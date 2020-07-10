Empyre Writer Says Marvel's Earth Will Be "Very Different" After the Event

✖

Empyre writer Al Ewing says that Marvel’s Earth will be “very different” after the event is over. He talked to GamesRadar about what’s in store. There is no question that the latest cross-company book is targeting a cosmic scale for this conflict between the Skrulls and the Cotati. Both the Kree and Skull armies are untied and the Avengers have been drawn into the middle of all this drama. There is some real consternation among Earth’s Mightiest Heroes about which side to take in this conflict. Hulking has taken his place on the throne as the King of Space and that will complicate things for the heroes when they encounter him on the battlefield. A lot of fans are looking forward to the moment that Wiccan has to come face to face with the love of his life as an adversary. Ewing is promising fireworks.

“At the end of all this, Earth will be in a very different place. Things will have changed, and we'll be exploring those changes in the more space-oriented titles,” Ewing said. “As for Hulkling's end goal as the Kree/Skrull fleet gets closer... well, we need to leave some of his plans to be revealed in the pages of Empyre itself!”

Empyre: Avengers #0 opened with Iron Man having some sort of vision in a dream and recounting the Kree-Skrull War. From there the plant-people, Cotati, were placed in opposition to the Kree on Earth’s moon. Now, the Avengers are going to have to somehow intervene without dragging the entire planet to destruction.

Marvel describes Empyre #1:

“The Kree and the Skrulls have united under a new emperor, and their war fleet is on a collision course for our world. On the moon, the Avengers are ready to strike with the full power of Earth's Mightiest Heroes. Approaching from outer space, the Fantastic Four are seeking a diplomatic solution.If the two teams can't work together to save the day, things can only get worse... Coming to your local comic shop on July 15, storytellers Dan Slott and Al Ewing unite to present an issue written by Ewing with art by Valerio Schiti and Marte Gracia... EMPYRE #1!”

EMPYRE #1

Written by AL EWING

Art by VALERIO SCHITI

On sale July 15 2020

What big changes do you think will spiral out of Empyre? Will the Avengers make it through unscathed? Let us know in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.