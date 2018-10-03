Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 10/3/2018

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn’t totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, Dark Horse, and more.

The review blurbs you’ll find contained herein are supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week, that includes Wonder Woman & Justice League Dark: Witching Hour #1, Shatterstar #1, and The Umbrella Academy: Hotel Oblivion #1. The links to those are also included with a snippet from the review in the following slides.

Also, we should clarify that we’ve simplified our ratings. If you’re a longtime fan, you’ve likely seen both letters and numbers attached to comic reviews. Going forward, this is now a whole number out of five; that’s it!

And with that, on to the reviews — which are listed in alphabetical order, but first by DC, Marvel, and the rest of the publishers.

DC #1

ADVENTURES OF THE SUPER SONS #3

Rex Luthor’s gang of childish supervillains prove to be an entertaining distraction for most of an issue that runs in circles. The problems and events that start the 20 page cycle are all still present at the end, and characters have only managed to move between two points in spite of much talking and the semblance of action. Superboy and Robin are barely distinguishable as characters, offering voices that are barely distinguishable from one another. It’s only the novelty of a chubby pre-adolescent Deadshot or lazily intelligent young Brainiac that spices up a story with very little to offer. The designs and antics of these new(ish) characters may be enough for some, but given the long haul of a 12-issue maxiseries, it seems more likely that what charm there is here will quickly wear thin. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

BATMAN #56

While Batman is quite obviously the central figure in a book that bears his name, one of the things that has always been true of the hero is that its the stories of others around him that are often equally as significant and that holds true in Batman #56, with a twist. Tom King doesn’t pick up exactly after the shocking attempted murder of Nightwing. Instead, he takes us away from Batman and Bruce’s continued pain, and into that of KGBeast. Admittedly, it’s a slightly cliche story, but King tells it well, moving back and forth from the story of a son dealing with a father who was less than stellar and a pseudo-father dealing with grief and rage over what’s happened to his pseudo-son. He even manages to slip in another somewhat unusual villain. That alone elevates the issue, taking it from a simple exposition break in the story to something worth reading. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

BORDER TOWN #2

Border Town #1 set a very high bar for both the series and rebranding of the Vertigo line; it is a bar that Border Town #2 leaps with seeming ease. The quartet at the center of the story is developed in quick fashion being pulled apart and developed in their own settings with a careful attention to detail before the story hammers ahead. Small notes and a flashback provide these students with a lot of depth without being blunt or overselling relatable personalities. It’s the mystical elements of Border Town #2 that make the biggest splash though. The cliffhanger of #1 provided only a taste and a spread in this issue makes it clear that design and draftsmanship will make every encounter with the supernatural jaw dropping. From the slightest character notes to the boldest monsters, Border Town remains an absolute winner. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 5 out of 5

CURSE OF BRIMSTONE #7

As Brimstone dives deeper and deeper into its mythos, it gets more and more difficult to care about the story. The dialogue is just as boring as the narrative itself, and there’s very little throughout these pages to get you interested. The line and color work keeps the book moving, so it’s at least a quick read. Even so, Brimestone‘s flame is quickly going out. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 2 out of 5

DEATHSTROKE #36

Deathstroke #36 is just about as bonkers as one would think when they find out Slade’s been admitted to Arkham. With tones of Jeff Lemire’s run on Moon Knight, readers are left to decide what’s real or what’s fiction — something that isn’t necessarily all that easy with this book. While this issue in particular takes a while to lift off, Priest ends it on a note of promise moving into the next issue. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

DREAMING #2

With Dream absent, The Dreaming has an incredible cast of characters to rotate its focus between and offers Merv Pumpkinhead as a blue collar anti-hero in its second outing. While Merv reveals tragic flaws, the series captures his attitude with all of the humor and sympathy of the original Sandman. Even for readers who may not be fond of this gruff groundskeeper, The Dreaming remains an absolutely gorgeous book on every level. The layouts and borders are the best designed since Fables left the stands, and even the lettering is some of the most notable and additive in all of 2018. This issue offers another odyssey deep into the Dreaming and promises much more to come. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

