Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 10/10/2018

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn’t totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, Dark Horse, and more.

The review blurbs you’ll find contained herein are supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week, that includes Red Hood: Outlaw #27, Spider-Geddon #1, and Adventure Time Season 11 #1. The links to those are also included with a snippet from the review in the following slides.

Also, we should clarify that we’ve simplified our ratings. If you’re a longtime fan, you’ve likely seen both letters and numbers attached to comic reviews. Going forward, this is now a whole number out of five; that’s it!

And with that, on to the reviews — which are listed in alphabetical order, but first by DC, Marvel, and the rest of the publishers.

DC #1

CATWOMAN #4

While this issue scales back a bit in terms of the main narrative, it proves to be a stunning portrait of who Selina is. The issue mixes various flashbacks with fascinating ease, providing a compelling and fitting take on what helped make Selina who she is. Jones’ storyline and characterization succeeds, and her and Blanco’s art gels together mostly well. If you consider yourself to be a fan of Catwoman, this is absolutely worth reading. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

CURSED COMICS CAVALCADE #1

Cursed Comics Cavalcade makes good on all of the promises of its title, delivering readers a massive tome full of spooky one-off stories. From Batman battling a serial killer to Green Arrow waging war with his inner demons, many of DC Comics’ finest take on darker foes than they typically square off against. Characters like Swamp Thing and Etrigan carry on in typical fashion while heroes like Guy Gardner and Superman find themselves in more haunting heroics. Over the course of 10 terrifying tales, the individual stories have highlights, like Zatanna’s journey on a haunted hayride, and lows, like Wonder Woman confronting a mermaid monster, with each story offering readers more macabre stories than usual in one horror-themed compilation. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

DETECTIVE COMICS #990

Detective Comics has everything going for it, but something is still not quite right. James Robinson continues to play a bit with Bruce’s demeanor and personality here, which is rich for exploration, but something’s off in his approach. For example, have you ever known Batman to say something like, “I’ve battled New Gods, man!” You haven’t right? Yeah, me neither, and those types of choices surface through the book. Thing is, the actual plot is pretty interesting, and there is a genuine interest in just who Harvey Dent is these days, as well as what side he’s on. Batman’s tone and mannerisms just suck you right out of the story though, but there’s a promising story and some gorgeous art if you can overlook it. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 3 out of 5

FLASH #56

I was starting to lose a bit of faith in this series, but thankfully Flash #56 turned the corner at the perfect time. So far the other Forces just haven’t been as interesting, but that is changing with the Sage Force, and it all has to do with the rogue at the center of it: Heat Wave. Barry sheds some of his whining ways and does some actual detective work, which is most welcome, but even better is his parting with Detective Burns, who confronts him with the things that have bogged the character down in previous issues. It’s a much needed come to Jesus moment for Barry, and Burns also allows the series to explore Heat Wave in a fresh new way. Coupled with a delightful dose of Commander Cold, and some fire visuals, and you’ve got a Flash series moving in the right direction. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

HAWKMAN #5

This complicated and often convoluted Hawkman run finally comes to a head in this issue, and by the end of the book, everything makes almost perfect sense. Ray Palmer’s The Atom is welcome addition to the title that provides some minor comedic relief as Carter Hall continues his journey across both space and time. Hawkman #5 is perfectly campy, and includes nearly all the right things that make it the ideal comic — inter-dimensional travel, sentient planets, and larger-than-life heroes. With the direction this title is heading, I’m sold on a Hawkman comic for the first time in a long while. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

HOUSE OF WHISPERS #2

House of Whispers is straddling the thin line between complex and incomprehensible. On the one hand, I love how it is really exploring Vodou lore, this time by using the Vodou concept of the duality of a person’s souls as a central plot device. However, there’s still a lot I don’t understand about the comic, and it seems to be moving a little too frantically for readers to get their bearings. This comic is definitely for the literary crowd, or for those who wants to see more non-Western mythological and spiritual concepts in their comics. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

PLASTIC MAN #5

There is a sequence in Plastic Man #5 that will remind readers why Gail Simone has been a big name in comics for so long. It provides a perfect blend of sentimentality and seriousness all wrapped in the unique tone of superhero camp. While it would be very easy for the jokes and emotions of this moment to fall flat, they flourish here. That’s the sort of storytelling which consistently makes this Plastic Man revival worth reading, and it stages the small and large stakes for the final issue beautifully. While the emotional core of this issue deserves a lot of attention, there’s also one of the most wackadoo action sequences in this already wacky series so far. The choice of a surprise villain simply couldn’t look much better than it does in this excellent issue. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

