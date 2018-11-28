Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 11/28/2018

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn’t totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, Dark Horse, and more.

The review blurbs you’ll find contained herein are supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week, that includes Aquaman/Justice League: Drowned Earth #1, Daredevil #612, and Regular Show: 25 Years Later #6. The links to those are also included with a snippet from the review in the following slides.

Also, we should clarify that we’ve simplified our ratings. If you’re a longtime fan, you’ve likely seen both letters and numbers attached to comic reviews. Going forward, this is now a whole number out of five; that’s it!

And with that, on to the reviews — which are listed in alphabetical order, but first by DC, Marvel, and the rest of the publishers.

DC #1

ACTION COMICS #1005

For the most part, it’s hard to shake the feeling that Action Comics #1005 is nothing but filler for a larger story arc. This issue moves particularly slow and although a twist at the end is quite intriguing, I’m not quite sure it makes up for the rest pages you might find yourself sleeping through. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

AQUAMAN JUSTICE LEAGUE DROWNED EARTH #1

At times Drowned Earth enters full-on fantasy adventure, and it embraces those elements for the better. Giant Death Krakens, speedster mermen, and a city that doubles as a missile are all found within the book’s pages, but Snyder makes it all work and keeps things fun while also maintaining the severity of the stakes. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 5 out of 5

BATGIRL #29

There are some things in this issue that might not entirely work; the main plot conflict occasionally feels a little repetitive, and the villains look like an upsetting version of the Sentinels in the X-Men movies. But as with much of this arc, the relationship between Barbara and Jim Gordon is what really shines, with both characters learning a lot about themselves and who they are as people. It’s unclear exactly what the future holds for both characters, but this is some pretty satisfying ground to leave them on. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3 out of 5

BATMAN BEYOND #26

Batman Beyond #26 wants to make it very clear that the Joker has a history of killing Robins. In fact, it basically beats it into you with a crowbar. A whole lot of energy is spent this issue reminding readers that Batman (Terry McGuiness) has a new Robin, and that the Joker likes to kill Robins, so it’s not too hard to see where this issue goes. There’s also a weird lack of urgency, as if the destruction of a skyscraper doesn’t merit much more than the response of Batman’s extended “family” and not a city-wide disaster. Sadly, this issue is a letdown and serves mostly as a harbinger that Batman Beyond is about to go where plenty of previous Batman/Joker stories have gone before. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 2 out of 5

BATMAN KINGS OF FEAR #4

Reading Batman Kings of Fear #4 is akin to finding yourself waking up in the middle of the night drenched in sweat after a terrifying fever dream. It feels like Scott Peterson has a great understanding of Dr. Crane and his powerset, and Kelly Jones’ pulp-like artwork creates a face-melting comic book. A wise person once said that fear is one of the most important emotions a human can feel, and that’s a sentiment echoed throughout this title. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

BOOKS OF MAGIC #2

Books of Magic #2 is a definite improvement over the first issue. Instead of portraying Tim Hunter as a generic teen seeking to learn magic, now he’s a sullen troubled teen that wants to use magic as a cure-all to fix his family. Plus, there’s lots of other people looking to kill Tim, one of whom comes to their own bloody end at the hand of Tim’s mysterious teacher Dr. Rose. Better defining Tim and his world will be critical to this book’s success, and giving Tim a more defined goal besides “learn magic” is a good first step. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

DC NUCLEAR WINTER SPECIAL #1

DC Comics continues their tradition of annual holiday specials, and, as these things go, DC’s Nuclear Winter Special is unique. The stories-within-a-story take the festive holiday season and pairs it with stories set in grim, post-apocalyptic settings. As the ten individual stories are essentially a grab bag of tales, there quality of the stories varies widely for a far from perfect overall anthology. That said. there are a few moments of genuine inspiration that elevate the book to something more than a handful of thinly connected tales. One particular standout is the Supergirl story, “Last Daughters”, which manages to pull off a truly magical reveal and bring a lot of beauty, light, and hope to an exceptionally dark tale. It’s a story that deserves to be a classic, and makes the whole book worthwhile. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