GREEN ARROW #45

This issue entirely sidesteps Oliver’s current battle with Citizen, instead focusing on the fallout of last week’s Heroes in Crisis. What results from there is a mostly standalone, largely moving portrait of grief, one that showcases just how much a superhero can mean to people, both with and without their mask. The Bensons balance an array of guest characters and personal anecdotes with ease, all while really allowing Oliver to ruminate in and process his emotions in a refreshingly vulnerable way. Fernandez’s art style also really shines in this context, adding a dynamic sense of emotional frenzy, both in the present-day events and in the sullen flashback sequences. If you’re still trying to process the events of Heroes in Crisis, or you just need an unbelievably good Green Arrow story, you absolutely need to read this. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

DC #2

GREEN LANTERNS #56

Hank Henshaw is one of the most interesting villains DC has in their repertoire, and it shows in Green Lanterns #56. Pairing the cynical and power-hungry villain against the at-times naive but well-meaning Green Lantern Corps produces some lovely sparks and allows Dan Jurgens to show that the Lantern Corps is more than just about ring-slinging, and a reminder is needed every once in a while. In terms of visuals, Mike Perkins and Hi-Fi’s artwork is fine throughout, though it does shine brighter in three specific instances, and all three involve Henshaw, including that gorgeous first splash page. With a potent piece of DC history on deck for next issue, we’re definitely hooked until the end. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 3 out of 5

HARLEY QUINN #51

While the “oh no, Harley broke continuity” schtick is more than a little yawn-worthy, there’s something charming about #51 with Captain Triumph being stuck out of his own time, trying to be a hero the only way he knows how and colliding directly with a society and time that he simply doesn’t understand. It’s that charm, along with the first issue in awhile where the story slows down instead of throwing everything at the wall to see what sticks, that makes this issue a winner. Sam Humphries manages to pack a lot of nuance into a rather ham-handed fish out of water story. There’s even a well-crafted scene between Harley and her mother discussing Harley’s past that just feels very natural and honest, completely stripped of the Deadpool-wannabe mess that has troubled recent issues. Match all of that with Sami Basri’s delightful art and Alex Sinclair’s color — and a special shout out to Dave Sharpe’s letters which are excellent — and you’ve got a solid issue. This title could use more of those. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

INJUSTICE 2 #35

Injustice 2 continues its slow wind down, this time by writing off two more breakout characters, Killer Croc and Orca. The two Suicide Squad members had a surprise romance earlier in the series that was played for both laughs and heartfelt moments. Tom Taylor gives the characters the moment they deserve, marrying the two before giving them revenge against Ra’s al Ghul, who used the Suicide Squad against their will for his own purposes. In a comic series filled with endings, this might be my favorite one yet. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

JUSTICE LEAGUE #9

Justice League #9 offers a moment of rest and catharsis after delivering so much titanic action over the summer months. An action set piece bookends the narrative while the middle section is used to explore the freshly reformed team through dialogue and setting. Much of that middle is on the nose with characters making clear and direct observations of one another, but they are well stated. The real joy comes from the careful attention to detail with small elements of Superman’s office and other places revealing a well-considered appreciation for each of these heroes and what they mean. The best observed moment is actually the quietest though as Superman and Batman share a final few pages that say so much about the characters through careful choices of what will remain unsaid. It is a beautiful, restful moment, and a much needed one before events explode once again. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

NIGHTWING #50

When it comes to Benjamin Percy, it’s certainly true that he saved the best for last — at least when it comes to Nightwing, that is. Percy’s last issue on the Dick Grayson-helmed title is especially poignant as it deals with the fallout from Dick’s traumatic brain injury. Dick’s position in Nightwing #50 is completely understandable, and I think each and every one of us could relate to his struggles; probably not the traumatic brain injury, but the subsequent identity crisis that follows a major life event. Nightwing #50 is the beginning of a whole new Dick Grayson, and it’s an issue you need to read. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 5 out of 5

UNEXPECTED #5

A crossover with Hawkman and further investigation into the events of Metal only serve to explain plot points. Characters introduce one another, then state and restate what their story is about, but to what end? The DC universe is not a real place, and any interest in its potential destruction must stem from investment in character, something that The Unexpected has done nothing to earn. Lots happens on these pages, but they are bereft of emotion or concern, simply functioning as a parade of next steps before a crisis that will be narrowly avoided. Like so many of the New Age of Heroes titles, The Unexpected has somehow forgot to craft a story worth telling. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

