Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 12/12/2018

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn’t totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, Dark Horse, and more.

The review blurbs you’ll find contained herein are supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week, that includes The Batman Who Laughs #1, Miles Morales: Spider-Man #1, and Hellboy Winter Special 2018. The links to those are also included with a snippet from the review in the following slides.

Also, we should clarify that we’ve simplified our ratings. If you’re a longtime fan, you’ve likely seen both letters and numbers attached to comic reviews. Going forward, this is now a whole number out of five; that’s it! If you’d like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

And with that, on to the reviews — which are listed in alphabetical order, but first by DC, Marvel, and the rest of the publishers.

DC #1

BATMAN ANNUAL #3

As annual issues go, they can be rather hit or miss. When it comes to Batman Annual #3, however, it’s not only a hit but quite possibly one of the best Batman stories this year. What makes things so stellar is that the issue tells two stories wrapped in one. You have the primary story — that of Alfred’s experiences — and the secondary story in which Batman seeks out a villain called The Drone. The two weave in and out of one another to tell a full, moving, beautifully nuanced story about father and son, something that despite not being bound by genetics, Alfred and Bruce absolutely are. It’s something that Tom Taylor’s story tells well alone, but Otto Schmidt’s art shows it as well, the end result being a beautiful, satisfying, and perfectly Batman tale. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

BATMAN DAMNED #2

This is one of the more stunning books in DC’s library, but while it starts out strong and ends in an… interesting place we’ll call it, the middle feels a bit aimless. Don’t get me wrong though, as there are several compelling pieces throughout the issue, including a memorable Deadman appearance from, y’know, Deadman, but it takes quite a bit to get through the Etrigan bits, which last far too long. The most interesting parts actually involve Bruce’s past, which have rarely been presented like this before. That final page will definitely plant a hook for issue #3, but here’s hoping we get a little less filler (pretty as it may be) and more substance next time around. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 2 out of 5

THE BATMAN WHO LAUGHS #1

The Batman Who Laughs #1 is thematically of a piece with a lot of what Scott Snyder has been doing with Batman in the last few years. The idea of exploring Batman’s inner demons, his darkest corners and worst fears while still not giving up hope or the occasional moment for quiet character introspection or even — gasp! — a joke illustrates that Snyder, who seemingly came on board fully-formed with “The Black Mirror” all that time ago, is in fact still evolving as a writer of Batman comics. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 5 out of 5

DETECTIVE COMICS #994

A new run arrives on Detective, and Peter Tomasi and Doug Mahnke are off to one heck of a start. For starters Mahnke’s Batman is outstanding, both in the subtler moments and when fists start flying. It’s also nice to see Batman acting like Batman again, a pragmatic hero but one who still is one of the lone lights in a place like Gotham. Tomasi builds some lovely tension as well throughout the issue, and while the issue ends on a hook we’ve seen before, we have faith this duo can bring something fresh to it. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

ELECTRIC WARRIORS #2

The world Steve Orlando continues to craft in Electric Warriors is astonishing. Somewhat of a post-apocalyptic thriller, Electric Warriors #2 builds up enough that it can iron out some of the wrinkles left by the debut issue. While the art from Foreman and Hi-Fi is a bit jarring at first, the futuristic mindbending art grows on you by issue’s end. The pacing of this issue picked up tremendously compared to that of last month’s, and that is a change that’s more than welcome. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

FLASH #60

So far the Force Quest has been a rewarding one for Flash fans, and that delightful trend continues in Flash #60. Thankfully there’s more to Strength Force user Fuerza than just a slick costume, and she’s already one of the better new character additions to Flash in recent memory. Flash will only grow as a character from getting to know her and the oppressiveness she fights against, and hopefully Joshua Williamson can give the same treatment to the Sage force. Of course, it helps when Rafa Sandoval knocks it out of the park, but hopefully that will continue as well. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

GODDESS MODE #1

Goddess Mode debuts this week with its first issue, and the colorful series is the perfect combination of high tech meeting riot grrrl culture. The Vertigo title throws readers into the deep as a young woman named Cassandra is dragged from her virtual life in the slums to a world filled with magic, girl gangs, and daemons. Despite some walled exposition, Goddess Mode #1 is a title readers will want to keep on file as its witty banter and gorgeous artwork are designed to overload them in the best way. — Megan Peters

Rating: 4 out of 5

DC #2

HAWKMAN #7

Throughout this run, the time-traveling antics have made the series both better and worse, depending on the issue. In the case of Hawkman #7, it feels like the time traveling has created a one-shot issue that’s removed from the primary continuity of the book. This issue’s plot seems as if it could have been resolved in a handful of pages rather than dragging it out over an entire issue. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

