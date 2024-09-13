War is Hell: The Spirit of Vengeance goes to the frontlines in Marvel's Hellhunters #1.

In the Marvel Universe, the Greatest Generation includes the greatest superheroes of World War II: The star-spangled super-soldier Captain America and his sidekick, Bucky Barnes. Namor the Sub-Mariner. Sergeant Nick Fury and his Howling Commandos. The original Human Torch and Toro. Union Jack, Miss America, and the Whizzer. With wartime teams like the Invaders and the Liberty Legion enshrined in history, Marvel Comics is introducing the secret history of a squad that fought on the front lines — the Hellhunters.

Spinning out of the pages of Phillip Kennedy Johnson's monster-filled run on The Incredible Hulk, the five-issue limited series (out Dec. 15th) teams Kennedy Johnson with Immortal Hulk artist Adam Gorham and will reveal the origins of WWII's Spirit of Vengeance, who raised hell on the battlefields before Johnny Blaze: U.S. Sergeant Sal Romero, a.k.a. Ghost Rider '44.

(Photo: Hellhunters #1 cover by Jonas Scharf (left) and variant cover by Taurin Clarke (right). )

Set in the penultimate year of World War II, Hellhunters teams Hell's angel alongside Nick Fury, Bucky, Peggy Carter, the multiversal variant Stephen Rogers, a.k.a. Soldier Supreme, and Logan (who fought Hydra alongside Captain America, Bucky, and Sgt. Fury while operating as a soldier-spy). Hellhunters is "the forgotten story of the toughest, bloodiest, scariest, most bad-ass squad of Nazi-killers to come out of WWII."

"As U.S. Sergeant Sal Romero is parachuting into Nazi-occupied Europe, young Nazi officer Felix Bruckner becomes the host for an unspeakable evil. In the aftermath of their violent meeting, Romero is reborn as Ghost Rider '44, who sets out not only to take revenge on Bruckner and the Nazis, but to save mankind from annihilation," the synopsis states.

"Ghost Rider '44 is definitely my favorite guest star that's appeared in our Incredible Hulk series so far," the Marvel's Alien writer said in a statement. "I had a fully-realized origin story for Sergeant Sal Romero in my head before my [Incredible Hulk] partner Nic Klein brought him to life with his art, and the character turned out so unbelievably cool and fun, we knew the 'War Devil' arc wouldn't be his last appearance."

"Hellhunters is shaping up to be a dream book for me," Gorham added. "Phillip Kennedy Johnson's scripts blend horror, super heroics, and two-fisted pulp into one gritty adventure. On this title, I am pushing myself harder than ever to deliver visceral and gruesome action that I hope leaves readers blown away and wanting more."

"Sal only comes when something bad is close... when the monsters are close."



Introduced during the "Spirits of Vengeance" arc in 2023's Incredible Hulk #6, Ghost Rider '44 appeared after Bruce Banner found himself among a migrant community in Texas in possession of an antique Harley. A young boy named Leo said his "Uncle Sal" rides the bike "when the monsters come," and he's "like an angel... except mean."

Leo's guardian angel initially attacked the Hulk thinking he was the monster endangering Leo, but that turned out to be the War Devil Jinni Dagaal, the First Hunter of Men. Hulk and Ghost Rider '44 subdued the monster before Sal's spirit left his Hell Cycle — ready to be summoned back to the realm of the living whenever the monsters are close.

Hellhunters #1 is on sale December 15th from Marvel Comics.