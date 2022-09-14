Marvel's Scarlet Witch Series Debuts Wanda Maximoff's New Costume

Wanda Maximoff is embarking on new adventures as part of a new Scarlet Witch series. Announced earlier today, Scarlet Witch #1 comes from the creative team of writer Steve Orlando, artist Sara Pichelli, and colorist Matt Wilson, with a cover by Russell Dauterman. Along with setting up Scarlet Witch's new status quo following X-Men: The Trial of Magneto, the new series will also see Dauterman create a new costume for Wanda Maximoff. Russell Dauterman has been doing cover work for plenty of Marvel titles, most recently the X-Men franchise, and even did a variant cover featuring many of Scarlet Witch's costumes for Avengers Forever #1.

Interestingly, the announcement of the new Scarlet Witch series isn't the first time fans have gotten a look at the hero's new costume. When Russell Dauterman was producing 10 variant covers for this year's X-Men Hellfire Gala, one of the covers revealed Scarlet Witch's updated look. "X-MEN HELLFIRE GALA 2022 ❌✨ MOON KNIGHT issue 12 variant cover, drawn and colored by me — ft. my new design for the Scarlet Witch!" Dauterman wrote on Instagram in March. The costume is exactly the same as the one on the Scarlet Witch #1 cover, except for Wanda wearing a different headpiece.

Scarlet Witch's Classic Marvel Costume

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

When Scarlet Witch debuted in 1964's X-Men #4, her costume stayed true to its "witch" tendencies. Even though her debut put Wanda in a green costume, she is mostly known for her red flowing cape, skintight bodysuit, and headdress as she jumped back and forth between villain and hero. Created by comic book legends Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, Scarlet Witch was a member of Magneto's Brotherhood of Evil Mutants alongside her brother Quicksilver, Toad, and Mastermind. Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver would soon go down a heroic path, joining the Avengers. WandaVision even dedicated an episode to this classic look for a Halloween episode.

Scarlet Witch's First Solo Series

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Marvel launched its first Scarlet Witch ongoing series in December 2015 from Eisner Award winner James Robinson. Together with a rotating team of artists, Scarlet Witch followed Wanda Maximoff across the Marvel Universe as she set out to fix witchcraft. The series ran for 15 issues and concluded in February 2017. Scarlet Witch kept her updated costume throughout her appearances following the end of her series, where her lineage to Magneto was retconned. However, her status in the X-Men comics remained strained following her actions in House of M, where she used her powers to greatly decrease the number of mutants in the Marvel Universe with the phrase, "No More Mutants."

Scarlet Witch Gets a New Costume for Another Ongoing Series

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

A new ongoing series for Scarlet Witch calls for another wardrobe change. Steve Orlando and Sara Pichelli shared their excitement about taking Wanda on all-new adventures.

"Since I first stepped into the House of Ideas, the Scarlet Witch has been with me—in fact, she was the star of my first Marvel work ever, kicking ass, weaving spells, and humbling Doom in Darkhold! So, there was no way I could pass up the chance to work on Scarlet Witch," Orlando said. "Wanda Maximoff has finally broken free of the shadows she's wrestled with for years. And now? Sara Pichelli, Russell Dauterman, and I are unveiling the next chapter of her powerful, improbable, magical life. When you have nowhere else to turn...you turn to the Scarlet Witch. And God help anyone who gets in her way."

"You have been waiting for Scarlet Witch's solo return for so long!" Pichelli added. "Finally that time has come and I'm truly honored my art was chosen to make this happen. Can't wait for you to see the book."

Scarlet Witch #1 goes on sale January 4, 2023.