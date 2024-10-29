Deadpool: Marvel Is Bringing Wade Wilson Back From the Dead

You didn’t think Wade Wilson would stay dead, did you? The regenerating degenerate died in Deadpool #6 in September when new villain Death Grip — a student of Death herself — absorbed the Muramasa Blade, a mystical weapon with the ability to nullify healing powers. Without his superhuman healing factor, Death Grip put the “Dead” in Deadpool as he tore Wade limb from limb. RIP (rest in pieces). Wade’s daughter, Ellie, made her debut as the new Deadpool in the pages of Deadpool #7 in October, but her solo stint is about to be as short-lived as a tray of chimichangas during a Golden Girls marathon.



Solicits for upcoming issues of Cody Ziglar’s run on Deadpool confirm that the Merc with a Mouth is set to return in Deadpool #10. Out Jan. 29, the issue sees the family business — assassins-for-hire firm Deadpool & Daughters, LLC, consisting of Ellie, symbiote dog Princess, Doug Siravanta, and the mercenary Taskmaster — back in, um, business, as the father-daughter Deadpool duo team up.

But first, Elliepool will face the mutant Atelier assassin Valentine Vuong and M.O.D.O.K., the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing, as she seeks a way to resurrect her father, whose corpse is currently posed Weekend-at-Bernie’s-style in the conference room at D&D HQ.



Not-a-spoiler-alert: Wade will also headline a new ongoing series with his BBF (best bub forever) in Deadpool/Wolverine, which launches in January from writer Benjamin Percy (X-Force) and artist Joshua Cassera (X-Men).

Deadpool #8

IT AIN’T EASY BEING DEAD(POOL)! Ellie Camacho, Mini Merc with a Mouth, Regenerating Teen Degenerate… It’s no laughing matter wading into Wade’s wide world, but Ellie and her half sister symbiote-wolf, Princess, are going to kick butt and take names now that the original ‘Pool is out of the picture. And no one’s going to stand in the way of their REVENGE! But if Ellie can’t track down an OLD FRIEND of Deadpool’s, Ellie’s career just might end before it ever begins! RATED PARENTAL ADVISORY.



On sale: Nov. 13, 2024



Deadpool #9

MERCENARY OFFSPRING DEPLOYED ONLY (FOR) KILLING! ELLIE has big shoes to fill as the New DEADPOOL! She’s making her name as a mercenary – but will the new ‘Pool fall at the tiny hands of M.O.D.O.K., the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing?! A major turning point – don’t miss it! RATED PARENTAL ADVISORY.



On sale: Dec. 18, 2024

Deadpool/Wolverine #1

WADE AND LOGAN – TOGETHER AGAIN! The most unlikely team-up turned most demanded one, DEADPOOL and WOLVERINE are BACK! Together again and ready to blow your minds in this ongoing series that hits like a never-ending action movie – with the fate of the world in the balance! When a fan-favorite VILLAIN is unearthed, you’ll get to see a new side of our heroes and their adversary, as an ages-long plan comes to fruition. And the only thing that stands between the Earth and annihilation is the Best There Is and the Merc With The Mouth. Brought to you by another legendary pairing – writer Benjamin Percy (WOLVERINE, HELLVERINE) and artist Joshua Cassara (X-FORCE, X-MEN) – these comic superstars put your favorite super heroes through their paces in a series chock-full of surprises, twist reveals and a villainous plot that’ll turn long-term and newly arriving X-readers’ heads. This is one for the pull list! RATED PARENTAL ADVISORY.



On sale: Jan. 1, 2025

Deadpool #10

HE’S BAAAA-AAAACK! THE RETURN OF WADE WILSON! DEADPOOL is in the house! And so is, uh, the new DEADPOOL! But WADE’s resurrection has come with a cost, and if WADE and ELLIE can’t cope, this may just spell the dissolution of Deadpool & Daughters! A new jumping-on point as an all-new chapter begins here! RATED PARENTAL ADVISORY.

On sale: Jan. 29, 2025