DC #2

RED HOOD OUTLAW #27

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE]

Red Hood: Outlaw #27 is a masterpiece of a comic. Visually beautiful and narratively engaging, it goes far beyond simply telling a story of loss, grief, and moving forward. It makes you feel it in your very bones taking on the subjects of trauma and loss in a way that his respectful, honest, and utterly unpretentious. It also remains faithful to the characters in a way that is refreshing. There are no easy answers when it comes to senseless death and no easy way forward and to see a hero — even one whose heroic status is somewhat a question mark — take that on isn’t just a good story. It’s a gift that readers are incredibly fortunate to get. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

SUICIDE SQUAD #47

If you can get past Suicide Squad #47’s abrupt switching of gears — the previous story arc ended not in Suicide Squad, but in Aquaman, and there’s no recap or explanation for those who happen to stick strictly to Suicide Squad — then you’re in for what might be one of the more interesting issues in quite some time. With a story centered on Captain Boomerang, Rob Williams gives readers a chance to step away from the slave labor of Task Force X (and let’s be honest, that’s kind of what it is considering the team has no choice) and explore the character as an almost-good guy for a change. The story is packed with both humor and heart, giving a deeper look at Captain Boomerang’s life. It’s frankly refreshing for a series that too frequently has far too much Harley Quinn being, well, Harley Quinn. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

SUPERGIRL #23

Supergirl finally hits its stride this week in issue #23. Where previous installments of “The Killers of Krypton” story have felt off-tone and clunky when it comes to not just Supergirl the character but to the very narrative overall, Marc Andreyko and Kevin Maguire finally seem to understand Kara. It shows in how balanced and even reasonable the character is even after finding not answers, but more questions about the death of her home world. This chapter of the story feels like a Supergirl story in the best possible way. The art is still lacking, but the use of color — especially the greens and reds — are incredibly well done. Overall Supergirl #23 finally sets things on the right path with both a story and a character worth investing in. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

SUPERMAN #4

In a way, a line of dialogue in this issue proves to sum up this story very well — any time you feel like putting it down, it turns around and does something great. While some moments are just as chaotic and action-packed as ever, the more understated parts are where things shine. Bendis is able to go back and forth between the two with ease, and Reis’ art really shines with the help of Alex Sinclair’s cosmic colors. While this might not be the perfect Superman issue, it has just enough to be worth the read, including a genuinely great cliffhanger. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3 out of 5

TITANS #27

Using the recent story arc of Dick Grayson as it’s foundation, Titans #27 is the furthest thing from a happy-go-lucky comic. And that’s certainly not a bad thing. Dan Abnett is able to craft an incredibly poignant issue to deal with the traumas involved with these superhero tales that we often times don’t get to see. In the age of an over-hyped Heroes of Crisis, at least there’s a lesser-known title seemingly picking up the slack. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

WILDSTORM MICHAEL CRAY #12

If the second half of this series hadn’t done enough to make it apparent, the final issue of Michael Cray reminds readers that this was a story going nowhere fast. With the one-two punch plotting of twisted superheroes gone, the apocalyptic finale ends on a handful of pages that are anticlimactic at every level. Choices have barely perceptible consequences and victory comes as much by accident as anything worth examining on the page. No matter where you look for meaning at the end of this story, there just isn’t much to be said or experienced. While the larger story of the Wildstorm reboot marches on, this tangent can be ignored. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

WONDER WOMAN #56

All of the worst elements from the start of this event are not merely continued in Wonder Woman #56 but indulged to a terrible degree. Stacks of captions dominate these pages, reducing a comic into a picture book where non-stop narration is accompanied by illustration. What is being said is rarely worth the time it takes to read; explanations are written plainly and in great length. This issue does not find a single interesting idea it does not wish to bury, reducing the kidnapping of a unicorn to something lacking in drama or consequences. The artwork also represents a decline with poor interpretations of several characters and no eye for dramatic framing. Wonder Woman #56 is a poor representation of the entire comics medium, and is best left behind. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 1 out of 5