HOUSE OF WHISPERS #4

After four issues, House of Whispers‘ disparate plotlines finally start to merge together. Several Vodou gods and demigods became trapped in the Dreaming, and in doing so started a zombie-like plague back on Earth. The plague spread across New Orleans, but it seemed like the gods were too busy with their own issues to even notice that it was going on. Now, the Vodou gods have finally turned their issue back to Earth, and in doing so brought House of Whispers back into focus. One of the major issues with this series is how unbalanced it feels — the book has mostly spent time in the Dreaming while neglecting its human characters. This is probably the first issue that actually spends major times developing both plots, and it improves considerably as a result. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

JUSTICE LEAGUE DARK #6

Starting off moving at a crawling pace, Justice League Dark #6 skips the jog and hops immediately into a sprint. Tynion IV does a fantastic job of writing Bobo this issue, writing some heartbreaking moments for a chimp left to deal with his personal demons. Though this issue wasn’t as zany as issues past, it still keeps the faith up that magic will be the biggest piece of this puzzle as it continues into its second arc. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

NEW TALENT SHOWCASE 2018 #1

This anthology is an absolute delight, delivering fresh takes on a range of DC Comics characters. While every story might not be perfect, each one shows a huge amount of promise, with writing and art teams that you can’t help but want to read more of. There are some genuinely fun sequences in this, from Catwoman’s night on the town to the unique circumstances in which Zatanna has to put on a magic show. But this installment will also provide you with a fair amount of feels, particularly in the Wonder Woman, Batman, and Constantine stories. Overall, this absolutely is worth checking out. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

SASQUATCH DETECTIVE #1

The Sasquatch Detective special collects both the existing adventures of the title character (originally found as backups in Mark Russell’s Snagglepuss series earlier this year) but a new 30-page story that shows Tonya Lightfoot’s origin story as a sasquatch living in the woods. Lightfoot is a chatty and goofy character, and most of her charm is watching her go undercover even though she’s still clearly a Bigfoot. The origin story lacks most of that (it mostly shows her growing up in the woods with her golf pro/tennis pro parents and younger brother) but still has some funny moments. This is a cute character with a unique voice and wonderfully drawn by Ron Randall. My only criticism is that several of the backup stories end on cliffhangers that never get resolved. I guess we’ll just have to hope for a Sasquatch Detective ongoing series one day. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

SCOOBY APOCALYPSE #32

The lead feature, from J.M. DeMatteis, Pat Oliffe, and Tom Palmer, is a gem of a story, juxtaposing Daphne’s desperation and anger against the hope and joy that Shaggy has in celebrating his forthcoming child. Oliffe has settled in nicely over the last several months, creating a variation on his usual style that works really well for this series, and the whole thing continues to be elevated by Hi-Fi’s colors.

The Atom Ant backup from writer Heath Corson and artist Gus Vasquez is short, goofy, and fun: exactly what you might expect from a story that teams Atom Ant with G’Nort. The art is great, with Vasquez taking on a Joe Staton-inspired version of G’Nort that works really effectively with the anthropomorphic animals in the tale. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 4 out of 5

SIDEWAYS #11

This issue finally achieves the tone that Sideways has been building toward since the debut of the series. It contains the back-and-forth teen issues that plague the character’s personal life, while actually delivering a villain that can attack those very weaknesses. Plus, the reveal in the third act of the issue brings the events of the entire book together, putting on a nice bow for everyone who has been faithfully reading over the course of this year. This isn’t the most charming or exciting issue of Sideways we’ve seen so far, but it might be the most complete and it definitely provides the clearest picture of what this creative team is going for. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

DC #3

SUICIDE SQUAD #49

With Suicide Squad #49 being the penultimate issue of this incarnation of team, writer Rob Williams starts setting up for a big finale, but 49 issues into a 50-issue run, the reveal of the villains and the setup for the end evokes largely the same feeling the majority of the run has: disappointment. Like many of its preceeding issues, #49 is a narrative mess that does nothing to inspire any real investment in the characters, the stories, or even the outcomes. The only thing that saves the issue from being completely bland is that Diognes Neves’ art dramatically improves this time around — particularly in some dramatic action scenes that are honestly more interesting than the story that goes with them. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 2 out of 5

SUPERGIRL #25

There are mutliple stories in Supergirl #25: the continuation of the current storyline with Kara venturing to what’s left of Krypton to find out the secrets of the destruction of her homeworld as well as two side stories — including a charming Christmas tale. To be completely frank, while the side stories were fun, the main story doesn’t do anything to push the current narrative forward. It’s mostly just a long fight scene with no substantial payoff. The real standout is Dan Jurgens’ holiday tale. It’s a moving story that serves as a reminder of how wonderful a character Supergirl can be when in the right hands. Overall, it’s that Jurgens story that elevates the whole book as the primary story is really a lot of nothing. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

