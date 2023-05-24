Marvel Reveals First Look at Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti's G.O.D.S. Cast

Marvel is showing off the cast of Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti's G.O.D.S., which introduces a new set of heroes and villains to the Marvel Universe. G.O.D.S. will be redefining science and magic by deconstructing cosmic beings and the forces behind reality itself. The Free Comic Book Day: Avengers/X-Men #1 issue already introduced readers to Wyn during a meeting with Doctor Strange, but there are even more characters to get acquainted with. Marvel will be showcasing the G.O.D.S. cast on special variant covers debuting in August.

The G.O.D.S.-themed variant covers reveal the first looks at Aiko Maki, Dmitri, Cubisk Core, and Mia. They are paired with a selection of Marvel heroes and villains, including Doctor Strange, Doctor Doom, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Thor, Moon Knight, the Uncanny Avengers, and Venom. Marvel deems these characters "agents of THE POWERS THAT BE and THE NATURAL ORDER OF THINGS," meaning they are pretty big deals, even if fans are only getting to meet them for the first time. They've mostly worked in the shadows, scheming and clashing with each other for eons.

These nine issues that contain the G.O.D.S. variant covers will also include a bonus story written by Jonathan Hickman that explores how these characters move through the Marvel Universe. Plus, some of the cast will be attending mutantkind's biggest night in July's X-Men: Hellfire Gala #1.

G.O.D.S. Variant Covers Reveal Its Mystery Cast

"When I came back to Marvel a few years ago, I wrote two series bibles. The first was House of X and the other one was G.O.D.S.," Hickman explained. "To say that I'm excited to finally be able to share this story with everyone is a massive understatement. G.O.D.S. takes place in its own special corner of the Marvel Universe -- in the cracks that lie at the intersection of science and magic -- and revisits some characters and concepts that we've reimagined for a more modern, continuity-driven audience."

Continue below for a rundown of each character in G.O.D.S., the heroes/villains they will be paired with, and those variant covers.