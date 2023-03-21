Marvel Confirms Release Date of New Loki Miniseries

The God of Mischief is getting a solo comic once again. On Monday, Marvel unveiled their publishing plans for Pride Month 2023, which include a new Marvel’s Voices: Pride one-shot and a string of variant covers. Hidden within that announcement was the reveal that there will be a new Loki miniseries, which will launch during Pride Month in June of 2023. The series was already teased earlier this year, with Dan Watters and Germán Peralta bringing it to life.

The four-issue limited series following Loki—now Marvel’s God of Stories—as he traverses the universe retrieving legendary Norse weapons that have fallen into the wrong hands.

“It’s hard to say what a delight it is to be making my Marvel debut, even more so to be doing it with the God of Stories himself- taking him all the way around the Marvel Universe and back again,” Watters shared in a press release when the series was first announced. “I can’t wait for all to see the beauty German’s art is breathing into this tale we have to tell you, full of magic, danger – and if Loki can’t help himself (he can’t) – quite a smidge of mischief.”

“Loki is one of the most interesting characters, not only in comics, but also in mythology, and his ambiguity in all aspects of his life makes him a very interesting character for an artist,” Peralta added. “I always say that I really enjoy drawing villains, but LOKI has everything. It was ‘love at first sight’ when I read the script. Dan is amazing, and I’m sure he’s having a lot of fun with it too. I can’t wait to draw Loki’s expressions, since there are always double intentions with him, and it’s going to be very entertaining to play with that, as well as everything related to his universe. Having the opportunity to draw LOKI is undoubtedly a beautiful way to start the year. It’s going to be a road full of challenges, but I’m sure it’s going to be a great journey.”

Will there be a Season 2 of Loki?

This Loki miniseries is the latest story involving the God of Mischief, in addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe Disney+ series Loki. A release date for the new batches of episodes has not been set, outside of a planned debut at some point in 2023.

Season 2 of Loki will also see the return of Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer, Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15, Eugene Cordero as Casey / Hunter K-5E, Tara Strong as Miss Minutes, Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius, Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie, and Jonathan Majors as Victor Timely. Ke Huy Quan, Rafael Casal, and Katie Dickie have all been cast in currently-unknown roles.

“Season 2’s kind of a challenge of a question asked of the TVA itself, a battle for the soul of the TVA,” Hiddleston said in an interview late last year.

