Deadpool Is Back From the Dead (and Already Fighting an MCU Villain)

Deadpool throws down with a villain from the Marvel Cinematic Universe after coming back from the dead. Aside from wowing audiences in Deadpool & Wolverine, Wade Wilson found himself in a life-and-death situation in his Marvel comics series. It leaned more on the “death” side when Deadpool was killed by a new villain named Death Grip. His daughter Ellie stepped in as the new Deadpool with Taskmaster providing training and guidance. Ellie was able to resurrect Deadpool, and the father-daughter duo is back to running his mercenary business, Deadpool & Daughters. But first, Taskmaster has to whip them back into shape.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Marvel released a preview of Deadpool #10 by Cody Ziglar, Roge Antonio, Guru-eFX, and VC’s Joe Sabino. The first page takes readers inside the squared ring where we find Deadpool, Ellie, and Taskmaster. Deadpool and Ellie are preparing for a father-daughter training montage at the hands of Taskmaster, who fans met a version of in 2021’s Black Widow. But instead of Black Widow‘s Taskmaster being Tony Masters, it was a female version named Antonia Dreykov, played by Olga Kurylenko. Fans will see more of this Taskmaster when Thunderbolts* arrives in theaters on May 2nd.

As for the preview of Deadpool #10, Taskmaster wants to reteach Deadpool how to fight. It appears he’s lost some steps while being in the afterlife, so it’s up to Taskmaster to get him and Ellie up to par. Ellie and Deadpool try rushing Taskmaster together, but Taskmaster takes care of that problem by shooting Deadpool in the face with rubber bullets. Ellie doesn’t stand a chance against Taskmaster in a one-on-one fight. After humiliating them both, Taskmaster teleports Deadpool and Ellie into a Russian gang’s hideout. This could be his way of getting Deadpool and Ellie some hands-on training.

How Marvel brought Deadpool back to life

Deadpool #6 cover art teasing Wade Wilson’s death

Ellie has her father’s healing factor, but hers isn’t as proficient as Deadpool’s. However, a combination of her healing factor and blood was enough to revive Deadpool. His former flame, Valentina, used alchemy to send Ellie into the afterlife, where she was able to save her father. The only reason Death Grip was able to kill Deadpool is because he absorbed the Muramasa Blade, which is capable of nullifying healing factors. But with Deadpool alive again, Deadpool & Daughters is back to full strength alongside Ellie’s symbiote “sister” Princess.

“HE’S BAAAA-AAAACK! THE RETURN OF WADE WILSON! DEADPOOL is in the house!” the solicitation for Deadpool #10 reads. “And so is, uh, the new DEADPOOL! But WADE’s resurrection has come with a cost, and if WADE and ELLIE can’t cope, this may just spell the dissolution of Deadpool & Daughters! A new jumping-on point as an all-new chapter begins here!”

The preview of Deadpool #10 is below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, January 29th.

deadpool #10 preview

deadpool #10 preview

deadpool #10 preview

deadpool #10 preview

deadpool #10 preview