Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 12/5/2018

ADVENTURES OF THE SUPER SONS #5

Everything about Adventures of the Super Sons is charming, and this issue in particular takes that charm and uses it do deliver a thought-provoking and action-packed story about growing up, growing old, and the lessons of youth. Both Jon and Damian meet up with future versions of themselves in what is apparently an alien world with the future and present versions of the heroes having to work together to ultimately save young Jon and Damian from a planet that feeds on dreams. Yes, it’s a little confusing, but it allows for some charming dialogue, clever action, and while it’s not clear where the story is going, the little nods and homages to Jon and Damian’s ongoing exploits makes for a truly fun issue. What the issue lacks in plot it makes up for in heart, and that works just fine. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

BATMAN #60

Batman has been on a violent downward spiral for several issues now, making a series of questionable choices and growing increasingly aggressive as he searches for — well, it’s not quite clear. However, issue #60 gives things something of a sharp left turn that, while satisfying, opens up even more questions. To be clear, issue #60 is difficult to read. King continues to lean hard into an unhinged and deeply unlikable Batman to the point that the character is hard to recognize, but it’s the panels of this issue featuring Alfred and Gordon that help flesh out more of what’s going on and pull the story a bit back to center: Batman is not himself, but something dark is going on — the Bane mystery is certainly one that’s starting to get intriguing — and it’s just enough to make readers want to keep the faith a little longer. We’re no closer to answers to this mystery, but there’s a twist at the end that makes this darkness worth sitting in a little bit longer. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

BORDER TOWN #4

Border Town is a brilliant examination of life as a Mexican immigrant with a dash of the supernatural. In this issue, we’re given some background on Julietta, an undocumented teen trying to keep a low profile even though she’s currently dealing with chupacabra and other monsters pulled out Mexican folklore. We also get a solid look at “Sheriff Arnie,” a Joe Arpaio stand-in who serves as a reminder of the ridiculous lengths some go to dehumanize undocumented immigrants. Sheriff Arnie seems almost clownish until you realize that his rhetoric and actions are almost entirely in line with how some real life people in positions of power react. Border Town remains a poignant and timely comic, one that serves as both vicious mockery and a hard look at the issues surrounding the U.S. immigration issue. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

CURSE OF BRIMSTONE #9

DC honcho Dan DiDio has never been shy about his love for the ’90s, and there is quite a bit of that feeling shining through The Curse of Brimstone #9. The issue feels like a big exposition dump, built around a fight with another superhero (here, Doctor Fate), which may or may not have long-term significance to the plot. The art by Eduardo Pansica is lovely, and a lot of the heavy lifting for this issue falls on the shoulders of colorist Rain Beredo, who dials in exactly what the story needs, but it does feel a bit like this is a filler issue intended to get from point A to B, and that the Doctor Fate stuff is more or less there to justify the stalling for time. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 3 out of 5

DEATHSTROKE #38

The danger with entire story arcs set in an asylum is redundancy and confusion, and it’s starting to feel like this title is heading into that territory. Several issues into the story arc, it’s beginning to feel stale as the pace seemingly slows to a crawl. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

DOOMSDAY CLOCK #8

The plot kicks into high gear as we get a sense of what Ozymandias is doing in the DC Universe while Superman finally comes face to face with a mysterious force that will fundamentally change the trajectory of the story. Another DC hero gets a great bit of characterization that mirrors a classic beat from Watchmen, and the pain and turmoil in that plot is supported by Gary Frank’s emotive and heartbreaking art. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 4 out of 5

DREAMING #4

Si Spurrier and Bilquis Evely weave a tale of mystery, clarity, and self-discovery that will hook and you leave you wanting to plunge headfirst into its depths. The story examines how it is that we define ourselves. Do we become a reflection of our pain? Do we let our nightmares lead us to places we had never intended to tread? When we abandon the ambiguity of dreams and their logic, what emerges in its place? Evely and colorist Mat Lopes bring a beautiful fluidity to conceptual scenes where time and space, reality and fiction all blend together. Four issues in, The Dreaming is a worthy successor to The Sandman, and an engrossing fantasy in its own right. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 5 out of 5

GREEN ARROW #47

This issue made me smile more than any single comic has done this year. Truthfully, it has everything you need in a Green Arrow issue:social justice commentary, kinetic action sequences, an unflinching optimism from Oliver Queen, and some squee-inducing moments between Oliver and Dinah. Peralta’s art is also absolutely gorgeous, especially in the breathtaking final sequence. While it’s unbelievably bittersweet that the Bensons are wrapping up their time on Green Arrow (for now), it’s so wonderful to know that they’re doing so on such a fantastic high note. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

