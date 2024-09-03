Marvel Previews The New X-Men Series

Marvel has released a preview of the newest X-Men series, Exceptional X-Men, which you can check out below! From the creative team of Eve L. Ewing (Ironheart, Black Panther) and Carmen Carnero (Captain America, Amazing Spider-Man), Exceptional X-men will pick up the baton of the Krakoa Era's Mauraders series, with Kate Pryde forming an unlikely alliance with Emma Frost to lead an entirely new team of young mutants.

Kate (or "Kitty) Pryde and Emma Frost were an unlikely pairing when Marauders and the whole Krakoa Era kicked off, but they arguably became a fan-favorite breakout as a pairing. While their banter is always a fun older/younger sister vibe, there's also genuine drama to be mined from these two characters who both have a significantly darker side – especially when it comes to the issue of mutant survival. Emma Frost was scarred by the loss of her students, The Hellions, in a Sentinel attack – not to mention the traumatic debut of her diamond skin power, which allowed her to survive the Genosha Massacre; Kitty has had her brush with death and corruption, and she and Emma have had contentious views on what it means to teach the next generation of mutants. In that sense, Exceptional X-Men already has the formula for the kind of soapy drama that makes X-Men great.

(Photo: Exceptional X-Men #1 Preview - Marvel Comics)

The preview for Exceptional X-Men #1 reveals the opening of the book, which sees a young girl trying to go clubbing along with her friends. When the bouncer doesn't let the girl in, the stress of the situation activates her mutant powers for the first time, causing a dangerous scene of hysteria. Kitty is on the scene, but tries not to get involved; however, when some man pulls a gun on the teenage girl, Kitty can't can't ignore the threat and jumps into action.

Obviously, this is just a taste of what Exceptional X-Men will be bringing to fans – but it's also a pretty solid testament to the fact that the book won't be boring.

Exceptional X-Men Synopsis & Creative Team

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

KATE PRYDE LEADS A TEAM OF ALL-NEW X-MEN! After the fall of Krakoa, Kate Pryde is trying to get as far away from all things X as she possibly can. She's just a regular-degular bartender now. Definitely NOT getting ready to head up an ALL-NEW TEAM of wayward young mutants while avoiding the watchful gaze of Emma Frost. Nothing in this title but work, dating and staving off depression. That's it. No never-before-seen EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN to see here!

Written by: Eve L. Ewing

Art by: Carmen Carnero

Cover by: Carmen Carnero, Nolan Woodard

Page Count: 40 Pages

Release Date: September 4, 2024