SUPERMAN #6

Just when you thought you knew where Bendis and Reis were going with this story, they plunge things in a different direction. This issue has some genuinely good moments, even if the overall structure of things is more than a little dizzying. It will certainly be interesting to see what’s next for Clark and company, if that last page is any indication. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3 out of 5

TITANS #31

After the past few issues of action-packed pages, Titans #31 is certainly a change of pace. Most of the issue deals with the fallout from returning from a planet all across the cosmos so don’t expect a jaw-dropping read. With a temporary new addition to the team that should excite most fans, Titans #31 errs more towards a filler issue as it works to set up the next story arc. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

WONDER WOMAN #60

Wonder Woman can be frustrating at times, because there’s a compelling narrative here but it seems to be getting the shaft for one that is going in circles. The Ares arc was interesting at first, but it just feels like Diana is not the star of her own book, and worse the part she is involved in is nowhere near as intriguing as the part Steve Trevor is involved in. As for the visuals, the book is fine, but aside from a few noteworthy pages it never rises above into great territory. The B story here is what will keep people hooked for next issue, but here’s hoping the A story can catch up. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 2 out of 5

Marvel #1

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #11

The new Amazing Spider-Man arc delves into Spider-Man’s changed relationship with J. Jonah Jameson, who’s now an overzealous talk show host who makes a living defending Spider-Man. While Jameson and Spider-Man have a new understanding of one another, Jameson is still Jameson, and Nick Spencer captures his obnoxiousness perfectly. This is probably the most no-frills issue of Amazing Spider-Man written by Spencer. There’s no new revelations or status quo changes, just a focus on one of Spider-Man’s oldest relationships that’s totally different, but somehow still the same. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

ASGARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #4

Asgardians of the Galaxy continues to surprise and is finally taking advantage of its wild card. Up to this point Loki has been fine in the series, but not to the point where you couldn’t swap him out with several other characters, but here he starts to live up to that mischief mantle, and the chaos that ensues gives the book a bit of spark it lacked before. He’s not the only one who gets a moment to shine either, and this is perhaps the most character development we’ve received in the series thus far. Throw in more Throg and solid visuals, and you’ve got yourself a delightful concoction. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

AVENGERS #11

One would think that after iconic runs on Thor, Jason Aaron would have the Avengers fighting larger-than-life threats every chance they get. Though the fist-fighting action takes a backseat this issue, Aaron ramps up the political intrigue, and it’s just as thrilling as when the team faced off against Dark Celestials. As the new chairman of the Avengers, T’Challa finds himself in the most peculiar of situations, and fans are left debating whether he’ll be a character they can end up trusting. If that’s not enough, the subplot featuring the return of Phil Coulson includes a blood-chilling turn that shows off a whole new side of that character we’ve never seen before. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

BLACK ORDER #2

The Black Order is both a subversively dark and dour comic, one that shouldn’t necessarily work as well as it does. The comic shows the Black Order at their lowest point, reduced to mere pawns for the Grandmaster’s game. The Black Order mostly struggles with their new lot in life, pouting via tedious internal monologues about war, conquest, and general thoughts of violence. But the actual action and dialogue of the comic is actually… quite good, dripping with dark humor. Between a galactic king who lacks even the simplest measure of compassion and a bunch of hilariously terribly named superheroes, The Black Order has plenty to make superhero readers laugh; it’s the comic equivalent to that sarcastic goth kid in high school. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

BLACK PANTHER #7

This issue provides a bit more worldbuilding to the “Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda” arc, and the end result is a occasionally subdued, but largely captivating. It’s interesting to find out how T’Challa and his allies and enemies transfer into this high-concept sci-fi world, all of which is brought to life by Walker’s afro-futuristic art. With this arc, Coates is not only elevating the Black Panther mythos, but what fans can expect from a sci-fi comic, and it’s something that readers should definitely be keeping an eye on. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

CHAMPIONS #27

Champions is a perfect blend of the wackiest stuff comics has to offer and the importance of genuine teenage friendships. It’s honest to its core, never losing sight of what’s actually important to this group of fantastic friends. Honestly, this issue is at its best when the action stops in the third act and the heroes take some time to decompress and talk to one another. Their relationships feel oh so real, and Jim Zub needs more credit than he’s given for giving each and every one of them their own independent spotlight. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 5 out of 5

DAUGHTERS OF THE DRAGON #2

Another gem for Marvel’s digital original offerings, Daughters of the Dragon #2 has all of the necessary ingredients to make a really good comic book. This double-sized issue has splendid pacing and on-the-nose humor. Initially, the dialogue seems a bit weak, though it grows on you through the duration of the title. The book features an ending that’s all too cliche, but the stories told and lessons learned amongst the way make it a very solid read. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #2