GREEN LANTERN #2

Grant Morrison continues to expand both the Green Lantern mythos and the Corps itself, and we couldn’t be more delighted at the results. Morrison pairs the best parts of buddy cop films with the sheer creativity that a medium like comics allows, and Liam Sharp brings all of those eccentric landscapes and characters to magnificent life. For the first time in a while Hal Jordan feels like a three-dimensional character, and so do the myriad new Lanterns we meet along the way, which is amazing given that one of them is a walking volcano. Green Lantern hasn’t been this fun in ages, and you’re doing yourself a disservice if you don’t at least give it a try. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 5 out of 5

HARLEY QUINN #55

Christmas with a mentally unstable, hammer-happy maniac? Sure, that sounds like a bad idea, but Harley Quinn #55 is the gift you didn’t realize you wanted, but it’s absolutely the gift you need. Harley is planning a perfect Christmas party when her whole family shows up, and, as family holidays often do, things get messy in a hurry. Of course, there’s a twist as to why which we won’t spoil here, but the story takes a turn from being another bonkers Harley Quinn story to a genuinely moving story about Christmas, family, friends, and the importance of hope. That’s right, Sam Humphries and John Timms have put together a charming holiday tale in this issue while still somehow keeping Harley true to her nutty self. The book is a true treat and a must-read. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

JUSTICE LEAGUE #13

The Legion of Doom takes the reins of this week’s Justice League, though truly Joker is the star. Few better arguments have been made in regards to Joker’s intelligence, a savant who excels at subtlety underneath the giant smiles and clown gas. In fact, you’ll most likely come away intrigued about what comes next for Joker and The Batman Who Laughs, though the same can’t be said for the Legion of Doom, who seem to be stuck spinning their wheels to the same old tune. To be fair, Joker does point that out. It helps that the issue has Guillem March at the helm, whose Joker is always the perfect amount of unsettling. It was great to see him go one on one with Luthor, but this seems more of a setup for The Batman Who Laughs than a required reading for Justice League fans. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 3 out of 5

MARTIAN MANHUNTER #1

This debut issue totally feels like it’s the start of something great. Orlando’s narrative combines everything that’s familiar about J’onn with a fresh story, one that isn’t afraid to get heartfelt or messed up as the situation needs. Rossmo’s art and character designs are inspired, injecting everything with a weird and wholly unique aesthetic. The Mars scenes in particular genuinely stand out, creating a depiction of J’onn’s home world that feels vibrant and fascinating. We can’t wait to see what this series does next. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

NIGHTWING #54

Another issue of Nightwing where Ric Grayson doesn’t put on the blue-and-black suit, and somehow it manages to get better. Ric’s deep dive into trying to figure out who he really is is heart-wrenching and inspirational all at once. While other Nightwings are busy fighting crime on the streets of Bludhaven, Ric’s biggest nemesis continues to be himself. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

RED HOOD OUTLAW #29

While there are many elements in comics, you can usually get by with only having one be done really well, but in Red Hood Outlaw #29, Scott Lobdell manages to not just advance the story but pack it full of intense, stunning action as well as a great amount of heart. Batwoman and Jason Todd team up this issue to liberate Appleton, but in a sense they are liberating one another too. Arguably the two most broken members of the Bat family, the pair have a lot more in common than one might think, and it’s that common ground that makes their unexpected team-up so satisfying. Jason is growing a lot overall in this book, but this issue might be some of the most marked character development yet, and it’s a joy to read. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

SHAZAM #1

Geoff Johns returns to Shazam! for the second time in the last decade, and does so while teaming with artist Dale Eaglesham, who worked with Johns on his beloved JSA run. The result is a comic that works with mathematical precision, creating one emotionally resonant page after another, and delivering exactly the fun, zany adventure that fans are expecting after seeing the trailer for the forthcoming movie of the same name. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 5 out of 5

SUICIDE SQUAD BLACK FILES #2

Keeping with the theme of multiple short stories in one book, this month’s stories are direct continuations. The story that stood out this time involved Katana and her late husband. It always creates for more depth when a hero’s own powers are used against them, and in the case of Katana, they’ve spelled out her doom. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

UNEXPECTED #7

The Unexpected #7 does live up to its name in some respects, but by issue’s end it seems we’re kind of back where we started. The issue is action-packed to be sure, and there are some entertaining clashes between Neon and Mandrakk as well as a surprise (though not really) entrant into the battle later on. Still, the most memorable parts of the issue tend to revolve around how Neon puts himself back together again after being ripped apart, impaled, and more. This issue is fine for what it is, but by the end it feels like we haven’t made much progress in the story. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 2 out of 5

