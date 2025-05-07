10 Marvel Heroes That Could Have Beaten Sentry in Thunderbolts*

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is no stranger to powerful villains. Thanos wipes out half of the universe’s population for five years, and Ultron sends an entire city careening toward Earth, trying to send the planet back to the Stone Age. It takes nearly all of the MCU’s heroes coming together to stop the bad guys from winning the day, and even then, there are consistent losses. That’s probably why the Thunderbolts stay pretty calm when they face off against Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, not believing her to be an Avengers-level threat. However, things take a turn in Thunderbolts* when it becomes clear that it’s up to the titular team to stop Bob, aka Sentry, from sending all of New York into The Void.

Sentry is a formidable foe, proving to be too much for the Thunderbolts even when they’re working together. This forces them to take a different approach, trying to help Bob work through his trauma by facing their own demons. It works out perfectly for a group of people with plenty of issues, but they’re not the only Marvel heroes who have what it takes to pull Bob out of the darkness.

1) Black Widow

Natasha Romanoff’s sister, Yelena Belova, plays a major role in saving Bob in Thunderbolts*. She appeals to his humanity and reassures him that she’s not alone. Of course, Yelena owes Natasha for helping turn her life around, which makes Black Widow just as capable of helping Bob. The Avengers has plenty of red in her ledger and could let him know there’s still time to make something of himself.

2) Bruce Banner

Bob has been dealing with The Void’s presence since he was young, and there’s another hero in the MCU that knows a thing or two about multiple personalities: Bruce Banner. He can show Bob how he’s able to become one with the Hulk and keep the outbursts at bay. Before long, Sentry’s issues would become a thing of the past, and he would be one of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

3) Hawkeye

Like John Walker, another character who helps Bob in his journey, Hawkeye has seen better days. After losing his family in The Blip, he puts down his bow and arrow and picks up a sword as Ronin, killing any criminals he sees as unworthy to live. It’s a dark time that Hawkeye has a hard time moving past once his family returns, and that experience would give him a special connection to Bob, who struggles with embracing his dark side.

4) Wolverine

There aren’t many Marvel characters with darker pasts than Wolverine. Turned into a weapon, Logan struggles to play nice with others and form meaningful relationships. Thankfully, the X-Men show him a new path, allowing him to embrace his more heroic side. Seeing Logan’s past in The Void would reveal to Bob how far some people are able to fall and still get back up.

5) Deadpool

Deadpool is always kind of a wild card, so there’s a chance he tells Bob to let The Void out for a while. However, the MCU’s Merc with a Mouth has a soft side that would feel for Bob, especially because they both got experimented on by shady characters. Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool would make sure New York makes it out in one piece before turning his sight on Valentina for hurting his new friend.

6) Gamora

Gamora has one of the better redemption stories in the MCU. She spends most of her life killing for the Mad Titan and helping him conquer worlds. But Gamora wants more for her life, so she finds a new family in the Guardians of the Galaxy and starts acting like a hero. An inspiration tale like that would certainly give Bob the push he needs to send The Void packing.

7) Rocket

Rocket is another Marvel character who knows what it’s like to be poked and prodded. Sure, it takes him a while to open up due to his tragic backstory, but he eventually embraces the Guardians and even takes up a leadership position after Star-Lord’s retirement. If Bob listened to what the raccoon had to say, he could learn so much from Rocket, even if he’d have to deal with the occasional jab.

8) Nebula

Like her sister Gamora, Nebula turns her life around and breaks away from the Mad Titan’s hold. What makes her a great candidate to reason with Bob is that she’s basically a mix of Gamora and Rocket, having a rough childhood and experience with experiments. Nebula knows what it’s like to be alone, and she could reassure Bob that things can get better with enough work.

9) Loki

Loki knows all about acting out because of a parent. He and Odin are never on the same page, which pushes the God of Mischief into Thanos’ arms. Loki learns the errors of his ways and goes through not one but two redemption arcs. He would let Bob know that his childhood doesn’t define him and that there’s never a bad time to turn over a new leaf.

10) Scarlet Witch

Wanda Maximoff gets dealt a bad hand in the MCU. She loses everyone she gets close to and has a power she has little hope of controlling. Her transformation into the Scarlet Witch makes it hard to believe that she could reason with Bob, but if she does fail to get through to him, her abilities give her another shot at stopping him.

Thunderbolts* is in theaters now.

