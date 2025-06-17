These 5 Marvel Heroes Deserve Their Own Video Game

Many of the Marvel video games of recent years have featured massive rosters of playable characters. Marvel Rivals offers a variety of heroes and villains, while Marvel Snap features cards from across the Multiverse. But big, single-player RPGs that let you really sink into the shoes of your favorite hero remain an experience all their own. The popularity of Insomniac’s Marvel’s Spider-Man games proves that gamers still want a solid story-driven superhero game. Yet, studios seem a little unsure of which direction to take for superhero video games moving forward.

Recently, EA canceled its Black Panther game project, and before that, we saw DC’s Wonder Woman game on the chopping block. However, EA is still under contract with Marvel to churn out three more games. We know one of those upcoming games will star Iron Man, and that another Insomniac game featuring Wolverine is in the works. With both of these characters being central tent-poles for the MCU and X-Men series, respectively, it’s easy to lean on them as protagonists for superhero games. But honestly, isn’t it time some other heroes got their time in the spotlight? I certainly think so.

EA has at least two unannounced Marvel projects in the works. While it’s possible these games already have their leading heroes lined up, a girl can dream. So, here’s my list of Marvel characters that I think should be the stars of upcoming superhero video games to really deliver a solid superhero saga. EA, I’ll let you have these for your next projects free of charge.

Captain Marvel

Imagine a game that lets you glow like this while beating up bad guys

Listen, I know people had big feelings about Brie Larson, but our girl was robbed when it comes to her MCU story. The first Captain Marvel was a solid movie despite a few flaws, and having the continuation of Carol’s story get shuttered for a poorly executed The Marvels team-up was a travesty. Not to mention, it’s been ages since studios even attempted a female-led superhero story on this scale, and with Wonder Woman cancelled, it’s all male heroes all the way down for the foreseeable.

Captain Marvel’s powers would be a ton of fun in video game form. She flies, she shoots magical energy bursts, and she kicks butt hand-to-hand. Plus, you’ve got the Skrull side plot, potential space travel, and a whole backstory that the MCU barely touched. Give us a Captain Marvel video game, please and thank you. Bonus points for making sure Goose has a part to play.

Ant-Man

We need another go at an ant-man story after Quantamania

Ant-Man has played an interesting role in the MCU, and he’s one of many Marvel characters not yet present in Marvel Rivals. Is that for good reason? Perhaps. But there’s no denying that his powers would make for some really compelling gameplay.

The potential for fun maps to explore and unique perspective shifts just can’t be denied in a video game that makes Ant-Man its star. The same way the films use those size-shifting powers to comedic and cinematic effect, the game could create some truly enjoyable spatial situations for gamers to enjoy. Plus, the humor could be a nice break from the superhero games that take themselves a little too seriously most of the time.

Storm

Storm is fun in Marvel Rivals, but we could do a lot more in a solo game

Maybe it’s just me, but I feel like Storm is always pushed aside in adaptations. She’s a key member of the X-Men, but the X-Men movies rarely take time to delve into her complex backstory. And there is a lot to dig into there. Why not set her in a starring role in a video game and let gamers experience that backstory for themselves?

Also, there’s no denying that the weather powers would make for solid game mechanics. Playing her in games like Marvel Rivals or even earlier X-Men games has been a blast. Yes, Storm will likely feature in that upcoming Insomniac X-Men project, and she does tend to show up in any games with a wide Marvel hero roster. But, I think she’s got enough going on to center in her own standalone title, too.

Doctor Strange

magic powers, but make it horror vibes and you’ve got yourself a deal

I’m not a big horror fan, on account of the fact that I’m too easily spooked. But even I admit, the slight turn towards spooky and dark worked in Multiverse of Madness. And horror? Yeah, one of the biggest video game genres out there. So I’m thinking, a more horror-flavored superhero game starring Doctor Strange is a real win-win situation. Now, we need to make sure those Sorcerer Supreme powers don’t feel too overpowered. That means some truly terrifying enemies and serious twists and turns to keep the player on their toes.

Much like Carol, Stephen saw his own story pushed to the side in subsequent films that technically bore his name. That means Doctor Strange has more to offer for players to delve into this comic character’s complexities in an adaptation medium. Would I be mad if this is basically just a video game version of Multiverse of Madness? No, I would not, but it also doesn’t have to be like that. Hogwarts Legacy style journey through magic school at Kamar-Taj, anyone?

Mystique

I know there are already two X-Men on the list, but let’s be real, some of the most compelling Marvel characters at least have some ties to the X-Men. Mystique earns her spot for a similar reason to Ant-Man, which is that I think her powers offer the potential for a unique spin on the superhero genre. That, and she’s criminally underutilized in past superhero games, given how cool her combat style looks in the movies and animated series.

Imagine a game where you’ve got the ability to transform into the people around you. Using those powers to navigate through various complicated, covert operations without getting caught could make for some immersive, strategic gameplay. Sort of a spy-meets-superhero game could be a lot of fun here. It would offer more than just superhero smash your way through the game, while still letting you use those superpowers.