UNITED STATES VS MURDER INC #4

United States vs. Murder Inc. continues to suffer from the same problems that has plagued the comic from the beginning: crucial information gets explained in the comic’s front matter instead of in the actual panels and pages of the story. For instance, four issues into the book, the recap explains that Valentine Gallo, one of the two protagonists of the comic, is secretly a federal agent. While Bendis and Oeming skip over some of the salient details, the comic itself is fantastic. There’s an assassination scene that is delightfully perverse; a great sequence that’s one of the more hilarious bits we’ve seen in a Bendis book. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

DEADPOOL #7

This holiday-themed issue is violent, disturbing, and endearing all at once. After a few kids are plagued with a pretty crappy Christmas, Deadpool is paid to go to the North Pole and track down who’s responsible. While the end result might get a little silly at times, it’s exactly the kind of fun ride you’d expect from Deadpool, particularly with Young and Klein’s run. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

DEFENDERS IMMORTAL HULK #1

In life, every so often a pair of items come along that just make sense together and the sum is better than the parts. Think peanut butter and jelly or SpongeBob and Patrick. Or maybe even Al Ewing and the Immortal Hulk. What Ewing has done in the main Immortal Hulk run is astonishing, and that carries over into Immortal Hulk: The Best Defense. This blood-pumping, hair-raising book has the pedal to the metal throughout the duration, and it doesn’t let up. This title is one crazy ride. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 5 out of 5

DEFENDERS NAMOR #1

Chip Zdarsky has proven in the past that he can write incredibly fun, light-hearted characters like Peter Parker and The Thing. However, he makes a very bold statement with this issue of Namor, as he declares that he’s far more than you might believe him to be. Zdarsky writes the hell out of Namor, who is about as damaged, serious, and complicated as you can get in the Marvel universe. He does so with a precision and depth that is slightly unexpected, but completely refreshing when dealing with a character that has often been underutilized. Between Defenders and Avengers, it’s very clear that a Namor resurgence is underway, and Chip Zdarsky is leading the charge. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 5 out of 5

DOCTOR STRANGE #9

This Doctor Strange series has had its ups and downs, but issue #9 represents one of the strongest installments to date. Waid digs into Strange’s past for the majority of the issue, giving him a compelling narrative that stretched out over the course of a decade or so. This takes the character, as well as the book, so a much more fascinating level, keeping you engaged throughout. Nothing really happens in the book when all is said and done, but it will stand out as one of Strange’s more interesting character studies. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

IMMORTAL HULK #10

As always, Immortal Hulk is a fantastic comic. Bennett’s art and Ewing’s dialogue combine in such a way that truly immerses you in Bruce Banner’s experience. There are some iffy parts through the middle of this issue where the story gets lost a little bit, but the beauty of the pages keep you engaged throughout. The issue’s ending takes everything back up to an 11, promising that Marvel’s best current series is only going to get better. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 5 out of 5

INFINITY WARS INFINITY WARPS #2

The Punisher finally meets Power Pack in this title, and it goes about as you’d expect: bizarre and outlandish. Kamala Kang is a super intriguing, yet ambitious character, and her story through time is the best of the bunch.Though each of the three storylines ends rather abruptly, each character could have a future elsewhere should the House of Ideas decide to carry them out of Infinity Wars. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

KILLMONGER #1

Fans may be familiar with the character, but Killmonger is more than just an angry bad guy who feels he’s owed something and that is exactly what writer Bryan Edward Hill is trying to convey in Killmonger #1. The issue starts to tell Killmonger’s full story — the tale of the years between his tragic childhood and death. It’s that focus on the inbetween years that help to shape Killmonger and bring him to a place where he is able to take on Black Panther that makes this issue a truly engaging story, and it does it not by building Killmonger from scratch, but by building on what readers already expect from the character: his anger.

But it’s not just the nuanced and layered storytelling that paints a complete and deeply human portrait of Killmonger. The art in the book speaks just as strongly as the words on the page. There’s a sharp, almost harshness to the “present day” sequences underscoring the rage and pain Killmonger is driven by while scenes from his childhood are softer, almost fuzzy in some places much in the way faded memories might appear in one’s mind. Deftly written and beautifully drawn, Killmonger #1 may be one of the best comics this year as it takes a familiar story and gives it completely new dimension. It will be interesting to see exactly where the series takes us, but one thing is for certain: you’ll never see Killmonger the same way ever again. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

