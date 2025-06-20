One World Under Doom Teases Its Big Confrontation Between Doom and Mister Fantastic (Exclusive)

We’re heading into the home stretch of One World Under Doom, and that means we’re coming up to an anticipated showdown between longtime rivals, Doctor Doom and Reed Richards / Mr. Fantastic. The Marvel event has seen Victor Von Doom finally gain the level of power he’s always searched for. Not only is he the Sorcerer Supreme, but Doom has also declared himself Emperor Doom as he takes over the entire planet. The Avengers and Fantastic Four have fought to uncover Doom’s ultimate plan, but have come up empty-handed. No one knows how Doom has managed to pull off this heist, but Reed has gotten to the bottom of it and is taking his findings to the source.

ComicBook has the exclusive first look at uncolored interior pages for One World Under Doom #6, on sale August 6th. After skipping the month of July, One World Under Doom returns with a showdown between Doctor Doom and the leader of the Fantastic Four. The issue promises to expose Doom’s big secret, and as the pages from artist R.B. Silva illustrate, the tension and drama have never been higher.

We see Black Widow, Scarlet Witch, and Invisible Woman penetrate the magical shield Doctor Doom has placed over Latveria, as the trio of heroes begin a search for answers. Meanwhile, Doom and Mister Fantastic meet face-to-face on what looks to be a television broadcast set. Reed is already sitting in one chair with an empty chair awaiting Emperor Doom. Perhaps Reed has called for a news conference to try and reveal what he’s learned about Doom to the general public. Either way, Doom points a menacing finger in the direction of his longtime rival.

The last page features Doom and Reed in a heated argument as they get forehead to forehead, with Doom covering Reed’s mouth with his hand to keep him quiet. We also see news footage of individuals with their hands and feet tied and chained together. One World Under Doom writer Ryan North also answered a few questions about the highly anticipated issue.

one world under doom #6 first look

ComicBook: One World Under Doom #6 features the big showdown between Doom and Reed Richards that fans have been waiting for. What did you find were the most important details that you wanted to convey to the reader in a scene of this magnitude?

Ryan North: These are two extremely bright men, both of them certain they’re right – and one of them is absolutely wrong. And what’s more, Reed has managed to get Doom to stake the leadership of the world on the outcome of their showdown — so the stakes could not be higher.

Any fight is really about the personalities of the two people involved in the fight, and we’ll never care unless we understand why both of them feel that way — so in many ways it’s both the end of the beginning of our story, and the beginning of the end.

Even after this confrontation, there are still three more issues to go. What, if anything, can you tease about what the fallout of Doom vs. Reed will have on the series going forward?

The first five issues of One World Under Doom have been Doom racking up victory after victory, because he’s planned this for so long. But you can only plan so far ahead — and when things go poorly, when a secret is revealed that Doom would’ve preferred stay hidden — then you’re left with a dictator who still believes he’s right and who doesn’t want to go anywhere. That is a dangerous place to be in — for both Doom, and for the world! So it’s going to be a very explosive next few issues… I’m very excited for them to finally be out there for people to read, and as crazy as #6 will be, you must be ready for #8 too.