UNITED STATES VS MURDER INC #2

There’s a lot to love about United States vs. Murder Inc. #2. It’s a gritty, violent crime story, the type of story that Brian Bendis has always excelled at. And Jagger Rose is a fantastic character — tough, confident, and compassionate — and it only took about two issues to show us her entire life story. However, the first and last page of the comic leaves me a bit disappointed. The first page is at first glance a recap page, but it instead provides crucial information about both the setting and the plot, revealing that the United States is actually controlled by the mob and is set in the near future. That factoid isn’t mentioned anywhere else in either of the series’ first two issues. The “recap” also gives away the last page of the book, explaining an event that once again isn’t hinted at in the first issue. I suppose it’s a good thing that the comic’s only flaw is its weird spoiler-y recap page, but it’s a jarring and really amateurish problem that stuck in my mind long after I had finished reading the issue. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

WONDER WOMAN & JL DARK WITCHING HOUR #1

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE]

Show, don’t tell. It is a maxim of storytelling regardless of medium. It is also fundamental in understanding the two-fold flaw that makes Wonder Woman & Justice League Dark: Witching Hour #1 a non-starter for DC Comics’ fall magical crossover event. The comic is told in a fashion where artwork plays second fiddle to narration, with waves of gray boxes explaining every element to readers rather than allowing them to experience the events of a story. This mode of overwriting is a trend within superhero comics with several writers dedicated to showing their own craft before the story. In the pages of Witching Hour #1 it is worsened by the dry, expository nature of the writing. Even as the lettering demands more attention than depictions of talking chimps and fiery disasters, it fails to deliver anything entertaining or dramatic. The result is one of the least compelling invitations to a superhero event in more than a decade. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

Marvel #1

ASGARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #2

This little ragtag team of Asgardians can be pretty delightful with the right formula, and thankfully the team seems to have found the perfect mix. With last weeks introduction of Kid Loki it seemed the book could switch focus to the detriment of the rest of the team, but thankfully that isn’t the case. There’s just enough Loki to make things interesting, but the team is front and center, even when they’re not in battle. So far the personalities play off each other quite well, and Nebula shines as the book’s primary villain. The art is solid throughout the issue, including pretty much any scene featuring the adorable Throg, and throw in a compelling hook for next month and we’re still into this quirky but lovable Asgardian crew. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

CHAMPIONS #25

With each and every issue of Champions, Jim Zub makes it abundantly clear that he gets these young characters. Unlike most books dealing with teenage heroes, all of these voices feel authentic and genuine. Halfway through the book, we get to see the wilder side of this creative team as the Champions are sent to Weirdworld. Fortunately, much to my surprise, none of the charm of the series is lost in this transition, with the new setting perhaps creating even more intrigue. I’ve said it once, and I’ll say it again, because it’s worth repeating: Champions is one of Marvel’s best team-up books. If you’re not already, you should be reading it. – Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 5 out of 5

COSMIC GHOST RIDER #4

The first three issues of Cosmic Ghost Rider were incredibly exciting, fast-paced, and full of laughs. This issue was much different, as it took a look at the consequences of Frank raising Thanos as his own. The emotional impact of CGR has never been felt as much as it is in this issue, with the story of a father wrestling with his shortcomings being brought to the forefront. It’s not the same Ghost Rider we’ve seen throughout this colorful series, but the turn doesn’t come with any sort of drop-off in quality. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 5 out of 5

DEADPOOL #5

This issue takes Young’s wacky version of the Merc with a Mouth and rises it to some pretty amazing heights. The standalone story sees one of Deadpool’s weirdest bets yet take a dark turn, in a story that involves shopping malls, knockoff FitBits, and a deep cut of a villain. It’s absolutely succeeds, and will get you in the Halloween spirit in a unique way. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

DEATH OF INHUMANS #4

There is a glimmer of potential in this issue as a few brief moments of joy and action, along with an excellent bit of characterization, are used to frame the issue. It speaks to craft that simply is not present throughout the rest of Death of the Inhumans #4 as it resumes a gruesome funeral dirge of comics storytelling narrated by a cruise director from hell. Every new twist is explained from outside as characters are shown doing the next thing with very little sense of momentum or choice. That presentation of a summary of events is a poor approach for any story, but especially one that is supposed to be wrapped in such grand emotions. There may be a worthy discussion of what this series could have been, but with only one issue left it is clear that it will never reach any potential that might have existed. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