Marvel #1

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #7

Amazing Spider-Man continues an upward trend with an issue that both expands on Peter Parker’s problem while simultaneously delivering the put-upon heroics that make Spider-Man stories so endearing. An action sequence in the Bar With No Name and some hilarious guest work from Steve Lieber serve as a great centerpiece pushing Spidey’s day-to-day status quo in a slightly new direction. Big stories loom and some tantalizing clues are dropped about the developing villain of this run, but this issue is all about sweating the small stuff. Gags, action, and a moment of genuine goodwill all land well and make for the first issue of this new volume to really click. If this keeps happening, then Amazing Spider-Man will be a series to watch. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

AVENGERS #9

The first arc of Avengers was clunky, dull, and lacked a compelling villain. With one issue, Jason Aaron has turned all of those problems around and set Avengers on the right path. The issue focuses mostly on Namor, as he becomes the new adversary for the team. Aaron writes the character with such raw emotion and anger that he feels so genuine and developed. Much like Killmonger in the Black Panther movie, this is a villain that you can relate to, and he is often more fun to watch than the heroes themselves. There are still a couple of kinks to be worked out when it comes to the actual chemistry of this Avengers team, but the issue clearly stands out as a jumping-off point for a much better series in the months ahead. A solo Namor spinoff would be icing on the cake. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

BEN REILLY SCARLET SPIDER #25

The tale of the Scarlet Spiders comes to a close as Ben Reilly dies for a second time. Of course, that’s not the end of Reilly’s tale, but his tale of redemption becomes a lot more muddled by the end of this issue. Peter David has presented Reilly as a screw-up, a confused person looking for redemption after his brief stint as a villain during the “Clone Conspiracy” event. However, Reilly never could shake out of his villainous tendencies — too often taking the easy way out or backsliding into self pity and loathing. By the end of this issue, Reilly cuts off ties with the few friends and allies he has, and his fate (and alignment) are left totally up in the air. I’m not sure if the ambiguous ending is what Reilly fans wanted, but it’s probably what the character deserved after such an uneven and frustrating series. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 2 out of 5

CAPTAIN AMERICA #4

As Captain America zeroes in on some very specific action, the series delivers its most limited and most exciting issue so far. Both the tension of a prisoner scenario and an uphill assault that features a cult villain perfect for this issue help build toward the climax of “Winter In America.” Coates’ narration is such that it moves along at the same pace as the action without ever risking slowing down what’s happening on the page. It’s an easy supplement to take in while also rushing forward to find out what happens next and the mark of a confident writer paired with a great artist. This is one team-up that feels sure to go far in the future. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

DOMINO #7

The new arc of Domino wastes little time in immediately putting Domino, Diamondback, and Outlaw back in the thick of things as they take a trip to Norway at the behest of a Wakandan to track down a box that holds… well, I won’t spoil it here, but the actual contents of this book left me scratching my head from start to finish. The art and visual gags remain a highlight, and the next issue promises some fan-favorite characters, but this issue is something of a question mark on its own. — Rollin Bishop

Rating: 3 out of 5

EXILES #9

The Exiles go Arabian Nights as the group finds themselves in a universe directly inspired by the classic folk tales from the Middle East. It’s fantastic to see the Marvel version of classic tales like Aladdin and Ali Baba, featuring cameos by Dr. Strange (playing the role of Jafar) and Cyclops (as actual Cyclops monsters). However, the Exiles seemed to get almost lost in the bouncing between tales, and the uncertainty of how the team found themselves in this strange reality. Alvaro Lopez’s art is a delight — it reminds me a bit of Chris Samnee’s early work. And the layouts are especially ambitious… although some pages suffered from the comic eschewing the normal panel structure of comics. All in all, this is a fun and ambitious comic and succeeds far more often than it fails. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

ICEMAN #2

Iceman #2 goes heavy on unresolved relationship threads from past X-Men eras and social themes, but sacrifices pacing. The issue pairs Iceman up with Emma Frost, a pairing that has a lot of baggage that longtime X-Men fans are likely to remember. It provides some interesting answers to lingering questions from their past encounters and pushes that longterm relationship into a new place, but the smaller story, the one confined the pages of this issues, feels cluttered and weak under the weight of so much history. The artwork looks great where Stockman has room to play on the mental plane, but a bit stiff in the real world. It will prove satisfying to some hardcore X-Men fans, but lacks much of the energy and excitement that infused the first issue. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 2 out of 5