DEFENDERS DOCTOR STRANGE #1

Unlike many other single-character-one-shots-leading-to-new-team-up-event books, these Defenders issues have actually been very good, and that trend continues with Doctor Strange. Think of this one shot as a sort of “Old Man Strange” story. That might sound a bit off-putting, but it’s surprisingly fantastic. The issue digs into the essence of Strange and the sort of things he can accomplish when truly back against the ropes. It’s a wonderful exploration of the character that only adds to his current (wonderful) canon. Plus, it has me genuinely interested in the new Defenders series. So, mission accomplished. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

DEFENDERS SILVER SURFER #1

Silver Surfer and Galactus have never been a compelling duo for me, but Defenders Silver Surfer has me rethinking that. This feels more like the galactic odd couple than a traditional Herald World Devourer relationship, and this new partnership allows both characters to grow in interesting directions. The book’s visuals impress as well, and Surfer should totally rock an old western hat and poncho more often. This book took me by surprise, and now it might’ve hooked me. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

FANTASTIC FOUR WEDDING SPECIAL #1

Made up of two stories, the Fantastic Four Wedding Special included everything I wanted and then some. Both of the stories inside were packed to the brim with light tones and heartfelt moments that’ll leave you wiping away a tear or two. If you’re not excited about the spectacle wedding on the horizon, this wedding special will get you there. Gail Simone’s story stands out in particular as it provides plenty of laughs that had me rolling on the floor. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 5 out of 5

INFINITY WARS GHOST PANTHER #2

If there’s one thing for sure, it’s that Jed MacKay makes the mashup between Ghost Rider and Black Panther feels much more organic in this title. thought the plot feels like a dead end, it really felt like Ghost Panther has been a character that’s been in the Marvel mythos for decades. Some people might find the antagonist Killraven one-dimensional and the artwork bizarre, but once all the pieces of the puzzle are placed together, it makes for an enjoyable read that knows exactly what its purpose is. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

INFINITY WARS SLEEPWALKER #4

With Infinity Wars: Sleepwalker #4 comes the end of the tie-in issues to the larger “Infinity Wars” event. Though most of the tie-ins have largely felt like fan service, Sleepwalker #4 stands out as its themes of dreams and nightmares runs deep. Though Sleepwalker has yet to receive much depth in his lifetime so far, his actions throughout this miniseries have proved the character has developed more in four issues than ever before. Not to forget, this issue includes another major callback to a comics team that will excite fans of cheesy ’90s comics to no end. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

MILES MORALES SPIDER-MAN #1

Miles Morales and Saladin Ahmed are a match made in heaven, and this debut issue is enough to hook both longtime fans of Spider-Man and new readers alike. The title may not have a big, attention-grabbing descriptor attached to the front like other Spider-Man comics have in the past, but that’s OK, because words like “amazing” and “spectacular” wouldn’t really do it justice. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 5 out of 5

MR AND MRS X #6

If nothing else, Mr. and Mrs. X proves once again that David Lopes is one of the most underrated artists working in superhero comics. This single issue story tries to do a lot of things — reconnect Rogue and Gambit with their supporting cast of X-folks, deal with the honeymoon hangover and visits from old exes, have a fun fight scene between Gambit and some fellow thieves — and Lopez handles them all ably. There’s a fun two-page spread to walk readers through Rogue and Gambit’s party mingling (though speech bubble placement could have been a little better on that one), kinetic actions scenes, and strong emotional acting from the characters. Kelly Thompson does her part as well, of course, continuing to portray Rogue and Gambit as two people deeply in love with each other but constantly tripping up on their own insecurities. Mr. and Mrs. X is easily one of the best X-Men books of 2018. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #3

SPIDER-FORCE #3

Spider-Force is probably Christopher Priest’s weakest comic since he returned to superhero work. It’s a mess of bickering and unpleasant characters, and it also features a Pokemon reference that makes absolutely no sense. During the opening pages of the comic, the assembled Spider-Force debates whether to set a trap to capture the Kaine sibling running around on a radioactive Earth trying to obtain a crystal to resurrect the Kaine family’s father. “Haven’t any of you played Pokemon?” asks the Spider-Kid before talking about laying bait. I think this was supposed to be a reference about catching Pokemon or something, but the metaphor comes off as a total “how do you do, fellow kids” moment, and it’s awful. This whole comic is awful. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 1 out of 5

SPIDER-GIRLS #3

This miniseries concludes on a pretty big high note. While Anya, May, and Annie’s team-up has arguably been small-scale compared to the rest of “Spider-Geddon”, this issue shows just how significant they are in things. The end result, while occasionally having some pacing issues, is a delight to read, with Annie’s arc in particular being rather moving. It’s unclear what the endgame of “Spider-Geddon” ultimately is, but this miniseries has helped readers enjoy the ride. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