MARVELS AVENGERS UNTITLED PRELUDE #1

Those looking for something new will be disappointed in Marvel’s Avengers Untitled Prelude #1, but if you’re just looking to relive the movie then this is right up your alley. The book covers about the first one third of Infinity War, though unlike the Captain Marvel prelude it doesn’t really fill in other parts of the universe during those events, opting to just retell the events instead. There are still some entertainment moments of course, and if you want a refresher before the Avengers 4 trailer then this is your jam. Still, you could just watch Infinity War instead and get the same effect. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 2 out of 5

MARVEL KNIGHTS 20TH #3

The strange alternate Marvel Universe seen in Marvel Knights has provided Punisher with a much more stable and healthy life, which is why he seems much more anguished than other superheroes to investigate the truth behind their real lives. Donny Cates and Tini Howard excellently depict Punisher as a man in conflict — a person who is digging for the truth even though it’s chipping away at his seemingly happy life. While some of the “cameos” in this issue were a little much (Thor is an overzealous cop! Loki is a street punk!), this is still an intriguing comic, especially when focused on its core characters. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

MERRY X-MEN HOLIDAY SPECIAL #1

The Merry X-Men Holiday Special is a holiday delight for X-Men fans. The issue is structured as 25 single-page stories with holiday themes, with the Jubilee-centric story taking up a handful of chapters and some extra pages at the end. The stories are varied in quality, but none are outright bad, and they cover a surprisingly wide variety of emotions. While many are lighthearted fun, those stories almost provide cover for the two or three that turn out to be emotional gut-punches. This is one that X-Men fans will enjoy and that can probably be revisited in future holiday seasons as well. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR #38

Bad dreams? They’re a classic part of childhood — ask any parent who has had their little one wake them up in the middle of the night — and it’s the concept of nightmares that Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur #38 is taking on this week and giving a unique and interesting twist. There’s an actual dream dimension and a dream demon infecting the dreams of the kids of Lunella’s school — including Lunella! When she finds herself confronting the dream demon and then something from the dream dimension makes its way into the waking world, you know all kinds of chaos is going to break out, and for the first time in a long time, Lunella seems genuinely challenged by the situation. Coming off a long run of too-smug adventures for Lunella, this latest chapter is refreshing and fun and definitely worth a read. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

SHATTERSTAR #3

The Shatterstar miniseries is a tale of two comics; the first is a compelling tale from Shatterstar’s past, showing how he came to be a fearsome gladiator and also why he’s unable to keep a healthy relationship in the present day, and the second comic is a simultaneously boring and spastic story about a dour Shatterstar scouring the universe for his missing tenants. There’s an interesting subplot in which one of the tenants accepts an offer from the Grandmaster to be the “hero” of this story, but it’s painfully brief and weirdly out of step with the main plot of Shatterstar punching, stabbing, and electrocuting things. Honestly, Marvel should have focused on Shatterstar’s past, as it’s far more interesting than whatever is going on in the present day. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 2 out of 5

SPIDER-MAN DEADPOOL #43

Spider-Man/Deadpool almost earned an automatic “5” rating this week solely because of a hilarious gag that references DC’s recent Mister Miracle series and its love of nine-panel pages. The rest of the comic is a bit of a hot mess, a frantic jaunt in the Negative Zone featuring a handful of Eternals pulled straight out of the pages of the Marvel Handbook of Obscure Characters. Most of the jokes in this issue don’t really land, but the one that does is genuinely hilarious. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

STAR WARS #58

Luke, Leia, and Han’s seeming vacation on an isolated planet continues, with the trio both appreciating and being aggravated by their newfound peace away from the Rebel Alliance and the Galactic Empire. Their new friends might be reassuring our heroes about how peaceful life can be on their planet, but something about the locals makes it hard to believe there isn’t an underlying secret about what really makes the community function. Angel Unzueta’s artwork in this issue really shines, as it both delivered exciting action and dramatic character moments, displaying a marked improvement on the art from earlier in the title’s history. Kieron Gillen’s writing offered readers emotionally endearing moments and tense encounters, which, when combined with Unzueta’s art, made for a fully realized issue. The issue did lack some narrative momentum though, if the duo keeps up their synchronous storytelling, this arc could raise the bar for the book’s future. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

STAR WARS AGE REPUBLIC QUI-GON JINN #1

Set before the events of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace (you know, because that’s when Qui-Gon Jinn dies), the first Age of Republic one-shot explores the Jedi Masters ways with the Force when attempting to protect royalty from potential assailants. When Qui-Gon senses conflict in the Force, he seeks answers as to what path he should pursue, leading to a demonstration of his wisdom and connection to the mystical corners of the galaxy. The fan-favorite character was Qui-Gon-too-soon, leaving fans desperate for more stories focusing on the character in the 20 years since we met him, with this one-shot allowing readers to witness not only his abilities in combat, but also his philosophies. The book is far from a game-changer in the realm of Star Wars comics, though getting to spend time with an underrated character makes for a rewarding experience for all prequel supporters out there. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