DC #2

DETECTIVE COMICS #993

Under James Robinson Two-Face has been truly allowed to shine, and while the arc is coming to a close, at least it goes out with a bang… or more accurately a boom. Two-Face has managed to mature as a character in several ways throughout this run. Robinson’s Two-Face is witty, devious, cool-headed but edgy, and frankly, the only downside in this issue is that there isn’t enough of him. While the theme of the issue allows for some gorgeous scenery by Carmine Di Giandomenico, perhaps a bit more time could’ve been dedicated to Two-Face, especially since the arc is coming to an end. If Robinson ever wants to take on Two-Face again, you can sign me up now. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

FLASH #59

The New Forces are at the center of The Flash, and issue #59 shows how promising they can be. Fans get several big questions answered about these New Forces, including how one has been under our noses the entire time. So far Joshua Williamson has managed to keep the New Forces and their history relatively uncluttered, but there are some additional secrets to be had, so hopefully, those don’t muddy the waters too much. Iris and Commander Cold continue to be the highlights of the book, and Rafa Sandoval’s art throughout this issue is stellar. Throw in a slick-looking Strength Force user and you’ve got one fantastic issue of The Flash. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 5 out of 5

HEROES IN CRISIS #3

Heroes in Crisis is now three issues in, and a few things have become clear: Tom King fundamentally does not understand Booster Gold as a character, and the story is going nowhere so efficiently that it’s not clear what the story actually is. Sure, the issue attempts to live up a bit more to the exploration of superhero mental health by giving a better look at how Sanctuary works, but the so-called help the facility and its computer program is supposed to provide has zero therapeutic value. Add to that a “shocking reveal” about who killed the heroes and you’ve got little more than a blood-spattered mystery box that is becoming increasingly not worth trying to figure out with each passing issue. At least the Clay Mann and Lee Weeks’ art and Tomeu Morey’s colors are nice to look at it. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 1 out of 5

HEX WIVES #2

Hex Wives #2 is infuriatingly uncomfortable from cover to cover, and that’s quite possibly what makes it one of the best reads this week. Ben Blacker’s writing creates a steady, constant state of unease as we follow Isadora and her sisters not only kept submissive by their husbands, but they are actually mentally and emotionally abused as their “husbands” appear to go out of their way to torment them by finding fault in even the things they do beyond perfectly. While we know, thanks to the first issue, that that’s kind of the point as part of this revenge scheme the men have against the witches, this issue takes it to a new level and presents it in a way that seems so normal, and so ordinary in it’s all-too-real-world relevancy that this horror story doesn’t need blood or gore to terrify. That said, the closing reveal is pretty terrifying on top of everything perhaps because it puts the hope of answers for Isadora in this witchy tale tantalizingly close and yet incredibly far from reach. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

INJUSTICE VS THE MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE #5

There’s a lot of heavyweight fights in Injustice vs. The Masters of the Universe: Darkseid vs. Skeletor, Darkseid vs. Superman, Darkseid vs. Prince Adam, Superman vs. Skeletor. However, almost every one of these conflicts is given a handful of panels at best and is depicted as two heavyweights punching or shooting laser beams at each other. I’ve described this story as an action figure battle royale transformed into a comic, but now it seems that the action figure fight is starting to lack any sort of imagination and is just rushing through a bunch of teased fights to get to its finale. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 2 out of 5

JUSTICE LEAGUE ODYSSEY #3

Justice League Odyssey #3 is, on first reading, the weakest of the series thus far. After the stunning reveal that Starfire is one of the Old Gods in the last issue, the events this time around just feel a little lacking. However, if one takes a moment to read a second time around there’s a bit more depth in what is essentially an issue meant to move the story from one major plot point to the next. The depth of Starfire and Cyborg’s friendship is explored, hints about a mysterious darkness are dropped, Jessica is still annoying, and the even-more mysterious Rapture are introduced. Justice League Odyssey #3 is the issue of the story that starts to plunge what could otherwise be a very thin premise into real story depth. It’s a solid read. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