DOCTOR STRANGE #6

Doctor Strange took a wild turn this week, going from a sci-fi space opera to a grounded, buddy cop mystery in a matter of pages. Still, despite the changes, this book is a lot of fun to read, and the sleek, colorful art style remains the perfect vehicle for the antics of Stephen Strange. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

INFINITY WARS SLEEPWALKER #1

Sleepwalker is back! As a ’90s kid, I couldn’t be ecstatic to see him return to print and certainly felt nostalgic while reading Infinity Wars: Sleepwalker #1. At the end of the day, however, nostalgia doesn’t necessarily mean a property is an award-winning masterpiece. Although this return of Sleepwalker isn’t bad, per se, it feels almost too cliche at times, reminding me exactly of the ’90s issues I grew up on. This book isn’t bound to win an Eisner, but it invoked enough fuzzy feelings within me that allowed me to look past its shortcomings. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #2

SHATTERSTAR #1

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE]

Fans of Shatterstar will likely be disappointed by the book. Instead of leaning into all the weird things that separated Shatterstar from the dozens of other muscular, blade-slinging, teeth-gritting heroes of the 1990s, Shatterstar strips it all away, leaving him a husk of the character he once was. Hopefully, the next issue of this comic features Shatterstar doing a little bit more stabbing and kicking and a little less of him figuring out how best to depreciate his real estate holdings in order to maximize his tax savings. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 2 out of 5

STAR WARS #55

With the Rebellion discovering the key to surviving their conflict with the Empire, the only question is whether or not the entire fleet can learn the information before suffering too many casualties. No matter how many ships they lose, the Rebel Alliance will live to fight another way, forcing Vader to argue the effectiveness of the mission with the Emperor, proving the two have different interpretations of the word “success.” The action-packed dogfights of the previous two issues came to a close in the final chapter of this arc, though artist Salvador Larocca still managed to deliver a handful of impressive images. Narratively, this arc ended on a somewhat underwhelming note as things wrapped up a little too nicely, with the story teasing a familiar face briefly teaming up with our iconic trio. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

SUPERIOR OCTOPUS #1

Superior Octopus #1 is a solid opening issue that quickly establishes Doctor Octopus’ current status quo and catches readers who stepped away from the Spider-Man books up on how the usually evil and portly Octavius is now a young, fit superhero. Gage effortlessly captures Octavius’ general voice from the Superior Spider-Man series, while also making it clear that Octavius genuinely believes he’s turned over a new leaf. However, he spends almost too much time clearing up loose ends. We see Octavius deal with his actions in Secret Empire, Clone Conspiracy, and Superior Spider-Man, but we don’t have any real hook as to why readers should be interested in this book if they aren’t necessarily fans of the character. Mike Hawthorne’s artwork is solid but unremarkable; there’s not too many pages that stand out, but there’s nothing that really detracts from the reading experience either. This is a solid first issue, but it’s unclear what direction the comic is heading. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

TONY STARK IRON MAN #4

Tony Stark: Iron Man #4 is built around an examination of dating apps in a world with hyper-intelligent forms of A.I. and quickly molded robots. The results are chaotic, but the writing can’t carry a story that plays with the hallmarks of a romantic comedy. There are plenty of pairings on display, but none of them really click in dialogue or visuals. Tony is met by his old friend Janet van Dyne, but their flirtation is stiff and uninspired, which is also an accurate description of their intimacy. Jokes continue to fall flat with references to The Expendables coming years too late. The core concept is strong, but this issue simply lacks the ability to execute upon it, making it the first weak installment of Tony Stark: Iron Man so far. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

TYPHOID FEVER SPIDER-MAN #1

Typhoid Fever is an unsettling comic that leaves the reader trying separate reality from fiction. The new crossover event, which features Spider-Man, the X-Men, and Typhoid Mary, follows Mary in and out of delusions and flashbacks, leaving both Spider-Man and the reader off-balance. Stefano Landini’s artwork is rough at points, but it’s saved by strong coloring by Rachelle Rosenberg, who uses different effects and coloring palettes to separate the strongest delusions from what’s actually happening — or happened in the recent past. Ultimately, Typhoid Fever is an ambitious comic that struggles with execution, but is still intriguing enough to keep reading. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

