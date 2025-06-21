10 Marvel Heroes Who Inherited a Mantle and Made It Their Own

Many comic book franchises have a thing about passing down a hero’s mantle. This is especially true for publishers like DC Comics and Marvel, which have let the same mantle be carried across a surprising number of heroes. In the case of Marvel, they’ve been working hard to make this transition feel more natural. Many heroes have stepped in to carry a famous mantle, and in the process, they’ve made it their own. In many cases, this has led to even more amazing stories, forever changing how readers will view the mantle and the Marvel universe as a whole. They have become heroes in their own right, and we love them for it.

Passing a mantle to a new hero is a big deal, and it’s safe to say this process has to be done very carefully. We all know what can happen when a mantle is changed too quickly or handed around too often. (Just look at how many Robins there have been.) While Marvel hasn’t always succeeded to the degree they hoped, there are many instances in which they’ve surpassed our expectations. Here are ten times a hero picked up a known mantle and made it their own in the process.

1) Carol Danvers | Captain Marvel

Carol Danvers has gone through many mantles over the years. When she first hit the superhero scene, she went by Ms. Marvel, and that was largely the name she used the most. Other titles she carried, for different lengths of time, include Binary and Warbird. However, in 2012, Carol picked up a new mantle: Captain Marvel.

She was not the first to carry this title; her mentor, Mar-Vell, played a huge part in Marvel’s story. Unfortunately, Mar-Vell has been gone a long time, and Carol stepped into his mantle as a way of honoring him. While Carol has only been Captain Marvel for 13 years, it fits so perfectly that it feels like she’s always been Captain Marvel. She has been a leader of the Avengers, a member of the Guardians of the Galaxy, and a hero of the universe.

2) Miles Morales | Spider-Man

There have been many variations of Spider-Man over the years, but none hit quite so hard as Miles Morales. Miles’ story actually began in another universe, on Earth-1610, but when the multiverse was destroyed and then saved, Miles and his whole family found their way to Earth-616. Now, some might have assumed that since Miles was the second Spider-Man to enter this Earth, he’d have to change his name.

They’d be wrong. Miles Morales is Spider-Man, and Peter Parker agrees. The two share the mantle, with shockingly little conflict. Miles is a younger hero, yet he has already gone through quite a lot, including all the events of Spider-Verse, the second Marvel Civil War, and a corporation’s attempts to stifle teenage superheroes. He has proven himself again and again, all while making his own way forward as Spider-Man.

3) Jane Foster | Thor

Jane Foster has been around in Marvel Comics for decades, but her story has changed a lot in recent years. Previously, she was known as a human woman and sometimes the love interest of Thor. However, in 2018, Jane’s story took a new turn. There are three important factors to understand for what happened next. First, Jane had been diagnosed with breast cancer. Second, Thor Odinson suddenly found himself unworthy, as insidious words whispered by an enemy caused him to pause. And third, she heard the hammer’s call.

Jane Foster, having heard Mjolnir’s song, responded. She picked up the hammer, wielding it throughout the War of the Realms, even though it was killing her to do so. She did so with Thor Odinson’s blessing (when he eventually found out.) She did it against all the odds, with Odin and his brothers doing their best to stop her. She battled Frost Giants, Malekith, Dario Agger, and everyone else the universe threw her way. It was one of the most memorable Marvel events of the decade. Since then, Jane has never quite been able to walk away from life as a superhero, and now she is Valkyrie.

4) Sam Wilson | Captain America

Thanks to recent events in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans know all about Sam Wilson’s time as Captain America. He is one of a few characters who carried the title when Steve Rogers was unable or unwilling, and he created his own legacy in the process. Sam Wilson’s superhero story began as the Falcon. In both the comics and MCU, Sam and Steve were good friends and better allies, having each other’s backs. More importantly, they helped each other understand different sides of the same world.

Naturally, there came a time when Steve Rogers had to step back. Sam Wilson stepped into the role, and his time as Captain America is unforgettable. His story was blunt about the struggles he faced, with many refusing to accept him and his mantle. It’s a hard-hitting story with a hero of solid gold. Even when facing such pressure from the public, Sam Wilson, as Captain America, was essential in protecting the world against the likes of the Red Skull. Sam’s story is also notable because there’s a period of overlap when Steve comes back on the scene and the two share the mantle. It was a huge moment for the two of them.