UNCANNY X-MEN #4

The fourth issue of Uncanny X-Men takes the “Disassembled” arc from “not living up to expectations” territory to being actively frustrating. Too many of the heroes in this issue come off as petty or inept. Over in X-Men Red, Jean Grey is being depicted as a visionary leading mutantkind into the future, rallying others to her cause by simply sharing her thoughts. In this issue, her leadership style amounts to essentially telling the younger X-Men to “do it because I said so.” The younger X-Men don’t come off looking much better. And it is OK for heroes not to be at their best at times, but in this case, it isn’t earned. It doesn’t feel like a breaking point that’s been built to so much as a sudden reversal that leaves you wondering how these characters coexisted with each other for as long as they did. Add to that the over-simplistic, if mildly amusing, handling of Legion, the average artwork, and the fact that the narrative still feels so incoherent and this book is more likely to annoy readers than to thrill them. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 1 out of 5

VENOM #9

First and foremost, let’s all rejoice the fact that Ryan Stegman is back on Venom. The guest artists on the last couple of issues have been good, but no one draws this series as well as Stegman, and his return proves that he’s every bit as important to the success of this character as Donny Cates. The issue starts off incredibly strong, with a wonderful and devastating inner monologue that explains every corner of Eddie Brock’s damaged soul. Things are a bit downhill from there as the issue continues, but it’s still a strong entry in a very strong book, and it’s certainly worth the read. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

WEST COAST AVENGERS #5

This newest adventure for the West Coast Avengers might not pack the biggest punch, but it’s still a pretty fun read. Thompson’s narrative leads the group down a narrative and literal hall of mirrors, but keeps things at the right mix of upbeat and emotional, with the help of Di Nicuolo’s art. The various relationship developments are what carries a lot of this issue, and it’s done in a way that can’t help but make you wonder what’s next. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

WINTER SOLDIER #1

Winter Soldier #1 slips onto stands this week quietly triumphant. At last, Bucky Barnes is back with a sobering title, but its raw reflection upon the Winter Soldier’s legacy is a treat for any fan. This debut issue proves a person isn’t defined by their origins, but the Winter Soldier’s muddled past does push him to do better by others. Everything from heritage to rebirth are tackled in this pensive story, and they combine to set up what may be one of the Winter Soldier’s best solo arcs yet. — Megan Peters

Rating: 5 out of 5

X-MEN EXTERMINATED #1

X-Men: The Extermined features two separate stories. The first is a direct follow-up to the death of Cable in Extermination. Written by Lonnie Nadler and Zac Thompson, the story focuses on Hope Summers and Jean Grey and feels like both an epilogue to Extermination and a coda to the writers’ recent run on the Cable ongoing series. It’s a solid story about Hope’s grieving process, though Neil Edwards’ artwork is at times uncomfortably photorealistic. The second story is a flashback by Chris Claremont, who has Cable narrate the early days of his own life to reflect on what he inherited from his father and grandfather. It seems meant to be sweet, but anyone who knows how Scott Summers’ stab at family life with Madelyne Pryor ended will likely find it, at best, a little saccharine. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

BATMAN THE MAXX ARKHAM DREAMS #3

Batman The Maxx is always a bit odd, but all that oddity coalesces into quite the entertaining whole in issue #3. Sam Keith delivers some of the series’ most humorous moments here, playing on the fact that The Maxx is seeing two worlds at once. That allows for delightful comedic opportunities, like his encounter with a Wumpus Woof, or his stabbing of the pog leaves, both of which have hilarious consequences in our world. While some pieces of the narrative is still a bit hard to understand, the journey is far more enjoyable than the goal, and it seems the series has finally hit its stride. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

BLACKBIRD #3

You need to drop whatever you’re doing and read Blackbird. There’s just the right amount of exposition in this issue, none of which takes away from Humphries’ lush and genuinely compelling narrative. narrative. Bartel’s art really shines in this issue as well, particularly when it comes to her renderings of the issue’s exquisite and extravagant costumes. Plus, the ending will give you a perfect dose of the feels. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

BPRD DEVIL YOU KNOW #11

Equal parts thriller and spectacle, The Devil You Know #11 is the Hellboy Universe at its finest. The title is clearly rooted in horror and rather than relying on gore or scares, Hellboy and the BPRD have to deal with survival, a task that’s often times much harder to do than its counterpart. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