WEAPON H #8

Weapon H is a wild character, and it’s only fitting that his adventures take him to the vast expanse of Weirdworld. The new setting and new characters work beautifully in contrast with Weapon H, and the inclusion of the lead character’s family continue to make his motives feel grounded and authentic. On the flip side, the book has started to lose some of the emotional pull that made it so strong in the early issues. Hopefully those pieces can be put back together as this arc goes on. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

WEAPON X #24

Weapon X has always had the potential to be among the best X-Men books, but somehow always manages to fall short either through lackluster storytelling or messy art. However, Weapon X #24 has an entirely different feel. Deadpool’s presence isn’t over-the-top, annoying, or cloying, Sabretooth’s character development truly shines — even if it Greg Pak and Fred Van Lente are a little heavy-handed with showing it off — and some solid action both in terms of story and visually with art makes the issue a strong entry to the series. It’s one of those issues that gives the reader hope that maybe, just maybe, this title is finally starting to find real footing, and it’s definitely worth a read. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

WHAT IF? SPIDER-MAN #1

This is a frustrating “What If” story because the hook and thematic commentary are so strong, but the actual story fails them on every level. The use of The Unseen as a narrator provides a great introduction, but the character’s insistent return every couple of pages and blunt narration of what any Spider-Man reader could easily make sense of undermines the story being told. While references to history are a fun part of the concept, this story provides a slavish dedication to key moments of the Ditko era, remaking entire pages for the sake of reminding readers that this has all happened before. Despite having a great idea, this is a comic that never has the confidence to actually tell its own story, which means readers should give this one a big “keep it.” — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

WHAT IF? X-MEN #1

What If? X-Men #1 isn’t the first comic to reimagine the X-Men mythos, but it is one of the most intriguing to do so. The series’ debut issue introduces readers to a world gone digital, and humanity’s mutations lie in their Internet connection rather than their DNA. This first issue follows two very different version of Domino and Cable as they’re tasked by Xavier to rescue Erik, a digital entrepreneur taken hostage. However, as fans soon learn, the well-off mogul isn’t quite the captive everyone assumed. — Megan Peters

Rating: 4 out of 5

X-MEN BLACK MAGNETO #1

Chris Claremont has a talent for filling in every corner of a character’s personality, and that talent is on display in X-Men Black: Magneto, where we learn about Magneto’s appreciation for speculative fiction, but his actual characterization of Magneto feels all over the place. The current metaplot of the X-Men line has sent Magneto on a fresh villain turn which Claremont seems forced to adhere to. But he seems to be resisting it as well, piling on justifications for every thought and action Magneto takes, painting a picture of Magneto that feels both incomplete and contradictory. The story also has at least one child who talks like a post-graduate thesis too many. Lonnie Nadler and Zac Thompson’s backup story centering on Apocalypse is more interesting. As the opening chapter in a story that will continue throughout X-Men Black, it’s just enough to whet your appetite, but Nadler and Thompson’s take on classic archvillain Apocalypse, Geraldo Borges’ artwork, and the hook that reveals itself at the twist at the chapter’s end will have readers intrigued. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

Other Publishers #1

ARCHIE #699

If you’ve been missing out on the modern world of Archie Comics, this CliffsNotes-esque issue will provide you enough of a recap. Even with things being recapped at a fast speed, and the art style changing regularly, this issue is a solid read for new fans. Flynn does a good job of nailing Archie’s voice, while allowing moments from Waid’s original arc to really get the spotlight. If you’re a regular reader, you should probably skip this issue, but that doesn’t mean it’s without its merits. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

BATMAN THE MAXX #1

Batman and the Maxx is a somewhat unique concoction, but if you embrace the weird there’s fun to be had. Fans of the Maxx will have no problem adjusting, but if you aren’t familiar with the character and the concept it does takes a minute to get acclimated. That does eventually happen though, and Maxx’s eccentric mannerisms play well against Batman’s more analytical demeanor. On the art side of things, Sam Keith’s visual style is not for everyone, but I grew to appreciate it as the issue went on, though I still can’t get with that odd version of the Batman’s symbol. Overall this issue is a fun trek through the surreal, though we’re still waiting to get completely hooked. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 3 out of 5