Marvel #2

IMMORTAL HULK #7

The battle between this incarnation of the Hulk and current Avengers does not disappoint, as the monster is very real and filled with nothing resembling mercy. It’s a no holds barred brawl that pushes each of the Avengers to their limits and might even leave a few readers on edge. While this results in one of the most straightforward issues of Immortal Hulk to date, it lands with the straightforward pressure of a punch to the face. This is still a series that loves twisting the narrative and surprising readers, and it manages to do so in a very big way in its final two pages: two of the best pages in this outstanding series so far. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

INFINITY WARS #4

Despite every soul in the universe having been merged and a monster on the loose capable of destroying reality, the stakes of Infinity Wars never feel as big as they claim to be. Some of that stems from a consistent lack of narrative drive as so many characters move onto the next thing in the plot as if following an instruction manual. Certain leaders explain why things are happening, but none of it feels important or urgent. Infinity Wars #4 also delivers the muddiest issue of the series thus far, without a single standout page. A splash featuring many of the merged superheroes is incapable of lending sufficient detail for readers to dissect and enjoy the choices being made; this is also the “best” page of the issue. This is one event that is already ready to be forgotten. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

MS MARVEL #35

Ms. Marvel is consistently good. Each issue, G. Willow Wilson somehow manages to craft a balanced, well-thought out story that not only advances a greater plot but also delivers a character with a ton of heart and personal growth. That continues with Ms. Marvel #35 as the various pieces of the puzzle about Kamala’s powers that both she and Bruno have been chasing come together just in time to face of again with her wannabe nemesis, Shocker. However, while the story itself is good and the art is excellent as always, the resolution feels a little lacking. For all of the science and thrill of the issue, it ends a tiny bit flat. Considering the usual excellence of the title, it’s disappointing. Shocker may have been annoying, but he deserved a little better way out. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

SPIDER-GEDDON #1

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE]

Spider-Geddon #1 is at its best when embracing the thrills and joy of having so many well-intentioned Spider characters, even the newly minted Superior Octopus, crashing into one another and causing chaos. The concept simply sparkles on the page and makes it seem obvious why a feature-length cartoon adaptation was created so quickly following Spider-Verse. One element absent from that feature is the Inheritors, and this issue makes it clear why that is. Even when their complex history is succinctly explained, they remain visual non-entities, dragging down every colorful page they enter. What is far worse is how they replace excitement with cringes and confuse random death with stakes. The moment the Inheritors return this series hits a brick wall, one from which it is unlikely to regain much momentum. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

STAR WARS SOLO ADAPTATION #1

This issue of the exploration of Han Solo’s origin story explores the pilots early days as a scrappy thief on the streets of Corellia before he enlists in the Imperial Academy in order to avoid being apprehended by Proxima Midnight’s thugs. Solo proves himself a skilled pilot, but he has to pay his dues in the infantry if he hopes to advance in the ranks, putting him on a collision course with the scoundrel Beckett. The Solo: A Star Wars Story adaptation hits all the major beats of the first 30 minutes of the film while also hinting at some of the narrative’s deleted scenes. One complaint viewers had of the film was its pacing, which this adaptation more than makes up for with its brisk pace. The standout work in the issue is artist Will Sliney’s kinetic and colorful interpretations of scenes from the film that suffered from underexposure, allowing readers to revel in Han’s relationship with Qi’ra and his quick-thinking to get out of, and into, dangerous situations. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

UNBEATABLE SQUIRREL GIRL #37

Regardless of what is actually going on plot-wise in Squirrel Girl, you can’t help but love this delightful team, and issue #37 is another lovely reminder of why. Most of the issue is spent at the funeral of Squirrel-Girl, and writer Ryan North squeezes several moments of hilarity from the premise. Artist Derek Charm is also on his “A” game here, delivering a mesmerizing fight with a giant octopus with plenty of chuckle-worthy puns along the way. The central mystery is intriguing, but honestly, some of the best moments are when the group is just talking amongst each other, and this issue features that in spades. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