SPIDER-GWEN GHOST SPIDER #3

It’s Spider-Gwen versus Goblin-Gwen as the “Spider-Geddon” tie-in continues! Spider-Gwen is trying to find a way back into the multiverse to continue her fight against the Inheritors, but she first needs to find an alternate version of herself… who is seemingly hopped up on Goblin serum. This issue focuses mostly on the relationship between Gwen Stacy and Mary Jane, reminding readers that the pair are close friends on just about every universe. It’s a fun, mostly consequence-less issue, but one that explains where Gwen was during the events of “Spider-Geddon” and how she found her way back to the main Marvel universe. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

STAR WARS AGE OF REPUBLIC DARTH MAUL #1

One of the standout elements of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace was Darth Maul, whose ruthlessness was merely teased before his journey was cut short by Obi-Wan Kenobi. This one-shot gave Maul fans everything we’d hope to see in the movie, from his deception in hunting down a potential Force wielder to learning more about just how deep his hatred for the Jedi ran. Writer Jody Houser and artist Luke Ross strike the perfect balance of a pulpy crime story with an ambitious depiction of Maul’s worst fantasies being realized, elaborating not only on the character’s ruthlessness but also his emotional motivations. This book is a must-read for Maul fans who can’t get enough of the ferocious Sith. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 5 out of 5

STAR WARS DOCTOR APHRA #27

Aphra and Triple-Zero continue their unwanted partnership in hopes of finding someone who can remove the bombs from their neck, only for bounty hunters Winloss and Nokk to accept an opportunity to retrieve them. Our protagonists ultimately take an unexpected route in hopes of finding someone who can help them, only to lead towards a surprising reunion with figures from their past. This chapter of the arc might not have advanced the narrative forward by much, though it does introduce multiple new potential obstacles that can likely be used an effective degree further down the line. This could cause some worry in readers, as the Aphra series regularly introduces characters early in an arc despite not surviving the storylines, yet the characters in this arc have a long history with Aphra and Triple-Zero, potentially hinting at more permanent setbacks in their journeys. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

STAR WARS HAN SOLO IMPERIAL CADET #2

While witnessing Han Solo’s early days in the Imperial Academy is completely unnecessary, these trials and travails do offer entertaining exploits. Whether he’s trying to pull a fast one on his fellow cadets or demonstrating how he’s a more advanced pilot than some of his commanders, this issue of the series delivers a familiar Han in an all-new environment. Knowing that the events of this issue won’t culminate with some grand escape, readers are allowed to sit back and enjoy Han’s tomfoolery, which will surely delight devout fans of the character. The issue might not have had much narrative drive, though the lower stakes felt like a nice relief from the more dramatic stories unfolding in other current Star Wars comics. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

TYPHOID FEVER IRON FIST #1

The last in a three-issue crossover, Typhoid Fever: Iron Fist is disjointed and lacking direction from the time you flip open the cover. While Typhoid Mary is a complex character, this issue aims to make the mutant look as crazy as possible, with no real explanation for her motivations or actions. While Iron Fist is in the title, the protector of K’un-Lun is certainly an afterthought. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 2 out of 5

Marvel #4

UNBEATABLE SQUIRREL GIRL #39

Sometimes it doesn’t even matter where you’re going, as long as you’re having fun on your way there. That’s the best way to describe Squirrel Girl, as the overall Skull plot isn’t the star attraction. The star is in fact how the crew deciphers the riddles and clues and arrive at their destination, and all the hilarity that ensues on the way. It’s the little asides and familiar interactions between the team that make you smile, and yes, that includes the always helpful pizza-eating Tippy, who is helping in her own way. Trust us, you won’t regret tagging along on this adventure. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

UNCANNY X-MEN #5

Uncanny X-Men feels like it turns a corner this week. Up until now, “Disassembled” has been about the X-Men reacting to events that took place off panel, resulting in a disjointed, disconnected narrative. Now that X-Man has been revealed as the mastermind behind it all and Legion has revealed his involvement in Multiple Man’s strange behaviors, it feels like things are starting to come together and all of the noise has a bit more signal to it. The story still feels a bit too much like a pastiche of ’90s X-Men events like “X-Cutioner’s Song,” but it’s a big step up from last weeks nadir. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

UNSTOPPABLE WASP #3

Unstoppable Wasp introduces a new foil for the Agents of GIRL in the form of a highly trained AIM team of female teen supervillains. Not only does the group soundly defeat Nadia and her friends, they also take out Janet and Mockingbird, giving the group a resounding defeat. The first two issues mostly presented Nadia as a chipper and perky teen living a very fulfilling life. With all of that damaged in an instant, it will be interesting to see how the eternally positive Nadia reacts in the next issue. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

