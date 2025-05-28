Ms. Marvel’s Mutant Powers Are Finally Revealed (But What Exactly Are They?)

The mystery behind Ms. Marvel‘s mutant powers is slowly being revealed. Ms. Marvel first became connected to the X-Men when the finale of her Disney+ series uttered the word “mutation.” The theme from X-Men: The Animated Series also played in the background to really drive the point home. The comics decided to sync with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, killing Ms. Marvel and bringing her back to life using the X-Men’s resurrection protocols on Krakoa, where they revealed to her that she is both an Inhuman and a mutant. We’ve yet to see the mutant powers that Ms. Marvel possesses, but they just manifested themselves at the most opportune time. WARNING: Spoilers for Giant-Size X-Men #1 below.

Giant-Size X-Men #1 comes from the creative team of Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly, Adam Kubert, and Laura Martin, with a “Revelation” backup story by Al Ewing, Sara Pichelli, Federico Blee, and VC’s Clayton Cowles. The comic follows Ms. Marvel as she’s thrown into the past to experience different, critical events in the X-Men’s history. The villain causing all of this mischief is David Haller/Legion, the son of Professor Charles Xavier. For some unknown reason, Legion has decided to travel from the far-flung future to the past to change events. For some reason, Ms. Marvel has also been chosen to follow Legion on this journey.

They wind up at the X-Men’s home in Westchester, New York, right after Cyclops lost his team. Enter the Uncanny X-Men, consisting of Nightcrawler, Thunderbird, Colossus, Storm, Banshee, Sunfire, and Wolverine. These are the X-Men that debuted in 1975’s Giant-Size X-Men #1. Cyclops, who recognizes Ms. Marvel from when the original X-Men were transplanted in the current day, takes Ms. Marvel with the new team for a rescue mission to the mutant island Krakoa.

While the X-Men battle Legion, Ms. Marvel convinces Krakoa to become “a Giant-Size X-Man” by taking to the sky to escape into space. Legion follows, taunting Ms. Marvel the entire time. “What’s a little girl with stretchy arms supposed to do against our Legion?” he asks. Ms. Marvel’s response is where we see her mutant powers come into play.

Ms. Marvel Unleashes Her Mutant Powers

image credit: marvel comics

The display of Ms. Marvel’s mutant powers comes as she delivers a knockout punch to Legion. She uses her stretching powers to form two large fists, which light up and glow with yellow/gold energy. Fireworks seem to fly off her fists as she lands the punch on Legion, with fireworks even bouncing off his face. Ms. Marvel is just as surprised as the reader at what just happened. She begins plummeting back to Earth, wondering why her mutant power isn’t flying. Legion saves Ms. Marvel by teleporting them to another point in time, where the X-Men are confronted by Jean Grey’s Dark Phoenix. The story will continue in Giant-Size Dark Phoenix Saga #1.

As for Ms. Marvel and her mutant powers, it’s not entirely clear what they are. She’s always been able to embiggen her body, but the sparkling effect and diamond shapes that appear on her hands and wrists are new. In some ways, they mirror her abilities in the Ms. Marvel Disney+ series. The show had Ms. Marvel creating hard-light constructs that were the color purple. Here, her powers are a lighter shade, so not exactly the same.

We’re left with more questions than answers. Emma Frost previously told Ms. Marvel that the awakening of her Inhuman powers kept her mutant powers dormant, though they would manifest themselves at some point in the future. It looks like that future is now, even though it takes place in the past. Time travel is funny that way.

What do you think about Ms. Marvel’s mutant powers? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!