LOONEY TUNES #246

This issue of Looney Tunes actually flirts with relevancy, opening with a Bugs Bunny and Elmer Fudd story that deals with the volatility of the stock market and the ingrained classism of the American dream. It’s watered down by lots of puns, but it is sort of there. The rest of the issue is your pretty standard fare for Looney Tunes, which means pretty forgettable attempts at recreating the charm and energy of the cartoon. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 2 out of 5

DC #3

OLD LADY HARLEY #2

Here’s the bottom line: Old Lady Harley #1 was not a fluke. Frank Tieri continues to craft a story that is equal parts bonkers and compelling. This issue is full of reveals of the state of the world — spoiler alert, there’s zombies — as well as flashbacks that reveal how we got to this point and very specifically the Joker’s last stand. There is a lot of humor in the issue to balance some of the bleakness; a geriatric and cranky Catwoman is pretty hilarious when juxtaposed against a creepy Bruce Wayne who has gone to extraordinary lengths to be everywhere even at his age. This also may be the issue that most genuinely understands Harley Quinn and gives the character the respect she deserves. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

RAVEN DAUGHTER OF DARKNESS #10

It’s starting to feel mean to point out the obvious each month, but Raven Daughter of Darkness is just bad, and it’s not something that is remedied in #10. What should have been an interesting bit of explanation about, well, everything that’s been going on had it been introduced several issues ago, now just seems poorly placed and even more poorly considered. There’s also the problem that despite having created the character, Marv Wolfman just flat-out refuses to develop her. The whole run we get Raven saying what she won’t do or doesn’t want to do or talk about the person she wants to be and then, at every turn, Wolfman has her do the opposite. Yet again, the result is an issue that is boring and tedious. There’s only two issues left in this miserable run, but at this point we’re no longer limping to the finish. We’re all but dragging the corpse of what could have been a good series. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 1 out of 5

SCARLET #4

In this day in age, the market’s practically saturated with near-apocalyptic political thrillers and yet somehow, Brian Michael Bendis manages to make Scarlet different. With an ass-kicking protagonist, Scarlet #4 is a delightful change of pace over any of the previous issues — something that was desperately needed for this arcs’ penultimate issue. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

SCOOBY DOO TEAM UP #44

This issue is a good, but not great, installment of Scooby-Doo Team Up. Dastardly and his crew are at the center of a narrative that feels a little laggy, but there still are enough passable gags to make it a relatively enjoyable read. The last-page plot twist does make things a bit more delightful, it’s just a bummer that it takes so long to make that happen. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3 out of 5

SILENCER #11

The Silencer has mostly required its readers to care about the inner workings of Leviathan, a Grant Morrison super-organization run by Talia al Ghul. The Silencer has gone into great detail explaining Leviathan’s inner workings, transforming a mysterious criminal empire into a vast bureaucracy of evil. In The Silencer #11, all of this bureaucracy comes to a head as we discover that months of bloodshed and chaos was all a complicated scheme to reorganize Leviathan and create redundancies. I have to admit, it’s a bit impressive to find the most mundane part of a Grant Morrison and then craft an extended storyline around it, but that’s just what The Silencer has done. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 1 out of 5

TERRIFICS #10

Through 10 issues, the weakest part of The Terrifics has been the dynamic between its four core members. At first it seemed like the group had a “dysfunctional family” vibe to it, not entirely dissimilar to how the Fantastic Four often acted during early issues. However, it’s become apparent that the members of the group didn’t like each other and stuck together solely due to a dark matter bond that kept them from going too far apart. Instead of trying to show that the Terrifics actually did care about each other, Jeff Lemire used Tom Strong and his family to demonstrate the Terrifics real dysfunction in a pretty ingenious way. While this issue’s big ending is likely temporary, it was clever for the series to lean into that The Terrifics haven’t really formed any bonds during their weeks together. Sometimes, there’s just no chemistry between people, and hopefully Lemire continues to subvert typical superhero team dynamics in the future. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

TITANS #30

Like previous issues of late, the Titans shine when they find themselves in fish-out-of-water scenarios, and Titans #30 is no different. Although virtually nothing happens to advance the plot in this issue, the slower pace allows for Dan Abnett to explore these characters deeply, creating some of the best character development in his run yet. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

