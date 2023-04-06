Guardians of the Galaxy Prepare for Grootfall in Exclusive Preview

Marvel has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive first look at Guardians of the Galaxy #1, the latest revival of the series from writers Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing, and artist Kev Walker. The issue kicks off the still-mysterious "Grootfall" event, which promises to change everything readers thought they knew about Groot, a key part of the Guardians since Dan Abnett and Andy Lanning revived the team during the 2008 Annihilation event. The previews and teaser ads for the event seem to suggest a horrifying secret (or maybe a horrifying evolution?) for Groot, shaking his friends and teammates.

"Welcome to a whole new era for the Guardians of the Galaxy, riding like mad through an endless alien dust storm of sun-soaked tragedy, intense violence, and deeply dysfunctional heroes," Lanzing said when the series was announced. "The optimistic peacekeepers that defeated the reborn Olympian Gods and overcame 'The Last Annihilation' have fallen about as far as they possibly could – and now Peter Quill and what remains of his found family will have to fight like hell in a new western-fueled frontier to find a scrap of forgiveness. After all, the Guardians are a fire – and a fire only ends one way."

"Sharing the reins with us is the amazing Kev Walker, our partner from Captain America & the Winter Soldier Special #1. His unique blend of realism and wild imagination brings the alien frontier of the Manifold Territories to windswept life like no one else could," Kelly added. "Together, we're guiding the Guardians on a new trail – one that will make them look inwards, even as they face the threats over the next horizon. Grab your element gun, True Believers – it's time to go for a brand new ride."

"I honestly can't believe I'm finally getting a chance to work on Guardians," Walker said. "I've been wanting to draw these characters for a long time, (I have some of the first Guardians of the Galaxy comics in my collection). I came close when I did Annihilation: Nova years ago, but never envisaged I'd be doing this kind of all-encompassing relaunch. Pushing existing characters in a new direction is always a daunting challenge, but working with Jackson, Collin and Matt has been a lot of fun and I think we're producing something very different from what's gone before."

Guardians of the Galaxy #1 goes on sale April 12th, with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 arriving in theaters on May 5th.

Here's the official synopsis for the issue. The preview pages can be seen below.

"Check out the cover to GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #3 now and discover more about the secrets behind GROOTFALL in GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #1 on April 12!"