VENOM #7

Venom #7 does a fantastic job of following the agonizing cliffhanger in #6 with an issue chock-full of information. It’s certainly slower than its predecessors, but it still manages to set up the next arc nicely. The one disappointing thing about this issue is that it features a guest artist. Not that any of the art in the book is bad, but Ryan Stegman has set a new standard when it comes to drawing Venom. Without his unique style, the whole book just feels a little bit off. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

WHAT IF? PUNISHER #1

This might not be the most radical entry in the “What If?” pantheon, but it does serve as an interesting thesis statement about both of the heroes involved. To an extent, this Punisher-inspired track that Peter goes on both is and isn’t a major departure for the character, with core elements of Peter’s life still coming together, albeit in a slightly different way. In a way, this issue proves just how valuable Peter’s outlook as a hero is, while illustrating that he isn’t too far off from a darker path. That narrative, combined with kinetic art and an interesting ending, make this worth picking up. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

X-23 #5

Laura’s conflict with the Stepford Cuckoos comes to an end in X-23 #5, and for all of the energy and excitement the story started with, the ultimate resolution is remarkably quick, tidy, and average. It’s a little bit of a letdown, but the issue is not without its satisfying moments; Laura’s character development has been a highlight of the series thus far, and that remains true in this issue. There’s also a very self-aware moment commenting on Laura’s frequent name changes that is deeply enjoyable. The art is, as always, beautifully done. The only real negative is the distracting way Laura’s situation with Sophie is presented. There’s not really any other way it could be done, but it’s still a little difficult to follow in places, making the book somewha of a chore to read. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

X-MEN BLACK MOJO #1

A new installment in the bizarre “Mojo tries to get a date” subgenre of X-Men stories, Scott Aukerman and Nick Bradshaw turn the lord of the Mojoverse into an effective cipher for the perpetually disgruntled corners of fandom. It succeeds largely in how understated it is, with Mojo’s dramatic declarations based on unfounded assumptions being deflated by the matter of fact observations of Glob Herman and other denizens of New York City. There’s ample action as well, and Nick Bradshaw was basically born to draw Mojo in a high-octane fight against Sentinel-sized mindless one. X-Men Black – Mojo delivers a surprisingly heartwarming villain tale. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #1

ADVENTURE TIME SEASON 11 #1

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE]

Building off of a decade of beloved fictional lore is no easy feat, much less with a show that is barely a month out from its series finale. But by building off of Adventure Time‘s endgame in a mostly effortless way, the issue is able to give fans even more of the characters they’ve known and love. With an intriguing narrative and distinct, but charming art, this first issue indicates that Season 11 of Adventure Time has promise. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

BIRTHRIGHT #32

In the wake of some big changes, Birthright spends an entire issue recapping the series major conflicts and clarifying some of its biggest flaws as a result. Mikey opines about doing the right thing as he is surrounded by people who make a clear and compelling case; it is a tedious reminder of how unlikable the hero of this series is. What makes him truly insufferable though is the way in which every other person suffers so that he can play the role of protagonist. Watching a black woman as she is cut up so that a white man can get around to being responsible is a heck of a look. There’s not much to note beyond needless sacrifice and droning conversation in an issue that serves as a perfect jumping-off point. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

CROWDED #3

The story in Crowded gets even more, well, crowded this week in the best possible way. With the basic premise deeply cemented right from the get-go, each issue fills in a few more details of the disturbing social technology-driven world and also peels back more layers of both Charlie and Vita. In Crowded #3 it starts to unfold that Vita has her own deep secrets that may end up being a weakness as she tries to keep Charlie alive long enough for the campaign to kill her to expire. Perhaps most interesting and beautifully done this issue, though, are those aforementioned details about the setting. Not only are the introduction of two new hunters and their motivations intriguing, but the revelation of the status of one of the more important institutions to civilized society — libraries — is both shocking and somewhat unsurprising. It’s unsettling and that is a huge part of why Crowded #3 is such a fantastic read. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

FARMHAND #4

Even a glancing familiarity with Rob Guillory’s artwork will make it clear that he is a great humorist. What makes Farmhand #4 stand out is how well it delivers the horror and impact of violence. In two interwoven sequences, Guillory makes each wound matter and does not diminish the loss of life in any form. Gunshots and punches carry a real sense of earned weight. The ability to pivot from these darkly thrilling moments to the familial squabbles and jokes that fill the rest of Farmhand is every bit as impressive. This is a series capable of being many things at once, leaping between tones with grace and delivering a compelling, complex experience in a single issue. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

