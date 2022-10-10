NYCC: Marvel Reveals Details for Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti's New Series

New details have come out regarding the mysterious new Marvel series from writer Jonathan Hickman (X-Men) and artist Valerio Schiti (A.X.E: Judgment Day). The first time fans heard about Hickman and Schiti collaborating together came at San Diego Comic-Con. A simple piece of teaser artwork was released, featuring the phrase, "What Happens When the Powers That Be Meet the Natural Order of Things?" The only other key information was that the series would launch in 2023. Marvel decided New York Comic Con would be the perfect place for an update, revealing new character designs that appear to feature Doctor Strange.

Six character design sheets for Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti's new series were revealed at the Marvel Comics: Marvel Fanfare with C.B. Cebulski Panel at NYCC. The same "What Happens When the Powers That Be Meet the Natural Order of Things?" phrase is found at the top of the sheets, but now we at least see some of the key players who will be part of this project.

Doctor Strange gets the spotlight for one character sheet, as Schiti provides six alternate costumes and looks for the former Sorcerer Supreme. Every outfit has Stephen Strange in some form of jacket, with his hairstyle also varying. A white-haired woman is next, who has jewels that can transform into "Thing of Order and Weapons." Third up are badge ideas and other items used as a Thing-of-Order.

Fourth is a dark-haired woman sporting five different outfits, all ranging from different shades of yellow, orange, and pink. Fifth is a character with grey and white clothing to match their hair, with the final character a possible villain. He has a long black jacket and over his clothing, with different forms of masks to cover his burnt face.

Hickman was a member of SDCC's Next Big Thing panel but didn't speak until the end, where he revealed how this new piece of work is "Sandman for the Marvel Universe." The prolific writer also revealed how he's been working on this series for three years, which is around the same time he began his X-Men tenure with House of X and Powers of X.

NYCC also brought with it other big Marvel announcements, including a new series for Blade's daughter, more details on the X-Men's Sins of Sinister event, a new Marvel timeline for 2023, and the tease of a new Guardians of the Galaxy series.

Continue reading to see the character designs for Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti's new Marvel series.