WEAPON X #27

There is a lot to like about Weapon X #27. While the book has been uneven more times than not, #27 begins to bring Sabretooth’s story of redemption full circle, and there is something beautiful in how that plays out. Sure, Sabretooth is in hell, but the setting isn’t want makes Sabretooth’s redemptive journey pure. It’s the way Greg Pak deftly incorporates genuine feeling into the character’s actions and just as deftly introduces a moment of sacrifice that could so easily cheapen every step of progress Sabretooth has made so far, but instead does something else entirely: it makes him the hero Wolverine thought he could be all along. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

X-23 #7

The art in X-23 #7 could be better. The story? It takes a little bit of time to pick up speed. But what this issue does well is illustrate the difference between Laura’s struggle to embrace humanity while contrasting that with Gabby who is struck a perfect balance with her clone identity and her human heart. Much of what is so satisfying about X-23 is how each issue shows Laura growing more as a person as she learns from Gabby even as she’s supposed to be the wiser older sister. Story-wise, there’s not a lot to invest in. We’re dealing with yet another clone mystery, but the last final panel hints at a much larger conflict to come that might just be worth investing if for no other reason than to see how Laura continues to grow as a person, a hero, and most importantly, a big sister. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

X-MEN RED #11

X-Men Red comes to its end as Jean Grey’s X-Men teams up with the Avengers and the armies of Atlantis for the final battle with Cassandra Nova. The actual fight scene is fine and does an admirable job of giving most of the members of the Red team — specifically the ones not featured prominently in other X-Men titles — moments to shine. But the real beauty is in how the final blow against Nova isn’t so much as a physical one as an emotional one, one that wins the argument more than the fight and that ties beautifully in the “X-Men for our times” theme that Tom Taylor has sown throughout the series’ 11 issues. Roge Antonio does a stellar job of illustrating the issue, even if he doesn’t bring the same stunning splashes as Mahmud Asrar or tense positioning as Carmen Carnero, and there will likely be some criticism of how Jean phrases her and the series’ final message, but the spirit of the thing is clear. As unfortunately short-lived as it is, X-Men Red is one of the best X-Men stories of the past decade — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #1

ADVENTURE TIME SEASON 11 #3

After establishing a heck of a lot of a new mystery, this issue finally begins to provide some answers, although it takes a little while to get there. This is a generally solid issue, with Julia’s art and Casey’s colors standing out in particular. Through it all, both die-hard fans and casual readers will hopefully root for these characters, and be curious to see exactly where the adventure goes next. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3 out of 5

ALIEN 3 #2

In a continuation of elements hinted at in Aliens, this issue confirms the various plans in place to weaponize the xenomorphs, an idea which virtually everyone aboard the space station disagrees with, except those who can profit from the potential research. While this issue did briefly deliver some carnage caused by the xenomorphs and their kin, this installment of the Alien 3 reimagining was quite wordy, explaining not only the corporate structure behind the research, but also the military protocol in place. These details will likely play a major factor in future issues, though it proved to be a chore for the reader to make their way through. Multiple panels could be boiled down to, “Company wants money, money comes from monster, company wants monster.” Instead, we get paragraph after paragraph of jargon that makes you wish a xenomorph would tear its way through the boardroom. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 2 out of 5

BIRTHRIGHT #34

It’s hard to shake the feeling that Birthright is nothing more than just another fantasy tale featuring kids that find themselves in fish-out-of-water scenarios. The clear winner of this title is Andrei Bressan’s art, which makes the read a lot easier to take in. This coming-of-age tale has just enough charm and heart to make it a tolerable, but nothing more. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 2 out of 5

BITTER ROOT #2

Bitter Root‘s second issue is just as strong, if not stronger, as the first. The comic introduces new characters and new threats, along with a new conflict between Sangreye family members. The introduction of Ford Sangreye adds a radical element to the “cleansing” of hatred-filled racist souls, one who believes in “amputating” impure souls rather than cleanse them. It’s a deliberate callback to the debates of civil disobedience versus militarism during the Civil Rights movement… or the more recent debates between discourse and more harsh responses in today’s fights against white nationalism. Bitter Root is a fun book, Bitter Root is a smart book, and most importantly Bitter Root is a necessary book for today’s world. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 5 out of 5

BLACK HAMMER CTHU-LOUISE

Cthu-Louise is a dark tragedy, a story about a bullied child picked on just because she happens to be the daughter of a supervillain and looks like a Great Old One. While usually bullied kids turn into protagonists in comics, Cthu-Louise is more like “Carrie” in that she’s more interested in revenge than anything else. Emi Lenox makes Cthu-Louise look very sweet and innocent, which makes her predicament that much more tragic. All in all, this is a sad and melancholy comic, which are the kind of comics that Jeff Lemire is best at writing. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