BLACKBIRD #1

This debut issue might be one of the most heartbreaking, and intriguing, indie comics to come out right now. The issue does a stellar job of introducing Nina and her world, with a surprising amount of twists and turns. Even with the neon-hued aesthetic and the gorgeous outfits, there’s a lot of darkness hiding within the world of Blackbird, with this issue’s portrait of anxiety and mid-20s crises feeling painfully authentic. This issue might just scratch the surface of Blackbird‘s magical world, but it’s clear that Humphries and Bartel have created a fantasy story that’s pretty fully realized. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

DEAD RABBIT #1

The story of a thief with a heart of tarnished gold who picks on the wealthy and is facing medical debt has just as much potential to go wrong as it does right in this charged moment, but the first issue of Dead Rabbit suggests that it will go very right. So much of the premise is already on the nose that the writing never feels the need to oversell its punches. Instead it focuses on the dark comedy of the mundane and thrills of a heist. McCrea’s layouts are as stunning as ever, revealing an artist who simply hasn’t missed a beat, but continues to pick up new tricks. There are a million directions for this concept to go and its debut provides a very sure footing for whichever way it chooses. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

DEATH ORB #1

Death Orb tells the story of a man with a motorcycle and a talent for violence who is searching for his wife in a post-apocalyptic world ruled by some kind of religious cult. There are some more supernatural and super-scientific aspects hinted at in the background, but not much time or explanation is given to them in the first issue. The world that Alejandro Aragon and Ryan Ferrier have created feels strongly influenced by Mad Max, and Aragon’s artwork has a stark, sketchy style reminiscent of Sean Murphy’s work. Death Orb #1 doesn’t offer a lot of substance to sink your teeth into, so far it has a pretty basic lone-desert wander on a quest plot and not much else, but the execution is good enough that if you appreciate any of the influences mentioned above you may want to keep an eye on it. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

DIE DIE DIE #3

There’s a powerful lesson to be found about knowing one’s strengths in the first half of this issue. One cannot deny the propulsive power of a single page of action or pitch perfect reaction panels as drafted by Chris Burnham, which makes the extended conversation on moral philosophy such a puzzler. While the constant close ups deliver the exact right responses, the deluge of speech balloons bring this fast-paced series to a grinding halt. What’s worse is that the grand arguments made by two Senators resemble the drunken speechifying of college freshman taking an introduction to ethics. There is simply nothing there making a large section of this issue a waste. When it returns to the spy action it stuns, but the cost for reaching that point may simply be too high. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

ERRAND BOYS #1

Errand Boys wants so badly to be the next Star Wars, setting a story in the run-down streets of a foreign planet, introducing a variety of alien races and space jargon, focusing on a Han Solo rip-off lead character, and forcefully incorporating a familial storyline. Sadly, it doesn’t come close to Star Wars, or even Spaceballs, on any of these counts. The main character is highly unlikable, the handling of outer space is exhausting, and the story is just boring. There is nothing in this smuggler’s life worth exploring, but this book tries its hardest to convince you otherwise. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 1 out of 5

Other Publishers #2

GIANT DAYS #43

It might be a touch early for a Christmas issue considering that it’s October, but Giant Days #43 is a gift you definitely want to get early. Picking up from last issue’s bittersweet relationship evolution between Ed and Esther, this time we find the Giant Days crew moving on to other life issues — namely making money during winter break. Playing on the idea that sometimes our needs and plans make us blind to reality, the holiday job Daisy and Ed take on turns out to be something almost sinister, ultimately forcing Daisy to learn something important about herself that only someone from outside her intimate circle can reveal. Moving, funny, and brilliantly real, Giant Days #42 is another excellent issue you won’t want to miss. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

JOOK JOINT #1

Jook Joint, the latest from Tee Franklin and Alitha E. Martinez, is uncomfortable even before the story starts with the big red “trigger warning” alerting people that there are some heavy, difficult subjects ahead, but don’t let that stop you. Yes, the issue is dark, bloody, and violent, but at it’s heart is a story about injustice and the measures that are sometimes required to deal with it. Mahalia, the voodoo priestess who runs the Jook Joint, is a compelling character who, despite her rather brutal methods, comes off as a deeply caring and protective figure who will do anything to protect those she believes needs it — which appear to be those society would consider weak: the sick, the poor, and those who have been abused. It’s that juxtaposition between her insistence on good behavior and respect and her methods for dealing with those who break her rules that makes the story delightfully unsettling. That feeling makes it easy for the reader to put themselves right into the story, and makes Jook Joint an outstanding first issue. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