CROWDED #5

Crowded continues to continues to be one of the best books available, and #5 is a shining example of why. The issue is literally everything you could want and then some with Christopher Sebela pushing the storyline just that much more while somehow also adding in insane action sequences, crazy details, and even a turn that finally begins to make the reader feel real emotions for Charlie — as well as some of those who have picked up weapons to kill her. Fast-paced from almost the word go with an incredible amount of depth and heart, Crowded #5 is absolutely perfect, especially when it comes to the ferocity of the library. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

DIE #1

Die #1 is a powerful first issue, one that explores the worlds of fantasy and gaming in a way that hasn’t been done before in comics or any other medium. It’s a brilliantly haunting comic, disconcerting in all the right ways. Die lures you in and sinks its hooks into you, leaving you wanting more and, in essence, turning you into the very thing it warns against. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 5 out of 5

DOCTOR WHO: THIRTEENTH DOCTOR #2

The Thirteenth Doctor’s comic book adventures are off to a solid if not spectacular start. Jody Houser has crafted a tried-and-true Doctor Who-style story about a mystery involved aliens and time travel. So far, it hasn’t offered anything particularly unexpected, but there’s still quite a bit that readers don’t know about the man that the Doctor and her companions rescued or the demonic-looking alien that held him captive. The art is still distracting, leaning too heavily on photo references of the actors and landing in the uncanny valley. Rachel Stott is certainly a skilled artist, but the story would benefit from her finding her own take on the characters rather than relying so heavily on the real deal that the comic could almost pass as fumetti. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

FREEZE #1

In a world where dozens of new titles debut every week, Freeze manages to feature one of the most original plots you find on the shelves. Though the book has a slow start, it moves right along once things get going. The character’s dialogue seems a bit choppy — almost robotic — at times but with such an original idea, it’s still a book that shows major potential. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

GIANT DAYS WOMEN GLOW MEN PLUNDER #1

Yes, the issue largely revolves around the theft of a giant sausage. Yes, there is an absurd amount of Australian slang. But this holiday-themed Giant Days special has a heck of a lot of charm to it, as Ed gets plunged out of his element in an array of ways. While the pacing occasionally has its problems, the story between Ed and Nina — and some of the characters in their orbit — will surely delight fans. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

KICK-ASS #10

This issue of Kick-Ass is a quieter one as Patience nurses the wounds from her last battle while preparing for her next. Steve Niles and Marcelo Frusin do a stellar job of conveying the emotion and moving to plot along, though there’s nothing particularly memorable that’ll stick with readers. A solid-enough middle chapter of the ongoing storyline. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

LAGUARDIA #1

Laguardia tackles one of the biggest topics of present-day America, and does it in a uniquely humanizing way. The concept of immigration is viewed through a universe-spanning prism, but while the scope is increased, the story is quite grounded, following the lives of Future, Citizen, and an alien named Letme Live. It’s quite the combination of elements, but writer Nnedi Okorafor and artist Tana Ford bring it all together in a story and world that feel fresh while also tackling a topic that is anything but in a new and unexpected way. Laguardia won’t be everyone’s cup of tea, but it presents an important discussion in a uniquely compelling way, and for that alone it’s easy to recommend. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

LODGER #2

David and Maria Lapham have carved out a surreal and engaging mystery in The Lodger, and it is served perfectly by David Lapham’s artistic style and quirks. The second issue fills in some backstory for the two leads, and it’s… unsettling. In that perfectly Lapham way. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 5 out of 5

PRODIGY #1

Edison Crane isn’t like most people, but soon you’re going to wish more people were just like him. The new series from Mark Millar and Rafael Albuquerque instantly plants its hooks in you thanks to its charming and endlessly interesting protagonist. Crane surprises you at every turn, and once you throw in some full on science fiction elements things really start cooking, all wrapped in a gorgeous bow thanks to Albuquerque and colorist Marcelo Maiolo. We haven’t met someone like Edison Crane in quite some time, and that makes Prodigy a can’t-miss series. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 5 out of 5

RICK & MORTY VS DUNGEONS & DRAGONS #3

Patrick Rothfuss and Jim Zub are doing a truly impressive job of using the lens of Rick and Morty‘s humor, which often leans on the fourth wall if it doesn’t break through it outright, to examine the different way that different players interact with the very concept of Dungeons & Dragons. This issue actually turns the usual family dynamic of of Rick and Morty on its head. Power gamer Rick is juxtaposed with Jerry, the mild-mannered avatar of mediocrity who is empowered by the freedom and heroism of D&D‘s fantasy adventures. It manages to be equal parts funny, insightful, and surprising while staying absolutely true to the characters’ established personality. Artist Troy Little is doing an admirable job of handling a very dialogue-heavy comic, while he and colorist Leonardo Ito also find moments to shine in the action scenes and monster designs. It’s a surprisingly substantial crossover and a delight for fans of either franchise. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

