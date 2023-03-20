Marvel Reveals First Look at Pride Month Special and Variant Covers

June will be LGBTQ+ Pride Month, and superhero comics are celebrating in a pretty epic way. Last week, DC announced its plans to publish new books and variant covers in honor of Pride Month 2023, and now Marvel is joining in. On Monday, Marvel announced Marvel’s Voices: Pride #1, the annual anthology that celebrates the publisher’s LGBTQ+ characters and creators. This will be the third year that a Pride one-shot is published. The stories for Marvel’s Voices: Pride #1 will include:

Get the scoop on an unannounced X-Men title coming later this year in a story by writer Steve Foxe and artist Rosi Kampe starring Gimmick, the breakout character from 2020’s Children of the Atom!

An all-new hero takes on the mantle of “Nightshade” to protect her Chicago community in a rousing tale by writer Stephanie Williams and an exciting new artist.

Writer Sarah Gailey makes their Marvel Comics debut with a story starring Black Cat! Join Felicia Hardy at New Orleans Pride where she has a fierce encounter with the Thieves Guild—but this time she’s out for more than riches!

Television writer Shadi Petosky (The Sandman) pens her first Marvel Comics story! Wiccan and Hulkling are on a much-needed getaway when the beloved couple finds themselves stranded. Luckily, they befriend an all-new super hero who lends a helping hand!

Author H.E. Edgmon introduces a brand-new symbiote character!

And much, much more!

Additionally, the summer of 2023 will bring the launch of a new Loki limited series and a yet-to-be-announced Fall of X title, the details of which are currently under wraps. The month will bring the debut of a number of Pride-themed variant covers — both for mainline Marvel books and the publisher’s Star Wars books.

On Sale 6/7

IMMORTAL X-MEN #12 PRIDE VARIANT COVER BY DAVID TALASKI

X-MEN #23 PRIDE VARIANT COVER BY LUCAS WERNECK

On Sale 6/14

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #27 PRIDE VARIANT COVER BY LUCAS WERNECK

CAPTAIN AMERICA: COLD WAR OMEGA #1 PRIDE VARIANT COVER BY DAVID TALASKI

X-MEN RED #12 PRIDE VARIANT COVER BY DAVID TALASKI

On Sale 6/21

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #28 PRIDE VARIANT COVER BY LUCAS WERNECK

Keep scrolling to check out the first look at Marvel's 2023 Pride Month covers