MAGIC ORDER #4

For the first time in The Magic Order, much of this emphasizes dialogue above all else and exposes the hollowness of the entire series as a result. When characters are simply left to discuss their situation, it becomes apparent how little depth each individual possesses and the general lack of nuance surrounding their order. When a monster appears with disastrous effects, it is a relief to have Olivier Coipel providing distractions once again. That’s ultimately what this is best at doing though: offering flashy moments to distract from its lack of heart, like some beautiful but ultimately meaningless magic trick. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

NEW LIEUTENANTS OF METAL #4

This miniseries wraps itself up with the same sense of fun and humor that have defined each of its issues. As it concludes, the characters make it clear they have little more to say about their lessons learned than some basic thoughts on the joy of rocking out with your friends. New Lieutenants of Metal‘s greatest strength was never overextending its premise though. There is no grand statement to be made about music and this raucous love letter to metal and mayhem is perfectly sized for four issues. It ends on a note likely to leave readers with a big smile as it becomes clear there is little more to be done following some truly epic splash pages here. Despite all of its indulgences, this is a great little comic with the notable strength of restraint. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

PAPER GIRLS #25

This is the last Paper Girls issue before the series goes on a five-month break, and it’s clear that it’s leaving a lasting impression in the process. This story feels climactic in all the right ways, turning up the stakes in some genuinely cinematic moments, while allowing quieter plot threads to play off as well. As always, Chiang’s art is gorgeous, and the end of this issue will definitely catapult the series into some interesting storytelling. Overall, this is a fantastic read. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

RAINBOW BRITE #1

Wisp and Willow spend their days pretending to be brave warriors who conquer any villains they cross paths with, until Wisp encounters monsters that aim to drain bright colors from the real world. The best friends are forced to take evasive action, thanks to the advice of the magical sprite Twinkle, which ultimately kicks off a bright and exciting journey for Wisp. Rainbow Brite captures what makes all-ages comics so fun, which are bright colors, friendship, and the lack of any real threats that could leave a lasting emotional impact on a young reader. Wisp and Willow and tough, quick-witted, and resourceful, which is sure to inspire kids that anyone has what it takes to be a hero. Fans of Rainbow Brite are sure to appreciate what the upcoming journey will entail while readers unfamiliar with the character will appreciate the hopeful outlook in a world which currently has darkness around virtually every corner. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

SPARROWHAWK #1

The world of comics needs to make room for a brand new hero, and her name is Artemisia. Artemisia leads the charge in writer Delilah S. Dawson’s Sparrowhawk, a series revolving around two completely different realms and the one person caught in between them. Artemisia quickly endears herself to readers with her unconquerable spirit and on point snark, so much so that you’re fully engaged by the time the book actually kicks into gear with its central premise. Matias Basla delivers a lush world on the surface but is set free to really get creative when the twist hits, though both still feel as if they could occupy the same space. Sparrowhawk was a sheer delight, and we can’t wait to return to this magical world. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 5 out of 5

Other Publishers #3

SPAWN #290

Spawn #290 is an ugly comic. While recent issues have been able to deliver a handful of panels that function well as a splash, characters begin to lose their sense of proportion and any horrifying effect is lost in the constant deluge of dark colors. It is an exceedingly extra event that somehow remains unaware of its own indulgences. Men talk of their dead wives in graphic terms before quickly turning back to business in a manner that might be amusing if it were self-aware. Spawn #290 is never aware of the massive gap between intent and execution on almost every page though, and it results in a reading experience that is truly bizarre and rarely interesting. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 1 out of 5

STAR WARS TALES FROM VADERS CASTLE #1

This new series features a crew that, as you can imagine, accidentally comes across Vader’s castle on Mustafar. Their situation reminds them of a story their droid Chopper told them of his former owners, Kanan and Hera, who encountered trouble on their ship Ghost. In the process of a rescue mission, they seemingly picked up a hitchhiking presence, forcing the pair to use their quick wits and a Jedi artifact to help them escape the situation, though it might be too late for Chopper. Tales From Vader’s Castle is meant to deliver young readers spooky stories in the Star Wars galaxy, which isn’t particularly known for its scares. This first chapter successfully offered its readers a relatively harmless tale that incorporated a “scary story” structure, all while fitting in with the tone of both Star Wars and a children’s comic. The subject matter is far from frightening, but the ambition of the series’ concept paid off in this inaugural issue. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