WONDER WOMAN #59

Wonder Woman has found a way to breathe new life into some well-worn concepts, and so far the new direction is hitting the mark. While the Ares side of things wasn’t as strong as mythological creatures roaming the Earth last issue, this issue finds a more even balance, with both subplots unearthing intriguing seeds for future stories. It almost feels like it ends too soon, but then that just means it managed to get its hooks in me by issue’s end, and that’s nothing but a good thing. The place this book struggles though is in the art. The mythological creatures easily steal the spotlight here, but in human depictions the book just doesn’t have captivate the eye nearly as well, but your mileage may vary. Despite not falling in love with the visuals, the book has presented some promising setups, and we’re definitely sticking around to see how those play out. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #1

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #10

Amazing Spider-Man #10 continues to reverse some of the decisions of Dan Slott’s lengthy run, this time by re-establishing Black Cat as an ally and antihero to Spider-Man and by further redefining Peter Parker and Mary Jane’s relationship. Spencer used past continuity quite cleverly, rooting Black Cat’s dark turn back to the events of “One More Day”. It’s also appreciated how Mary Jane’s insecurities were put to rest; it shows a commitment to the MJ/Peter relationship that fans have wanted for years. All in all, this is another Amazing Spider-Man issue that should make fans happy. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

BLACK PANTHER #6

This issue, which kickstarts “The Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda”, is a great jumping-on point for those wanting to pick up a new Black Panther comic. Yes, the issue essentially serves as a sort of prequel for T’Challa’s newest adventure, but it crafts a world and a narrative that are both fresh and compelling. Coates and Bartel’s work compliments each other beautifully, and it will be so interesting to see where things go next. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

BLACK PANTHER VS DEADPOOL #2

This issue is almost even more charming than it’s predecessor, with both characters really being given a chance to shine. Even though, as the issue points out, the beats of this Deadpool/Panther rivalry are a little played out, Kibblesmith crafts so many surprises and fun little beats to make the story feel fresh. Ortiz’s art also adds a delightful cohesion to the proceedings, crafting Deadpool’s violent antics and the world of Wakanda in equally fun ways. This is a crossover absolutely worth checking out. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

DAREDEVIL #612

It took Soule’s Daredevil a while to find itself, but the comic ultimately helped redefine Daredevil without going to unnecessary extremes. Instead of breaking the character down or pushing him toward unfamiliar settings, Soule showed how to break new ground in Hell’s Kitchen without leaning away from the things that define Daredevil the best. In the end, Daredevil feels most at home in a courtroom and, more broadly, in New York, and Soule found a way to put Daredevil back in both. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

DEAD MAN LOGAN #1

Like its Return of Wolverine counterpart, Dead Man Logan begs the question, “Why is this a thing?” Old Man Logan had such a beautiful finale that this series seems like nothing more than an extended cash grab. While the overall story doesn’t offer much, the use of Logan and the return of his partnership with Hawkeye are pretty refreshing for fans of the original series. When it’s all said and done, it feels like nothing much has really happened, and that that probably won’t change too much over the final 12 months. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 2 out of 5

FANTASTIC FOUR #4

Once again, Fantastic Four manages to be one of the most fun, feel-good, exciting comics Marvel is publishing. The entire lead-up to the wedding, which includes a roster of imposters, reminds every reader why we love this team so much. The star however is the daughter of Marvel’s most fantastic couple, who becomes a stand-out hero in her own right, and provides the book with several of its best moments. Reed telling his little girl to never play stupid for a boy is one of the most wonderful panels of the entire year, and that alone is enough to make this comic worth the pull. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 5 out of 5

INFINITY WARS ARACHKNIGHT #2

Far removed from the main Infinity Wars storyline itself, Arachknight #2 finds the delightfully absurd mashup of Peter Parker and Marc Spector in a world of hurt. Though the character is mainly Spider-Man with hints of Moon Knight here or there, there’s definitely moments where both characters shine through. Arachknight seems to be the only “Warped” title where they didn’t try packing each issue to the gill with mashed-up characters, creating a simple, easy-to-digest story that won’t leave you confused. Arachknight #2 is good enough to ensure this title finishes as one of the best Infinity Wars tie-ins. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 5 out of 5