RISE OF THE TMNT #3

More and more, Rise of the TMNT feels like a quirky prequel to the goofy 1990s original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated series. This issue is entirely focused on a bet between the brothers over which pizza shop has the fastest delivery in the city, with each then doing their best to give their choose an advantage in the race. As with the first two issues, the scene-stealer is the villain concept, this time a malevolent version of the creepy animatronic animals associated with certain children’s pizza chains. The series remains a worthy diversion for those looking for a lighthearted take on the Turtles. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

ROAD OF THE DEAD HIGHWAY TO HELL #2

The caravan of carnage continues as the survivors of the zombie epidemic is confronted with a gang who wants to kidnap the scientist who might be able to find a cure to the outbreak. Luckily, the gang isn’t the only one aware of the scientist, with a new group of survivors arriving to help even the score. While the humans threats might be temporarily neutralized, our heroes spend a little too much time enjoying their potential victory and let the creeping death get too close for comfort. There is a lot going on in this issue, for better or worse, as we’re given panel after panel of zombie mayhem. Unfortunately, we aren’t given much by way of character development to actually incite interest in the characters themselves. The issue is ultimately fine, as zombies are the most interesting things the book has going for it, but caring about anyone’s fate would likely improve the narrative. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

SELF MADE #1

SELF/MADE is an amazing read packed to the gills with action and brilliant characters. This issue has exactly what a debut issue should have: incredible worldbuilding without getting confusing or convoluted. The world Mat Groom crafts in just 30-some pages is astonishing. Eduardo Ferigato and Marcelo Costa team up to create some of the most beautiful art you’ll see in a creator-owned comic today. Fantasy plus science fiction, this is a tale that comes down to the pros and cons of playing God, and the premiere issue has everything needed to make this series great. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 5 out of 5

SNOTGIRL #12

Snotgirl #12 is, as issues of this ongoing series go, fairly solid. It gives readers a bit of payoff for the cliffhanger from September’s issue #11 and attempts to give this latest arc a bit of momentum by revealing a bit more about the mysterious Caroline and who — or what — she might be. Unfortunately, it’s not that interesting. This deep into the story it’s starting to feel a little like running in circles for the reader and this issue is a solid example of this. Lottie continues to be kind of a terrible person, but now she’s got an even more terrible sister in the picture and the whole making out with Caroline that started in issue #11? Doesn’t feel all that convincing as a source of existential crisis for Lottie. Also not helping this slow-burn story being attempted in this arc is the length of time between issues. It’s been three months since we last got a glimpse of Lottie Person’s world, and that might be too long to be away from Snotgirl, though maybe that’s a clever commentary on just how shallow her life really is. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

STAR TREK TNG TERRA INCOGNITA #5

Star Trek: The Next Generation: Terra Incognita increasingly seems like a premise devised simply to give Scott Tipton and David Tipton an excuse to write what are essentially lost episodes of the fourth season of Next Gen. Yes, Mirror Barclay is present in each issue, and even plays a role in this story, but his involvement and his mirror universe origin are hardly necessary for the plot. That isn’t really much of a problem since the Tiptons, with rising artistic star of the Star Trek line Angel Hernandez, craft a solid TNG tale. This issue, in particular, finds the Enterprise-D crew visiting the kind of planet that even Next Gen‘s then-impressive television budget wouldn’t have been able to do justice to visually, a problem that Hernandez doesn’t have. There are some characterization issues — Worf seems strangely standoffish even by his standards when dealing with Dr. Crusher — but the story, on the whole, is still solid Star Trek goodness, and the surprise ending promises that Barclay’s storyline will finally be resolved in the next chapter. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

STAR WARS ADVENTURES DESTROYER DOWN #2

As Rey continues exploring the Spectral, she’s pursued by various thugs, forcing her to use her quick wits and athletic abilities to gain on them, ultimately discovering some surprising relics in the old Star Destroyer. Meanwhile, as we chronicle the last days of the Spectral before it crashed on Jakku, a Rebel pilot takes evasive actions to bring it down, revealing a connection to a new companion Rey meets in the present. Spending time with Rey as she goes about her treasure hunting is a treat, witnessing how she kept herself entertained with all the time she had spent alone on Jakku. Unfortunately, we don’t grow as fond of the Rebel pilot as we grow of Rey, resulting in a mediocre backup story that is time we could have spent with Rey. Not a bad issue, though the second half definitely takes momentum out of the book. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