STEVEN UNIVERSE HARMONY #3

The next issue in this miniseries really picks up the pace, while also being pretty darn adorable. The issue gives things a fairly wide scope, as Steven and his friends search for answers about how to overpower this magic. With panels bathed in pastels and some genuinely poignant moments, it’s an issue that’s nothing short of charming. There also are some delightfully meta moments as well, particularly one that references this whole story’s place in the canon of things. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

THIEF OF THIEVES #41

As Thief of Thieves enters its endgame it is far more focused on its own cleverness than any actual development of tension or stakes. Massive exchanges of wealth, terrorist conspiracies, and programs designed to crash the economy all serve to build a big picture, but there is a lack of perspective here. Everything is talked over and pitched to readers like a movie concept with no emotion to be found in what is actually occurring. This is a series that has always been at its best in executing complex heists, and that element is buried under the layers of plotting and place setting here. While the finale might still be exciting, this issue simply asks the question of why anyone should care. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

TMNT MACROSERIES #1

IDW’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles returns to its roots with the TMNT Macroseries, an embiggened version of the TMNT Microseries that served as a companion to the core series when it first launched. Like the Microseries, each issue of the Macroseries tells a self-contained story spotlighting one of the franchise’s core characters. First up is Donatello. The issue revisits Donatello’s most traumatic moment, his death at the hands of Bebop and Rocksteady, and examines how someone of his intelligence might deal with the PTSD that would follow. In kind, the issue leans on Donatello’s estranged ally Harold Lija and the ever-dangerous Metalhead. Paul Allor knows these characters well and it shows, and Brahm Revel continues to be a standout artist in the Turtles roster, bringing simple, shadowy tension to the story. The first issue of the TMNT Macroseries is essential to any Turtles fan. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

TOMB RAIDER INFERNO #4

Tomb Raider: Inferno is a great character study of Lara Croft, but is lousy at just about everything else. Inferno promised some answers about some of the big mysteries introduced in earlier Tomb Raider comics, including about the Trinity organization that killed Lara’s father. While we learned that the Trinity was protecting the supposed location of the Garden of Eden — a tree with possible powers but no other real explanations — the comic ends with not much resolution and the introduction of a new shadowy villain. However, it’s not the lack of resolution that hurts this comic, it’s that everything is so boring. The fight scenes, the dialogue, the artwork, all of it is so bland and forgettable. It’s a real detriment to the Tomb Raider franchise, which has tried hard to reinvent itself in recent years. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 1 out of 5

UMBRELLA ACADEMY HOTEL OBLIVION #1

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE]

As a welcome home, The Umbrella Academy: Hotel Oblivion #1 reads like a familiar friend, but it doesn’t aim to revolutionize the series Way and Bá created so many years ago. Readers will slip back into the series with ease, but its slow push back into publication will leave fans who hoped for a more explosive comeback scratching their heads. Still, this run’s debut issue sets up a narrative hook that promises to expand a full-on thriller, and it does so with a touch of surreal poise. — Megan Peters

Rating: 4 out of 5

WALKING DEAD #184

The Walking Dead has been in a thematic holding pattern for so long that it is genuinely exciting to see it come alive with ideas once again. This issue touches on emerging conflicts of class tension and societal organization in both physical and quiet forms of conflict. While nothing is resolved here and the politics of some scenes are far from clear, the very act of grappling with these ideas brings new life to the series and it is genuinely engaged with the ideas it raises. The Walking Dead is playing with fire, but each new relationship and problem that is discovered in this issue shows the value of trying new things and touching on difficult topics, no matter what comes next. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

WWE #21

WWE‘s explored AJ Styles before, but this time around he gets the whole spotlight to himself, and he does not let it go to waste. Fans get a front row seat to Styles’ unorthodox journey to super-stardom, and a welcome reminder of just how much time he put into his craft before debuting in WWE at the Royal Rumble. It’s a great primer regarding his storied career, though writer Dennis Hopeless also plants some interesting threads for those who are already familiar. Serb Acuna’s likeness game is spot on, and if you haven’t given the phenomenal one a chance before, this just might change your mind. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5