Marvel #2

INFINITY WARS WEAPON HEX #2

The mashup of Scarlet Witch and X-23 is a brilliant idea in theory, but it has yet to be executed properly in action. Weapon Hex #2 tries to gain some footing as the issue progresses and although there are one or two promising points, it ultimately fails to hit its stride. This is a title collectors will buy to complete their Infinity Wars set but as of now, Weapon Hex #2 does little to nothing to advance any sort of storyline. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 2 out of 5

IRONHEART #1

This is a genuinely stunning debut issue. Just from this first installment, it’s clear that Ewing is a perfect choice to bring Riri’s first solo series to life, with her injecting so much life into each line of dialogue. Whether Riri is rescuing a room full of people or connecting with an old friend, you can’t help but thoroughly enjoy each scene. Libranda and Becchio’s art also helps elevate things as well, creating something that feels so fresh and stunning, especially when paired with Matt Milla’s color work. This book is absolutely a must-buy. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

MARVEL TWO-IN-ONE #12

Marvel Two-in-One comes to a satisfying conclusion, wrapping up all loose ends before bowing out so that the relaunched Fantastic Four comic can pick up the torch. Chip Zdarsky’s writing is very character focused and the issue particularly shines a spotlight on Johnny Storm and how he’s struggled with how his family has treated him over the past year. Ramon Perez’s artwork feels a bit claustrophobic and some of the characters look either too old or too young for who they are supposed to be, but nonetheless, it is a well-crafted reunion for Marvel’s first family. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

OLD MAN HAWKEYE #11

Old Man Hawkeye‘s penultimate issue is a momentous one as the Hawkeyes make their way to Zemo’s stronghold in the Canadian wilderness to finish Clint Barton’s revenge tour against the Thunderbolts. Unfortunately, this issue suffered from some seemingly random elements that play a major impact on the plot with little build-up or explanation. Instead of any of the major players pushing the plot along, the book instead uses a friendly scientist and a random X-Villain, which lessens their impact. A rare misstep from Ethan Sacks, and I’m a bit worried that Old Man Hawkeye won’t “stick” the landing next month. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

RETURN OF WOLVERINE #3

The inscrutable nature of Return of Wolverine becomes slightly more… scrutable in its third issue, but that’s almost disappointing. Knowing that this is all rooted firmly in reality makes it harder to roll with a lot of the plot points that haven’t entirely made sense. We’re three issues in and it still feels like we don’t really know what this series is about. While Declan Shalvey’s artwork is good, it feels poorly matched to this series, too tight and controlled to convey Wolverine’s savage side or the raw emotion driving most of the action. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 2 out of 5

SPIDER-GIRLS #2

The narrative of this issue definitely goes into some unexpected places, but that might be for the best. Even though a few of the issue’s twists might not sit well with every reader, the central mystery and the dynamic between the three girls is enough to maintain interest. Overall, having a female-centric exploration of the various Spiders in the multiverse proves to be a delight. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3 out of 5

SPIDER-GWEN GHOST SPIDER #2

Spider-Gwen: Ghost-Spider #2 is an issue filled with identity mishaps. Gwen Stacy is in a new dimension, and the heroine is tasked with saving herself from a rather surprising situation. With Peter on the back burner, this issue hones in on the nuances between the two Gwens and Mary Jane Watson. Its easy dialogue keeps the issue moving, but fans may put down the issue wishing for something a bit more substantial. However, the latest issue ends on a promising note and imbues enough Stacy Sass to keep readers hooked for another read. — Megan Peters

Rating: 3 out of 5

SPIDER-MAN DEADPOOL #42

What’s even better than Deadpool breaking the fourth wall? Spider-Man sarcastically breaking the fourth wall to mock Deadpool. It’s nice to see Spider-Man finally acknowledge Deadpool’s schtick and try to engage with him using it, and Robbie Thompson uses Spider-Man’s attempt to talk to the audience for both humor and at least one touching moment. This is one of Spider-Man/Deadpool‘s most meta issues yet, and one of those experimental issues that sets this comic apart from other Marvel books. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

