Captain America Series

A new era of Captain Americacomics will come to an end in August. Marvel launched two Captain America series' last year, one starring Steve Rogers in Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty, and the other featuring Sam Wilson in Captain America: Symbol of Truth. Both titles collided in the crossover event Captain America: Cold War, which is currently running through Sentinel of Liberty and Symbol of Truth. Steve and Sam, along with their allies like Misty Knight and Sharon Carter, are working together to stop Bucky Barnes and White Wolf from unleashing the chaos of Dimension Z. Marvel is teasing Cold War's aftermath in August's Captain America Finale #1.

Writers Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing, and artist Carmen Carnero have been the creative team on Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty since its inception. While it appears the title could be coming to an end, statements from Kelly and Lanzing, along with Marvel's description of the one-shot, allude to them not being done telling the stories of Steve Rogers, Bucky's journey as the Revolution, Sharon Carter's evolution as the new Destroyer, Black Widow's new mission, and more.

Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing Talk Captain America Finale #1

"The Century Game is coming to its explosive end – and we're all so thankful for every reader who joined us for the ride," Kelly shared. "SENTINEL OF LIBERTY could never have happened without the visual mastery of Carmen Carnero, who brought every moment of this story to life with boundless imagination and truly human empathy. Nolan Woodard's colors helped create a brutal, beautiful world, while Joe Caramagna perfected every character's voice. And our deepest thanks goes to our fearless editor Alanna Smith and her equally dauntless assistant editor Kaitlyn Lindvedt – who got us through the trenches and into safety on the other side."

"This series has been life-changing for Collin and me," Lanzing added. "Every page of SENTINEL OF LIBERTY was a labor of love, every character has become like family, every collaborator is among the best in the business. We've had the true honor of being embraced by the Captain America fanbase – who work to bring Steve Rogers' moral clarity and goodness into the world every day. From the mystery of the Outer Circle, to the rise of the New Invaders, to the monster-filled chaos of COLD WAR, this story has been a dream. And though it's bittersweet to bring 'The Century Game' to a close, rest assured that we aren't done with these characters or the arcs they've begun here."

You can find the cover and solicitation for Captain America Finale #1 below. The issue goes on sale August 16th.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)