5) Monica Rambeau | Captain Marvel

Much like Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau has carried many mantles during her time. She currently goes by Photon, but she has previously been Pulsar, Spectrum, and, of course, Captain Marvel. Monica Rambeau is a powerful and determined superhero with the ability to convert her mass into any form of energy.

Monica Rambeau originally aimed to climb the ranks of the Navy, but she found her way blocked. It isn’t hard to imagine how the details of that story fill out. With her powers newly revealed, Monica Rambeau decided to stitch together a costume and do the vigilante thing. Soon, the media was calling her Captain Marvel, and she ran with it. Like many others, Monica spent some time worrying about whether she was worthy of carrying Mar-Vell’s mantle. Ultimately, she found confidence and earned the respect of the superhero community.

6) Danny Ketch | Ghost Rider

There have been many versions of Ghost Rider over the years, and most readers can probably even remember the first one they read about. Danny Ketch wasn’t the first, and he hasn’t been the last, either. His story begins on Halloween night, of all things. While out trick-or-treating with his little sister, they accidentally stumbled across a battle, with Barbara getting seriously wounded in the process. Getting her to safety brought Danny to a pristine motorbike with an eerie glow to it.

Danny Ketch’s time as Ghost Rider was marked by one major difference, as both Danny and Ghost Rider were in control. This meant that Danny had some (limited) control over what happened. Perhaps that is why his story captivated so many readers, as Danny stepped in to help cover while the Fantastic Four were missing. As Ghost Rider, Danny Ketch had a complicated history with death.

7) Shuri | Black Panther

Shuri is known to even casual Marvel fans as the sister of T’Challa, the Black Panther. However, she’s a superhero in her own right. Currently, she goes by Aja-Adanna, but she has previously held the title of Black Panther.

Truthfully, Shuri always knew that there was a chance she would become the Black Panther one day, and she studied and trained accordingly. That day came faster than she expected. Her transition into the role of Black Panther was unlike anything readers expected, as Shuri sacrificed her own life in battle. That was not the end of her story, as she came back to life through mystical means, combining mystical abilities with those more commonly known as the Black Panther. Thus, she forged a path for herself, not content to live in the shadow that her brother or ancestors created.

8) Amadeus Cho | Hulk

Amadeus Cho is one of the brightest minds in Marvel Comics, and that may have gotten him into a fair bit of trouble since his introduction. As a misunderstood genius himself, Amadeus was always drawn to Banner’s story. During this time, Amadeus learned about what the Illuminati had done to Hulk, and that betrayal cut the aspiring hero deeply.

During the events of Totally Awesome Hulk, Amadeus Cho was exposed to dangerous types of radiation (a new type), but he used nanites to get things under control, absorbing the Hulk’s powers in the process. Thus, Amadeus became a different kind of Hulk, one who thought he was more in control of himself. That wasn’t entirely true, and his adventures as the Hulk proved highly unique and entertaining for readers, as he tried to find a balance while protecting his heroes and friends alike.

9) Kamala Khan | Ms. Marvel

As it turns out, it’s a good thing Carol Danvers moved on from her mantle as Ms. Marvel, as it left room for a new kind of hero. Kamala Khan is a fangirl, through and through. She always aspired to be a hero, with one of her favorites being, you guessed it, Ms. Marvel. So when the Terrigen Mists forced a transformation on her, it seemed only natural for her to step into that role. Okay, waking up looking like Carol Danvers was a pretty big push in that direction.

Kamala Khan has worked hard to become a hero in her own right. She refuses to follow in the footsteps of those who came before her, and thus she’s constantly breaking boundaries and finding new solutions to the same problems. Kamala’s story was an instant hit, resonating with fans around the world. Her story has only gotten larger and more complex with time, as she’s currently learning about her mutant heritage these days. All while trying to balance the demands of her community and family.

10) Laura Kinney | Wolverine

Laura Kinney is one of many characters with a long, complicated, and tragic history in Marvel Comics. She was created in a Facility using damaged DNA from Wolverine. Her mother, for lack of a better descriptor, proposed that they create a female to compensate for the damage to the DNA, and thus, Laura was born. Okay, it was quite a bit more complicated than that, with insidious politics, assassination orders, and the like.

Once free of the Facility that created her, Laura Kinney found herself a little bit adrift. She would ultimately end up with the X-Men, where Wolverine became a father figure for the young woman. Since then, she has picked up a few different mantles, including Talon and most notably, Wolverine. Her tale had many high and low notes, hitting readers hard. It’s no surprise that her story made its way into movie form, given how much fans loved it.