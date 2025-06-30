Wolverine and Deadpool Are Teaming Up Again (& You Won’t Believe Who’s Joining Them)

Ever since the success of Deadpool & Wolverine, Marvel hasn’t been able to keep Wade Wilson and Logan away from each other. The duo is currently headlining Deadpool/Wolverine and is part of the cast of Weapon X-Men. Anytime you put Wolverine and Deadpool together, it turns into a money-making endeavor. This is probably part of the thinking behind another series pairing the popular X-Men together, except this time, they won’t be going about it alone. Two more characters are joining them, and it’s two people Deadpool and Wolverine are very familiar with, and fans will recognize.

Marvel released a preview of Wolverines & Deadpools #1 by Cody Ziglar, Roge Antonio, Guru-eFX, and VC’s Travis Lanham. The comic brings Wolverine and Deadpool together with their daughters, Laura Kinney and Ellie Camacho, respectively. Previously known as X-23, Laura Kinney now officially shares the Wolverine mantle with her father, Logan. After her father was killed by the villainous Death Grip, Ellie Camacho took up the Deadpool mantle while sporting Wade’s healing factor.

The preview begins with an ominous, mysterious voice speaking to a kid named Julian. The figure appears to break into Julian’s home and reaches out with a hand to take Julian away to someone and their “royal court.” Next, our Wolverines arrive too late to save the day. They find Julian’s parents killed, and a small axe left behind as a possible murder weapon. Deadpool is the one who alerted Logan and Laura to someone stealing mutant kids from a town.

Wade Wilson and Ellie Camacho teleport into the town. They also find a small axe left in the debris in the middle of the street. The preview of Wolverines & Deadpools #1 ends with Deadpool saying, “Don’t tell me you’ve finally arrived…” while his text balloon is surrounded by floating red hearts.

“The past 15 issues I’ve spent writing Wade and Ellie have been a dream come true,” Ziglar shared. “Getting to finish out their journey with two of the coolest mutants is just a cherry on top—I can’t explain just how much I look forward to exploring the father-daughter dynamics with these four!”

“CLAWS & MUTANTS. MERCS & MOUTHS. DEADPOOLS & WOLVERINES!” the description of Wolverines & Deadpools #1 reads. “What’s better than THE BEST THERE IS partnered up with the MERC WITH THE MOUTH? How about adding daughters ELLIE CAMACHO and LAURA KINNEY to the mission as they go up against a classic X-VILLAIN? Wolverines & Deadpools, baby!”

Wolverines & Deadpools #1 goes on sale Wednesday, July 2nd. Let us know your thoughts on the book in the comments below!