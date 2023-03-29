Marvel's G.O.D.S.: Trailer for New Jonathan Hickman Series Released

Marvel Comics has released a trailer offering the first look at G.O.D.S., the upcoming series from writer Jonathan Hickman and artist Valerio Schiti. First teased at last year's San Diego Comic-Con and again at New York Comic Con, Marvel Comics says G.O.D.S. will reimagine and evolve the heart of the Marvel Universe. Hickman is known to Marvel fans for his work on Fantastic Four, the Avengers, and most recently the X-Men. G.O.D.S. is billed as "his most ambitious project yet, dramatically reshaping Marvel's pantheon of cosmic beings and the entities behind the very fabric of reality." Whether it ties into Hickman's return to the Ultimate Marvel universe remains to be seen.

Schti is known as the artist of two major Marvel events, Empyre and A.X.E. Judgment Day. They're joined by colorist Marte Gracia. According to Marvel's press release, "the team will build a new Marvel mythology overflowing with daring concepts, intricate systems, and fascinating new characters, some of whom have been in action long before your favorite Marvel heroes."

The press release also introduces Wyn, "a mysterious player in a war that exists outside of the orders we know and a vital member of an eons-old hierarchy that includes the omnipotent rulers of the universe such as Eternity, Infinity, and the Living Tribunal. After a fateful meeting with Doctor Strange, Wyn hints at something even bigger than the forces of good and evil, where the very building blocks of creation scheme and clash. It's the beginning of a breathtaking epic at the crossroads of science and magic, one that will shatter our understanding and open our eyes to ideas beyond all that we perceive."

Hickman explains, "When I came back to Marvel a few years ago, I wrote two series bibles. The first was House of X and the other one was G.O.D.S. To say that I'm excited to finally be able to share this story with everyone is a massive understatement. G.O.D.S. takes place in its own special corner of the Marvel Universe -- in the cracks that lie at the intersection of science and magic -- and revisits some characters and concepts that we've reimagined for a more modern, continuity-driven audience."

Schti adds, "When I was given a chance to work with Jonathan on a new project, I accepted right away. Then I discovered that we would be reimagining gods in the Marvel Universe: how they work, what they do, and how they interact with each other and humanity. It's the kind of project that makes you weak in the knees when you think about it. Luckily, Jonathan has the gift to make even the most complex stories surprisingly simple and understandable. His pitch inspired me almost immediately. The core of the story is so perfect and clear that it swept away my anxiety and turned it into a burst of creativity."

Hickman continues, "I've had the pleasure of working with Valerio Schiti on this for the last year, and watching him bring this to life has been a total joy. G.O.D.S. is my favorite kind of Marvel comic: one that feels like something old, but pushes the Marvel Universe in an exciting new direction."

Schti continues, "The thing that I love the most is how the story grows, starting on the streets of New York and then taking the characters and the readers on an incredible journey with the Marvel pantheon. We will bring you to new places, show you what was hidden though the wrinkles of reality, introduce new characters, and put a fresh spin on old ones. You think you knew the Marvel Universe? Well, we will prove you wrong!"

Free Comic Book Day: Avengers/X-Men #1, releasing on May 6th, will include a preview of G.O.D.S. Marvel will reveal the main cover, variant cover series, backup stories, and more in the coming months.