6 Daredevil Comics to Read Ahead of MCU’s Born Again Disney+ Series

Daredevil: Born Again promises to open a new chapter in the MCU by featuring some street-level vigilantism developed for mature audiences. If that’s not exciting enough, the series is a successor of Netflix’s beloved Daredevil series, with the entire main cast returning for Disney+.

Everyone is excited about the series release and trying to piece together what little information we have to know more about its plot. Well, there’s no better place to understand Daredevil than Marvel Comics, and these storylines are essential to read before the premiere of Born Again.

1. “Born Again” (Daredevil #227-231)

Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli’s storyline shares its title with the Disney+ series, which should be enough to put it on your radar. In the comics, Karen Page sells Daredevil’s secret identity to feed her heroin addiction, leading Kingpin to systematically destroy Matt Murdock’s life — freezing his accounts, getting him disbarred, and ultimately leaving him for dead after a deadly clash.

Netflix’s Daredevil Season 3 already adapted elements of this story, with Kingpin framing Matt for murder and turning the public against him. Plus, Charlie Cox has confirmed Born Again won’t be a direct adaptation, a smart choice as everyone is a big fan of Deborah Ann Woll’s Karen Page, and it would suck for her to betray Matt. Still, the comic themes of redemption could play a big part in the upcoming series. Otherwise, why use the name? Since Cox also confirmed that Born Again was retooled to be a sequel to the Netflix series, the new series could explore the consequences of Kingpin still knowing Matt’s secret identity while taking the character to even darker places.

2. “Mayor Fisk” (Daredevil Vol. 6 #1-6, Devil’s Reign #1-6)

Echo‘s finale showed Kingpin pursuing political power in New York, directly mirroring Chip Zdarsky’s recent storyline. In the comics, Fisk wins the mayoral election legitimately while maintaining his criminal empire. He uses his newfound authority to outlaw vigilantism, turning public opinion against heroes like Daredevil. This leads to Devil’s Reign, where Fisk’s anti-vigilante crusade reaches its peak, employing his super-powered enforcers to hunt down heroes.

When asked about the Devil’s Reign storyline, Vincent D’Onofrio decided to play coy, which is Marvel Studios’ usual confirmation that something is happening at some point. That means the story of Mayor Fisk just became essential reading for anyone trying to anticipate Born Again’s plotline. To underline that, it’s worth remembering the Netflix series established Fisk’s desire for legitimacy and public adoration, making his political ascension a natural evolution for the character. Since his mayoral ambitions were also revealed in Daredevil: Born Again’s trailer, Devil’s Reign is all but confirmed.

3. The Muse Arc (Daredevil Vol. 5 #11-14)

One of the most intriguing aspects of Daredevil: Born Again is the inclusion of Muse, arguably Matt Murdock’s creepiest foe in the comic books. Charles Soule’s disturbing serial killer creates art installations from human remains, including a mural painted with the blood of a hundred victims. Unlike typical Daredevil villains who are either skilled fighters or crime bosses, Muse possesses supernatural abilities that make him uniquely dangerous. His body acts like a black hole, absorbing all sensory information around him, making him imperceptible in battle. Without his heightened senses, Matt Murdock is exceptionally vulnerable, making Muse a formidable adversary for the Man Without Fear.

The character’s inclusion in Born Again represents a significant departure from the Netflix series’ strictly grounded approach. While the original show dealt primarily with human threats like organized crime and corruption, Muse’s supernatural abilities and artistic murders could bridge the gap between street-level crime and the MCU’s more fantastic elements, so reading the comic books that introduced the villain is the perfect way to prepare for the show.

4. “Bullseye: The Target” (Daredevil #159-160, #169)

Wilson Bethel’s return as Bullseye picks up from Netflix series’ unresolved ending in Season 3, where Dex was left on an operating table, getting a radical cybernetic upgrade to recover from a severe spinal injury. That means Born Again will finally give us the live-action version of Bullseye that the MCU deserves. To understand the hype surrounding the character’s appearance, there’s no better comic book to read than “The Target.” Frank Miller’s classic “The Target” establishes Bullseye’s obsession with Daredevil after being humiliated during an attempt to kidnap Black Widow. The villain’s perfectionist nature and inability to accept defeat drive him to increasingly violent confrontations with Matt.

The Netflix series already established Dex’s mental instability and need for structure, which Kingpin manipulated. Born Again could build on this foundation, showing how his failed attempt to be “the good guy” in Season 3 pushes him to fully embrace his darker nature, finally donning his iconic comic costume.

5. Heather Glenn’s Story (Daredevil #220-222)

Born Again reimagines Heather Glenn as a therapist counseling both Matt and Fisk. That’s quite different from the comics, where Heather Glenn was a socialite and daughter of Maxwell Glenn, president of Glenn Industries. Her story became intertwined with Matt Murdock’s when he uncovered a criminal conspiracy involving her father, who the Purple Man was controlling. Despite Daredevil’s efforts to find evidence that would exonerate Maxwell Glenn without exposing his secret identity, Heather’s father ultimately committed suicide.

Heather’s comic connection to the Purple Man becomes particularly intriguing with recent hints that Krysten Ritter may return as Jessica Jones to the MCU. Given Jessica’s own traumatic history with the Purple Man, Born Again could use this reimagined version of Heather to tie these threads together.

6. “Supreme: Parts 1-3” (Daredevil Vol. 2 #82-87)

Jon Bernthal’s return as The Punisher for Born Again brings back one of the Netflix series’ most compelling dynamics. In Daredevil Season 2, their philosophical clash came to a head in the iconic rooftop debate, where Frank chained Matt up and forced him to choose between shooting a criminal or watching Frank execute them. This moment perfectly encapsulated their fundamental disagreement: Matt believes in redemption and the legal system, while Frank sees death as the only permanent solution to crime.

Ed Brubaker’s “Supreme” arc explores similar themes through a different lens. When Castle discovers corruption within the police force, his immediate response is slaughter, while Murdock tries to expose the truth through legal channels. The Born Again trailer teases that Matt and Frank will jump at each other throats again, so reading “Supreme” is the perfect way to understand the nuances of Daredevil and The Punisher’s relationship.

Daredevil: Born Again will premiere on Disney+ on March 4, 2025.