STAR WARS DARTH VADER #24

The penultimate chapter in this series made good on what most Vader fans want to see, which obviously involves seeing the Sith Lord rally his Stormtroopers in a brutal assault on Mustafar against an army of lava fleas as they charge on his fortress. This isn’t the only action the series delivers, with Vader facing off against newly arisen Sith Lord Momin in a brutal confrontation that is inspired by betrayal and deception. The pages are jam-packed with panel after panel of exciting Vader action, which is some of the book’s best so far, yet there’s little narrative momentum as we head into the final issue. With only one more chapter left, Darth Vader has the potential to conclude in an emotionally fulfilling way and end on a high note. Or it could botch the landing and just depict more of Vader as a ruthless murderer. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

UNCANNY X-MEN #3

Uncanny X-Men‘s “Disassembled” arc is beginning to read a bit like an “and then…” improv exercise that got out of hand. Things keep happening that should theoretically raise the stakes, but instead, it just feels like the narrative is spiraling out of control. Each issue seems to be trying to outdo the last in terms of sheer spectacle, but it feels like there’s no rhyme or reason and nothing to convince readers that they should care. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 2 out of 5

Other Publishers #1

ARCHIE 1941 #3

Archie 1941 is an odd book, in that it puts Archie and Riverdale’s other residents right in the heart of World War II. Archie, of course, first hit newsstands in December 1941, the same month in which the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor and pushed the US into World War II. However, Archie was almost always about an idealized small American town not torn apart by the war effort. While Archie Comics has excelled at creating stories in which their familiar characters are placed into unfamiliar settings, the 1941 version of Riverdale lacks any real sort of defining characteristic to make it stand out. It’s a Riverdale missing its heart (which, you could say makes sense as Archie is in boot camp) and more importantly lacking any intrigue or excitement. This isn’t a bad comic per se, just one that lacks relevance and only exists to exist. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 2 out of 5

CODA #7

It’s hard to believe that seven issues in, Coda manages to get better issue by issue. Simon Spurrier crafts a strong narrative and weaves it throughout the duration of the issue. Though teetering on the edge becoming convoluted, Coda #7 manages to straighten itself out in the end. Spurrier’s able to make the reader care a whole lot about a character such as Hum the Bard, somebody that says as few of words as possible. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

DIE DIE DIE #5

It’s easy to focus on the gorier parts of DIE DIE DIE, but the series and this issue specifically excel most when it’s focusing on the humor. That’s where this book truly shines, like in the conversation between Paul and the hanging soldier or in the delightful tale of lighthearted romance between Bethany and Theodore. There the excessive violence is used as an accent rather than the focus, and that’s an intriguing mix, but when the violence becomes the star the book falters. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 3 out of 5

FENCE #12

Fence #12 kicks off with an emotional punch that will leave readers flying through the warm issue. A sudden twist leaves Nicholas reeling as his fencing dreams take a step forward, but the book shines this week with its focus on friendship. The series’ authentic dialogue makes each character emote harder than the next, and it all leads up to a surprising cliffhanger that will have Seji fans slack-jawed. — Megan Peters

Rating: 5 out of 5

INVADER ZIM #37

Though the majority of this issue feels like a run-of-the-mill outing for a licensed comic book, that last few pages will probably launch you straight into an existential crisis, making you thankful for the family and friends you have. For as inconsistent as Invader Zim can be, when it packs a punch — it packs a big ol’ uppercut that’ll knock you on your butt. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

MAN-EATERS #3

This issue is genuinely stellar and proves that Man-Eaters is a must-read. This installment ramps up the feminist, surprisingly relevant storytelling we’ve already gotten while also tackling everything from the failures of school sex ed to a certain politically relevant quote. Through it all, Maude really gets a chance to shine, proving to be a badass and delightful protagonist. And hey, no other comic out this week is going to give you a horde of awesomely named corgis. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #33