STEVEN UNIVERSE HARMONY #5

The concluding chapter of this miniseries has a lot going on, which might be both a blessing and a curse. Almost every character that has appeared in this series makes some sort of appearance, in a last-ditch effort to save the day. While there are some genuinely sweet moments throughout, and just enough of that rock-and-roll style, it just feels like there’s something missing. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3 out of 5

SWORD DAUGHTER #4

After the revelation of the previous issue, Sword Daughter is now fully realized as a dual-narrative story. In the past — the present up until this point — is the story of Dag and his daughter, Elsbeth, on a quest for revenge. In the future, the story of Elsbeth as a still fiery and unapologetic adult dealing with the spreading Christian culture in her homeland. Sword Daughter #4 flashes back and forth between the two narratives. It is a bit of an adjustment, with the future scenes feeling a bit divorced from context, but there is an added texture in being able to see the ramifications of this father-daughter journey immediately in Elsbeth’s future. The issue also features some of Mack Chater’s best artwork too date, though there are still a couple of instances of distracting panel placement that deliberately cuts off or obscures another panel in awkward ways. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

TEAM SONIC RACING

Team Sonic Racing is a one-shot comic that ties into the game of the same name. It’s basically a glorified ad for the new video game, explaining why Sonic and his friends are racing, showcasing their new cars and the various power-ups they have to offer. There’s no real explanation as to why some of the characters are racing one another — for the sport, I guess — but I don’t think this comic is meant to be taken too seriously. On the plus side, Adam Bryce Thomas’ artwork is very nice to look at, giving the comic a bright, cartoon-y feel. This is a comic meant to entice kids to want Team Sonic Racing, and it does a decent job of selling the new Sega game. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 2 out of 5

UMBRELLA ACADEMY HOTEL OBLIVION #3

Umbrella Academy: Hotel Oblivion #3 hits shelves this week as a drawn-out read. Of the heels of an exciting second issue, the series’ new update acts as a disjointed follow up to its heroes’ missions. The back-and-forth pacing fits the jarring issue, but readers will have a difficult time sifting through its excess despite all of its gorgeous artwork. The end of issue #3 may make up for its tedious transgressions, but Umbrella Academy fans may walk away only remembering that one scene. — Megan Peters

Rating: 2 out of 5

UNNATURAL #5

The mystery of Unnatural really hits its stride in this issue, while simultaneously taking things into new territory. Just when you think you know what Adolfo is going to do next with this series, she takes it to another level, while keeping things the perfect mix of funny, heartfelt, and emotional. It will definitely be interesting to see what’s next for Leslie and those in her orbit. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

WALKING DEAD #186

The slow burn of the fuse leading toward an expected explosion between leadership styles continues with shocking alliances forming. After consecutive issues with no zombies, The Walking Dead reminds its readers that it is set in a post-apocalyptic and often barbaric world where anything can happen at any time. And yet, the evolution of the series continues in a welcome, refreshing manner. — Brandon Davis

Rating: 4 out of 5

WICKED & DIVINE #40

Wicked + The Divine opens its final chapter with a “bang” as Baal attempts to fight the Great Darkness with a massive sacrifice. The issue is told mostly via “found footage” — an interesting narrative choice for a comic, but one that works really great here. The last page is absolutely fantastic; it puts Baal and Minerva on a collision course with the true protagonist of the series once again. This is a great opening chapter to the series’ final arc and should have fans begging to see what happens next. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 5 out of 5

WIZARD BEACH #1

Perfectly campy, Wizard Beach left me laughing out loud more than once. though the issue lacks a substantial plot, the title still manages to be heartwarming and charming. Plus, who doesn’t want to see the world’s best wizard turned into a surfer bro? — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

WWE #23

Dennis Hopeless has a knack for getting inside the head of any WWE superstar he chooses, and that’s no more evident than in WWE #23. The star of the show is AJ Styles, and Hopeless channels his voice and style in the ring effortlessly, so much so that it feels like AJ wrote the book himself. Kendall Goode’s work in this issue is solid throughout, and despite a few weird spots here an there a trip to Suplex City has never looked better. Speaking of Lesnar, this is one of the Beast’s rare humanizing moments, but the most poignant moment comes in a flashback, and in just a few panels you get a true idea of who Styles really is. If you’re not already a Styles fan, you might not get as much out of this issue, but if you are, you’ll find plenty to enjoy. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5