GO GO POWER RANGERS #13

“Shattered Grid” might be over, but things aren’t getting any less interesting in Go Go Power Rangers. Now that the dust has settled, Rita kicks her new plan into gear, and new series artist Eleonora Carlini is a perfect fit for the magic-heavy issue. Writer Ryan Parrott mixes in some lovely character moments for Trini and Jason while also crafting some action-heavy battles that take advantage of Carlini’s strengths. While the color-swapping hook is by far the most compelling, there are several other threads that are also worth paying attention to. If you haven’t jumped aboard the Go Go Power Rangers train, now is the perfect time to make it happen. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

INFINITE DARK #1

Image and Top Cow’s new sci-fi horror series Infinite Dark is here, and it gets off to a magnificent start. It doesn’t take long for characters like Deva and Smith to endear themselves to readers, and writer Ryan Cady creates a palpable sense of isolation for the remaining human survivors. Artist Andrea Mutti’s visual style only heightens that effect, though at times, especially towards the end of the book, it does become a little difficult to suss out what’s actually going on. Despite those few bumps along the road, Infinite Dark comes out of the gate strong, and we’re definitely ready for more. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

JOE GOLEM THE DROWNING CITY #2

There is a lot of exposition in the second issue of “The Drowning City,” and it is wisely deployed as a framing device. The conspiracy and history the belie the violence of the first issue are slowly unpacked in conversation as Joe plays the role of a classic noir detective. Only a few pages are used to slow things down between keen snooping and wince-inducing action sequences. Every moment spent with Joe is a delight as the story evokes the feeling of a Raymond Chandler novel perfectly. Even when it leaps into a flashback, the dark mood and blunt facts of life are delivered with all of the style one could hope to summon from this beloved genre. No matter how complex the plot becomes, this is a story that appreciates the simple pleasures of a well-told detective story. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #2

JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER #9

The splash-page reveal at the end of this issue is on the cover, in the title, and across the synopsis on the back of the issue. All that’s left for readers is an entire issue of wasted time until Jughead: The Hunger arrives at its inevitable point. These pages are stuffed with recaps and reiterations of motivation, but nothing that anyone who has stuck with this series for eight issues won’t already be very familiar with. The depiction of these slow, wheel-spinning sequences feels every bit as cut together as the new version of Moose Mason, without a single standout panel. This is simply an issue without a purpose, filler and recap building to the hook that is provided everywhere but in the actual story. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 1 out of 5

KICK-ASS #8

Kick-Ass is committed to a non-stop onslaught of ugliness, but to what purpose? A brief interlude shows readers Violencia in prison where he remains… violent. Every new sequence in this issue provides a different form of depravity, and none of them are useful in revealing a single thing about the characters involved or a notable idea. Even the depiction of violence is blunt and unenjoyable, gunshots and slashed throats are plainly detailed without even a grindhouse efficacy. While Kick-Ass #8 showcases some craftsmanship in storytelling, the story itself, in words and visuals, never rises above its most base and ugly observations. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

MURDER FALCON #1

What Murder Falcon lacks in a substantial plot and believable dialogue, it certainly makes up in creativity and originality. It’s like Iron Fist meets Tenacious D meets Pacific Rim, and quite frankly, it doesn’t have any business being as entertaining of a read as it was. Although a deeper theme of overcoming fears and busting up roadblocks is present throughout, the execution just doesn’t sit right. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 2 out of 5

NINJA-K #12

Ninja is at his best when he is seeped in a world of gray, and it doesn’t get to much grayer than Ninja-K #12. It’s hard to shock Colin these days, but the Dying One manages to do just that, that presents a intriguing conflict between Colin and the residents of this forsaken town. Their actions are grotesque, but in a twisted way you at least understand some of why they’ve made these decisions, and watching Colin trying to navigate that reasoning makes for compelling reading. Christos Gage and Roberto de la Torre are knocking it out of the park with Ninja-K, and we’re definitely hooked. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

OBLIVION SONG #8

While Oblivion Song hesitates to really address the crimes and consequences of its lead protagonist, it possesses so much momentum that it’s easy to think of those dark answers as something best left for later in the series. For now there are escapes to make, heists to plan, and an absolutely stunning spread of Oblivion to be witnessed. Even as the focus remains on Philadelphia, the series won’t let readers forget the great monster designs and fantastical world that drive all of this series forward. In this moment the experience remains a roller-coaster ride, and it works very well in that mode. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

