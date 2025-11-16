Marvel Just Made March a Huge Month For Daredevil Fans (& Not Just In The MCU)

Get ready, Daredevil fans, because the protector of Hell’s Kitchen is coming back in a series that is primed for new readers and old. It’s been a big year for the Man Without Fear. After an extended absence from the small screen, Matt Murdock returned in the Disney+ original series, Daredevil: Born Again. However, just months after the beloved vigilante’s return, the latest volume of the Daredevil comic series came to a close. With a second season of Born Again on the horizon, it seemed like an odd choice not to have a book to capitalize on it.

But fear not, because as Marvel Comics has revealed, a new series for the fan-favorite street-level hero is coming. Next March, Marvel Comics will publish Daredevil #1 by Stephanie Phillips (Spider-Gwen: The Ghost-Spider, Harley Quinn) and Lee Garbett (Batman, Batgirl). It’s a new era for Daredevil as he heads back to law school to take on a new role as a professor. But trouble is near as a new villain named Omen is targeting Matt Murdock while he tries to balance his new career and his secret life as the heroic Daredevil.

Matt Murdock Heads to Law School in 2026’s Daredevil #1

Daredevil’s life in recent years has felt like a roller coaster. After embarking on a mission that literally took him to hell and back, Matt found peace in a new life as a priest. But the sins of his past followed him from the underworld and possessed those in Matt’s orbit, leaving him no choice but to let the devil out once more. Matt defeated his sins, and Saladin Ahmed’s Daredevil run came to an end with the titular hero recommitting himself to his greatest love, Elektra, preparing for whatever was next on the horizon.

As a big Daredevil fan, I’m always happy to see new creative teams take a crack at the character. And I really think Marvel’s being smart with this series. It’s going to debut on March 18th, just two weeks after Daredevil: Born Again returns with its second season. I was shocked that Marvel didn’t put more into advertising its Daredevil comic during the show’s first season. But then again, Ahmed’s run was wrapping up its “Introductory Rites” arc, which wasn’t the best spot for new readers. However, Marvel is perfectly timing a fresh start for Daredevil fans next March.

A New Start is Exactly What Daredevil Fans Need

Granted, Daredevil’s comic history and MCU history are wildly different. But books timed to the start of larger projects rarely make it too confusing for new readers. Marvel’s announcement even advertises the series as “perfect for newcomers and longtime fans alike“, which is exactly the kind of comic Marvel should be putting out when an MCU-associated project drops. With so much renewed interest in the hero, bringing a passionate creative team for a comic that will be released around Born Again’s second season is the best thing Marvel could do for Daredevil and his fans.

Are you excited for the upcoming Daredevil #1?