CEMETERY BEACH #4

Cemetery Beach is a unique book that suffers from a too-common problem: the concept is strong, but the execution sloppy at best, and the end result for issue #4 is a book that feels like everything is being run into the ground. The biggest problem with this issue, and all of Cemetery Beach thus far, is that Warren Ellis has created a book that leans too heavily on sparse worldbuilding followed by large swaths of just images that unfortunately don’t really have context to hang onto. The end result is an issue that doesn’t really feel like anything other than the same actions and lack of character development like the three prior issues. That said, what little worldbuilding Ellis gives the reader is good. It’d be nice if we saw more of that going forward. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 2 out of 5

DRAGON AGE DECEPTION #3

Now that it’s done, Deception has quite clearly benefited from its short run of three issues rather than the previous arc of five. The pacing of each panel, the overall plotting, and the speed at which characters carry themselves throughout maintains a reader’s interest easily. If there’s one complaint to be had, it’s that the comic concludes where it does. But as a nice little nugget of Dragon Age goodness, it’s quite good. — Rollin Bishop

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #2

EMPTY MAN #2

The Empty Man is a creepy and disturbing comic, and I think one’s enjoyment of it will be dependent on how much graphic imagery and blood you can stomach. It’s not necessarily that the comic is overly gory — although there’s a few scenes of self mutilation and violence that are a bit…much — it’s just that it’s very unsettling and leaves you with shivers down your spine. This is definitely one of Cullen Bunn’s creepiest comics, something that mixes body horror and paranormal violence together in a very unique and terrifying way. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

GIANT DAYS #45

Coming right off of the weird and adorable events of last week’s Holiday Special, Giant Days really doesn’t pull any punches. The main crux of the story is a new conflict between Ed and Nina, but it’s done in a genuine, but not doom-and-gloom, way. The interactions between various characters are almost all a genuine delight, and this issue has the best joke about She-Hulk that you’ll find in any comic on stands this week. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

GOD OF WAR #2

God of War does an excellent job of capturing the conflict within Kratos as he struggles to control his bloodlust and rage while grappling with the challenges of being a father. This is a much stronger issue than the first, one that makes Kratos seem like more than a brooding brute who has lost his taste for bloodshed. There’s still a few weird inconsistencies, but the comic now feels much more like an extension of the newest God of War game. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

GO GO POWER RANGERS #15

To live in a world where Skull and Baboo are three-dimensional characters is surreal, but Go Go Power Rangers manages to make it happen, and we are the better for it. Seeing Skull and Kim go on a date is as priceless as it sounds, but writer Ryan Parrott doesn’t just derive laughs from the scenario; there’s some surprisingly poignant moments revealing depth you never knew was there. The same can be said for Baboo, and don’t get us started on Jason and Trini. Oh, and yes, that moment is as gorgeous as you’d expect thanks to Eleonora Carlini and Raul Angulo. Longtime fans will be happy too, as it looks like we could be getting some new layers to one of the franchise’s most popular Rangers. All in all, if you’re not reading Go Go Power Rangers, you’re missing out. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

HELLBOY WINTER SPECIAL 2018

Instead of creating some one-dimensional horror freakshow to shove down the throats of Hellboy readers, Mignola and company are able to craft tales that contain plenty of humanity and depth. In the annual tradition of making the holiday season a little more sinister, the creative teams assembled on this Hellboy Winter Special hit their stride as they craft tales perfect for the season. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

HIT-GIRL #11

Hit-Girl continues to be… well, Hit-Girl. The “Rome” mercilessly milks every Italian stereotype it can think of. Hit-Girl commits some violence. Bad guys get killed in brutal ways and the ones who survive get angry. It is all feels a bit rote at this point. At least Rafael Albuquerque looks good, even if it isn’t pushing any boundaries. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 2 out of 5

HEAD LOPPER #10

Head Lopper continues the Knights of Venoria story and, as fans have probably come to expect, it’s a fun fantasy ride. There’s not a lot of depth to it, instead opting for a more Roy Thomas pulp adventure tone à la Conan. Andre MacLean has a great style, a kind of Adventure Time on steroids look with bold, straightforward panels, but sometimes he trips over those panels by arranging them in a way that requires arrows to explain the reading order, making it easy to misread an entire page and take the reader out of the tale. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

INFINITE DARK #3

Infinite Dark delivers another tense issue, even if the reasoning behind the destruction is a bit flimsy. The whys of this book have been compelling up to this point, but once you know why the plan was set in motion, it’s a bit deflating. That said, there’s still a mystery worth solving here, and the hook here suggest we’ll get a payoff soon. Visually the artwork is fitting with the book’s tense tone, and creates a disturbing ambiance that we hope to see more of next month. This isn’t the strongest issue of the series, but is solid enough. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 3 out of 5