“Beyond The Grid” continues to push the envelope with the Power Rangers franchise, and those risks are starting to pay off. Putting the Rangers in unfamiliar surroundings is yielding some entertaining results, as this grid-less world gives the creative team a somewhat blank canvas from which to work on. That includes the Solar Ranger, and while we do get some answers about her past and the nature of her power there are still compelling questions to be had going forward. Granted, some of Solar Ranger’s backstory here is not as enticing as the general interaction between her and the Rangers in the present, but it hits more than it misses. Simone Di Meo’s artwork continues to give this book a flair all its own, and coupled with the unexplored territory of the story we couldn’t be happier to be along for this crazy ride. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #2

OVER GARDEN WALL HOLLOW TOWN #3

This issue largely feels like it’s both figuratively and literally retracing its own steps, with conversations and conflicts that don’t feel like they’re going anywhere. That all quickly changes with the reveal on the final page, but it’s unclear if that was really worth all of the trouble. The comic overall is relatively solid, it’s just unclear exactly what the point of this creepy tale really is. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 2 out of 5

REDNECK #17

Redneck had a wedding of its own after a significant time jump from the previous issue. The promise of an eternal relationship puts so much in perspective, whether you’re a vampire or mortal human being. It’s profound and beautiful in more ways than one, and reminds you just how important family can be. As a bonus, the final page gives a fantastic tease of what’s to come in the next arc, and it’s going to be a wild ride. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 5 out of 5

REGULAR SHOW 25 YEARS LATER #6

It was a joy and honor to review Regular Show: 25 Years Later over the past few months. Not only was it fun, but it also helped me reflect on some of my biggest fears. At the end of the day, what more can you ask of a great comic? Please read this book if you haven’t already. I promise you’ll be better for it. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 5 out of 5

RICK AND MORTY #44

This issue of Rick and Morty shows fans the original team-up between Rick and the Vindicators, the Avengers-like superhero team of the Rick and Morty universe. It plays out pretty much exactly as you’d expect, but leaves it all feeling a bit forgettable, though Marc Ellerby does sneak in some great shots of the villain, Worldkiller, and his army. The backup story continues the “Adventures in Public Domain” story with a fun take on Arthurian legend and fantasy cliches that’s the strongest chapter so far. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #11

There is a single panel in this comic, of a surprised Knuckles, that made me laugh harder than anything else this year. The rest of the issue is pretty good as well. — Rollin Bishop

Rating: 5 out of 5

STRANGER THINGS #3

Another issue, another series of events from the first season of Stranger Things where we get to see Will Byers’ actions in the Upside Down. Luckily, this was one of the more action-packed episodes, as we witnessed Will’s mom attempting to break down the walls between her world and where Will was trapped, while also witnessing just how close he was to possibly making his way back home safely. The desolation of the Upside Down makes for an inherently lonely experience for both Will and the reader, though a chance encounter with someone hoping to rescue him does offer interesting insight into how Will’s bravery ended up saving the life of another character. With only one issue left, we’re hoping the series pulls out the stops and delivers an exciting conclusion, or at least something more exciting than the first three issues. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

TMNT ONGOING #88

The siege of Burnow Island come to an end with mixed results. On one hand, the big revelation at the end of the “B” plot revealing Agent Bishop’s backstory is a bit of a cliche and a tad underwhelming. On the other hand, the actual battle ends with a tragic sacrifice that’ll likely hit any longtime fan of the series pretty hard. The art is stellar, as usual, and while there are still some loose ends to wrap up, this definitely feels like turning the page into the next chapter for the Turtles and their extended cast of characters. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

WARNING #1

The Warning is an interesting combination of high-concept science fiction with a more grounded style reminiscent of war comics. The basic concept is that the US military has deployed an elite unit in response to a scientific phenomenon that might be the precursor to an invasion. Edward LaRoche gives this issue a very somber atmosphere, setting the mood long before establishing the central threat or any of the central characters. The way the comic skipped back and forth in a non-linear timeline didn’t particularly work. It unnecessarily obfuscated things and made the comic harder to understand. The Warning also seemed a little too self-serious at times; it’s a very, very grim-feeling comic, even more so than usual for a comic about war or the military. The Warning isn’t your typical sci-fi book, but people who enjoy serious military stories will connect with it the most. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5