Marvel Reveals Avengers Traitor in Fantastic Four Crossover

Marvel reveals an Avengers traitor in the Avengers and Fantastic Four crossover event, Empyre. The first issue of Empyre, released last week, saw the Avengers coming to the aid of the Cotati, a race of plant-based aliens hiding on Earth's moon. Meanwhile, the Fantastic Four traveled alongside the armies of the newly-formed Kree-Skrull alliance, led by the Kree-Skrull hybrid, and former member of the Young Avengers, Teddy Altman, a.k.a Hulking. But the Avengers were surprised when the Cotati leader, the Celestial Messiah called Quoi, used the battle as an opportunity to launch an assault on all animal life.

Quoi is thought of as the first Avengers baby, being the children of Mantis, the Celestial Madonna, and Swordsman after his resurrection as a Cotati elder. Swordsman reemerged in the Empyre: Avengers #0 prelude issue to seek the Avengers' aid. This former Avenger raised his Cotati son to crave vengeance against all non-planet life in the galaxy, and now he's making his move.

The preview confirms Swordsman's role in the Cotati assault as he attacks She-Hulk. Quoi also recounts Swordsman's teaching and offers the Avengers one last chance at living up to their name.