Other Publishers #3

JOE GOLEM #4

Joe Golem is mostly what you’d expect from a Mike Mignola comic: occult and noir themes, seedy detectives, zombies, villains in gas masks, and of course a touch of Lovecraftian horror. This adaptation of the original Joe Golem novel lacks some of the charm of the original, mostly due to the lack of Mignola art. However, Peter Bergting does an admirable job giving the comic a touch of unique weirdness. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

MAGIC ORDER #5

The world of magic can be a fantastical one, and the Magic Order manages to have fun with the more creative aspects while also keeping things grounded, for the most part. Mark Millar comes up with some genuinely creative uses of magic, including a saunter through a storybook that I’ve never really seen before. Thing is, at times the violence of certain scenes kind of takes you out of the world, though overall the visuals are quite good. There’s a very personal story at the center of this, and while the end suggests one particular path, we’re kind of hoping to be surprised at what comes next. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 3 out of 5

OBLIVION SONG #10

All of the worldbuilding, the tension, and the intrigue of Oblivion Song is now boiled down to a rivalry between two brothers. There’s a fundamental divide between them over how they seem the Transference, the event that set this whole story in motion. The one responsible carries the guilt while the other, the would-be victim, feels freed by it. They’ve now dragged more of the city into their squabble and the situation may soon spiral beyond control. It’s captivating stuff, though some of the action sequences in this issue are a bit hard to follow. Still, the series seems to be building up to quite the climax. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

OUTER DARKNESS #2

There’s something interesting about Afu Chan’s approach to drawing Outer Darkness. The series is a sci-fi and horror hybrid in the same vein as films like Event Horizon. The tendency when trying to recreate horror in comics is to go for realistic, detailed artwork that recreates the horrific imagery of those kinds of films with all of the devils in the details intact. Chan is going in a different direction, using relatively simply linework instead of drawing of nauseating sore on the body of a space demon. In some cases, this does seem to diffuse some of the darkness and horror of the moment, but it also serves to better take in the cosmic dread of the emptiness of space. Now if only the characters readers are following out into that great void weren’t so difficult to care about. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

QUANTUM AGE FROM THE WORLD OF BLACK HAMMER #5

In a world chock full of superhero comics, Jeff Lemire manages to make The Quantum Age different enough that it stands out from the rest of the competition. The world can’t have enough of Colonel Weird and to see the time-traveling hero go through deep personal issues in this issue is something the resonates well. The welcome return of a face familiar to Black Hammer franchise sets up an interesting story arc in the coming issues. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

SKYWARD #9

Skyward #9 is a brisk read compared to its meatier action-packed issue, but fans won’t want to mistake it for simple. Despite heavier exposition, this new issue proves Skyward can surprise at every turn, and some surprising plot twists were seeded along the way. Willa finds herself more conflicted than ever as she learns more about her new hosts, and the issue comes to a head when the heroine is forced to weigh the good of others before the good of herself. Skyward #9 will leave fans reaching for the next issue, but they’ll likely want to reread this one twice before filing away its many revelations. — Megan Peters

Rating: 5 out of 5

SLEEPLESS #10

This issue is genuinely compelling, placing its heroes in one impossible situation after another in a mostly-exhilarating way. The art and colors are as lush and wonderful as ever, helping further elevate this fantasy story to new heights. It’s unclear exactly what this series has in store next, but it’s absolutely worth keeping an eye on. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

SPAWN KILLS EVERYONE TOO #1

Spawn Kills Everyone Too is a weird “humor” comic about a chibi version of Spawn who ends up pooping out a bunch of mini-Spawns. The comic is full of vulgar potty jokes and references to the upcoming Spawn movie, which Todd McFarlane desperately wants to remind you is a thing that is happening. The one upside to this comic is Will Robson’s art, which is far better than any comic that features a sharting Spawn deserves. If you like dumb fart jokes, you’ll like this comic, otherwise avoid at all costs. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 1 out of 5

VAMPIRONICA #5

The final (?) issue of the series forces Veronica to confront more than just the head vampire that is responsible for the plague that descended on Riverdale, but she also must look inside herself to confront the darkest corners of her soul. Veronica’s friends, on the other hand, have temporarily found safety in a pool full of holy water, only for the surrounding vampires to realize they can’t get in the water, but have other ways of getting close to their victims. Vampironica concludes as strongly as it started, delivering fans quirky teenagers and terrifying threats, while also avoiding familiar tropes that we’ve seen before in various iterations of Buffy the Vampire Slayer. By ending the series before it ever ran out of steam, we’re given an entirely fulfilling entry into the darker corners of Riverdale that will delight fans of Archie and campy horror classics alike. Whether you came for the vicious vampires or the lighthearted escape to a more wholesome corner of comics, Vampironica is inventive, exciting, and always entertaining, surely making it one of the best new series of the year. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 5 out of 5