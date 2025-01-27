Marvel’s What If…? Mickey and Friends Became the Fantastic Four reimagined Disney’s Fab Four — Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy, and Donald Duck — as Marvel’s First Family. The one-shot, plotted by Steve Behling, scripted by Riccardo Secchi, and penciled by Lorenzo Pastrovicchio, endowed Mickey with the stretching powers of Mister Fantastic; Minnie the ability to turn invisible as the Invisible Woman; Goofy the power to flame on as the Human Torch; and transformed Donald Duck into the rocky Thing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After clobbering Mole Pete’s legion of subterranean monsters in a Disney-fied version of Stan Lee and Jack Kirby’s classic Fantastic Four #1, Mickey’s foursome will return across a dozen new Disney What If? variant covers paying homage to iconic covers of Fantastic Four. Starting with this week’s Fantastic Four #28 by Ryan North and Steven Cummings, Marvel will release one new cover each month in celebration of the Marvel Studios film The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

The first six covers, which you can see below, recreate the covers of 1961’s Fantastic Four #3, which marked the first appearance of the four’s uniforms, the Baxter Building, and the flying Fantasti-Car; the debut of the green-skinned Poppupian, the Impossible Man, in FF #11; and a homage to “This Man… This Monster!,” from Lee and Kirby’s seminal FF #51.

Additional covers include the Fantastic Four’s battle with Galactus in 1976’s FF #173 by Roy Thomas and John Buscema with a cover by Kirby and Joe Sinnott; 1985’s FF #282, featuring Daisy Duck as She-Hulk, who joined the team during John Byrne’s run; and a tribute to 2002’s Fantastic Four (Vol. 3) #60, the start of the influential Mark Waid-Mike Wieringo run on the title.

Fantastic Four #28 Disney Fantastic Four Homage Variant Cover by Andrei Bressan

On sale: Jan. 22

Fantastic Four #29 Disney Fantastic Four Homage Variant Cover by Paolo Mottura

On sale: Feb. 19

Fantastic Four #30 Disney Fantastic Four Homage Variant Cover by Ciro Cangialosi

On sale: March 26

Fantastic Four #31 Disney Fantastic Four Homage Variant Cover by Claudio Sciarrone

On sale: April 30

Fantastic Four #32 Disney Fantastic Four Homage Variant Cover by Emilio Urbano

On sale: May 14

Fantastic Four #33 Disney Fantastic Four Homage Variant Cover by Guilia Lomurno

On sale: June 4