Marvel Announces Captain America #750

The fallout of the current Captain America: Cold War event will be seen in the giant-sized Captain America #750. The crossover between Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty and Captain America: Symbol of Truth will have lasting ramifications for Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson, as the duo goes up against White Wolf and former ally Bucky Barnes, the new Revolution of the Outer Circle. Captain America #750 is going to be a star-studded affair, with backup stories from classic Captain Americacreators like J.M. DeMatteis and Dan Jurgens.

Marvel is also teasing some more developments for our central casts of Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty and Captain America: Symbol of Truth. Both heroes will be mourning those they lost during Captain America: Cold War, the secret of Sam Wilson's new shield will be revealed, Steve and Bucky reunite, and Sharon Carter will start a bold new direction.

The main cover by artist Gary Frank features Steve Rogers leaping into action while Sam Wilson and Redwing soar through the sky. Obviously, there are big things planned after Captain America: Cold War concludes, but the next chapter of Captains America stories will be teased in the monumental 750th issue.

How Does Captain America: Cold War End?

June sees the release of Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #13 by writers Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing, and guest artist Alina Erofeeva. The penultimate chapter of Cold War finds Sam Wilson and Steve Rogers rallying under the Captain America banner while White Wolf believes he has the upper hand. Meanwhile, Black Widow and Peggy Carter will clash over what it means to be a hero, and whether Bucky Barnes is even worth saving.

Captain America: Cold War Omega #1 by writers Kelly, Lanzing, and Tochi Onyebuchi, and artist Carlos Magno features our heroes fighting against White Wolf and his Dimension Z army. Also, Bucky Barnes deploys Ian Rogers, his final chess piece, to turn the situation in his favor. Then, Onyebuchi and guest artist Zé Carlos team for a Cold War aftermath in Captain America: Symbol of Truth #14. Fresh from the battle with Bucky Barnes and White Wolf, Sam Wilson returns home to Harlem with battle scars and a renewed sense of focus. With Misty Knight by his side, he sets out to forge a new path – and maybe reunite with some old friends along the way.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)