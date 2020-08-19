Iron Man Builds New Suit of Armor for One of the Fantastic Four

✖

The Marvel Universe is in a state of war. The Fantastic Four and the Avengers find themselves caught between the allied Kree-Skrull Empire as it battles the plant-aliens called the Cotati. Earth is the battleground, and time is running out. Tony Stark is doing what he always does when he's trapped, and his back is against the wall, building a new Iron Man suit. However, this suit isn't for him, but one of the Fantastic Four. SPOILERS for Empyre #5, written by Al Ewing and Dan Slott, with art by Valerio Schiti and colors by Marte Gracia follow.

The Skrull and Kree once warred against each other with Earth caught in the balance. Now they've united behind a new emperor and turned their attention to wiping out the plantlike Cotati. Skrulls and Kree once oppressed and abused the Cotati, but now the Cotati have rallied behind the Celestial Messiah -- Quoi, son of Avengers Swordsman and Mantis -- and plan to wipe out all meat-based life in the universe.

The key to the Cotati plan is taking the viburnum mound in the heart of Wakanda. The Skrull and Kree will do whatever it takes to stop that from happening, including launching the sun-destroying weapon called the Pyre.

While most of the Avengers and the Fantastic Four are out fighting back the Cotati forces, Iron Man and Mister Fantastic remain in Avengers Mountain trying to figure out a science-based solution to the conflict. As Tony Stark said in a previous issue, he thinks in suits. Tony built a new Iron Man armor, and it bears the "4" emblem of the Fantastic Four. That's because he plans for one of Marvel's First Family to use it.

Specifically, he plans for Reed Richards to wear the armor. And Reed suits up in Empyre #5:

(Photo: Marvel)

We don't know what Tony and Reed's plan entails, or what this new armor is capable of doing, or why Reed should be the one to wear it instead of the more experienced Tony. With one more issue of Empyre to go, it should take long to find out.

Empyre #5 is on sale now.

Empyre #5

APR200851

(W) Al Ewing, Dan Slott (A) Valerio Schiti (CA) Jim Cheung

• Love and war - in the midst of cosmic cataclysm!

• One fan-favorite Marvel hero reveals their secret - as another faces the ultimate showdown with a monstrous foe!

• Meanwhile, an outer-space jailbreak leads to a trial by combat you'll have to see to believe...

• ...but is it all too late to save Earth from two world-ending threats at once?

Rated T+

In Shops: Aug 12, 2020

SRP: $4.99

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.