QUANTUM AGE #3

Although traditionally a big-time fan of Jeff Lemire, I still can’t get into Quantum Age, even as it proceeds well into it’s first arc. I’m not getting a great sense of character development from the title’s two protagonists, and at the end of the day, it’s hard to shake the feeling that I’m reading some generic science fiction tale. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

Other Publishers #3

RUINWORLD #4

Action comes to a head in the penultimate issue of Derek Laufman’s Ruinworld, and the series has never been as entertaining as it is right now. In just a few short issues, Laufman has crafted a beautiful world made up of all kinds of adorable critters and creatures, and believe it or not, even the talking pig has had outstanding character development over the past few issues. Ruinworld knows exactly what it’s supposed to be as a comic book, and Laufman executes the story near flawlessly. Entertaining and campy, Ruinworld continues to be an all-out-fun read. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

SHADES OF MAGIC: THE STEEL PRINCE #1

This debut issue, which is steeped in the Shades of Magic series of novels, is an interesting, albeit a little wordy, read. While established fans will probably get a lot more out of this first installment, what’s introduced is mostly easy for new readers to follow, weaving a narrative that is just as accessible as early seasons of Game of Thrones. The art really ties things together, giving intimate conversations a similar sort of life and energy as major action sequences. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3 out of 5

SHE COULD FLY #4

Although one of the most violent comic books I’ve read recently, She Could Fly #4 beautifully wraps things up by bringing an incredible amount of awareness to various mental health defects millions of people suffer from around the globe. Christopher Cantwell is able to resolve outstanding questions regarding the plot, and even though it feels rushed at times, it’s a fitting conclusion. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: She Could Fly is one of my favorite series to hit the shelves this year. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 5 out of 5

SLEEPLESS #8

The stunning cliffhanger from Sleepless #7 is given an appropriate amount of space to breathe, even as political events move forward at a surprising clip. So much happens in an issue where very little is said. It is a testament to Leila Del Duca’s layouts and draftsmanship that her montages and spreads can tell a story this big with very little support. Nothing ever feels rushed, even as the gears of an entire kingdom threaten to tear up the series dual protagonists. Readers get to feel the thrills of political maneuvering and secret plots, but still revel in the beauty of an incredibly well designed wedding dress. While Sleepless remains an enchanting and exciting story, this is one issue that must be experienced for the artwork alone. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

STAR WARS TALES FROM VADER’S CASTLE #2

After an encounter with indigenous creatures on Mustafar, our Rebel crew recalls a similar encounter Obi-Wan Kenobi faced during the Clone Wars. When responding to a call for help, Kenobi realized that Count Dooku was exploiting a feeble community and allowing a monster to turn them into its brain-washed hordes. The quasi-zombie tale offered young readers a pretty terrifying monster, with the artwork fully embracing the darkness of the subject matter, though all of our heroes ended the issue in relative safety. With Count Dooku being referred to as a “Prince of Darkness” on one of the issue’s alternate covers, we can’t help but think this issue was an homage to Dooku actor Christopher Lee, who starred in dozens of horror films, including Dracula: Prince of Darkness. The issue might not give young readers nightmares, but it will certainly whet the appetite of any burgeoning horror fans who also love Star Wars. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

UNNATURAL #4

The end of the first “volume” of this series comes together in a good, but not great, way. Ultimately, there’s a bit more telling than showing with this issue, but there are still enough plot advances and significant moments to carry things forward. The art and worldbuilding are still relatively on par with previous issues, although some panels almost convey a little too much. If you’ve been following the series thus far, this issue is probably a mostly positive sign of what’s to come. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3 out of 5

WEATHERMAN #5

This month is all about rebounds, and The Weatherman completed a nice one with issue #5. Last issue featured some shocking moments, but didn’t necessarily have the substance to balance it out, but this issue features is far better about it. Jody LeHeup delivers a welcome mix of action, story progression, character building, and meaningful revelations that give characters some much-needed context, as well as a few moments that will leave you a bit stunned courtesy of Nathan Fox and Dave Stewart’s stellar visuals. The Weatherman #6 can’t get here soon enough. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 5 out of 5