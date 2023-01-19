Loki Clashes With His Variants in New Marvel Series

The god of mischief is about to have a busy year. In addition to the second season of Loki airing on Disney+ later this year, the Asgardian trickster is also getting his own Marvel comic series once again. Hot off the trail of a mini-series by Daniel Kibblesmith and Jan Bazaldua, Dan Watters and Germán Peralta are taking the reins of the title in a new mini-series launching later this year.

Wednesday, the House of Ideas officially announced a four-issue limited series following Loki—now Marvel's God of Stories—as he traverses the universe retrieving legendary Norse weapons that have fallen into the wrong hands. The series teams Peralta, a Marvel mainstay, with Watters, a writer making his debut at the publisher on the title.

"It's hard to say what a delight it is to be making my Marvel debut, even more so to be doing it with the God of Stories himself- taking him all the way around the Marvel Universe and back again," Watters shared in a press release. "I can't wait for all to see the beauty German's art is breathing into this tale we have to tell you, full of magic, danger – and if Loki can't help himself (he can't) – quite a smidge of mischief."

The series is set to hit comic shelves in June and run for four issues, meaning the finale will likely be released in September.

"Loki is one of the most interesting characters, not only in comics, but also in mythology, and his ambiguity in all aspects of his life makes him a very interesting character for an artist," Peralta added. "I always say that I really enjoy drawing villains, but LOKI has everything. It was 'love at first sight' when I read the script. Dan is amazing, and I'm sure he's having a lot of fun with it too. I can't wait to draw Loki's expressions, since there are always double intentions with him, and it's going to be very entertaining to play with that, as well as everything related to his universe. Having the opportunity to draw LOKI is undoubtedly a beautiful way to start the year. It's going to be a road full of challenges, but I'm sure it's going to be a great journey."

An exact release date for Loki #1 has yet to be announced.