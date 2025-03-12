These Are 5 of the Weirdest Daredevil Stories (And You Need to Read Them)

For more than 60 years, Daredevil has been one of the most compelling Marvel Comics heroes, blending gritty crime with swashbuckling action. Daredevil, along with his lawyer alter-ego Matt Murdock, was created by writer Stan Lee and artist Bill Everett in 1964, and quickly set himself apart from other superheroes – despite his blindness, all of his other senses were enhanced, making him one of the more unique characters in the pantheon of comic book heroes. Under legendary writers such as Frank Miller, Brian Michael Bendis, and Mark Waid, Daredevil’s stories have often been defined by dark, psychological drama, street-level conflicts, and moral dilemmas. The character’s impact extends outside of the comics, including a feature-length film and an acclaimed Netflix series, which has been rebooted as Daredevil: Reborn as part of his introduction into the MCU.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Yet, for all his grounded storytelling, Daredevil has also found himself in some of the weirdest, most unexpected comic book adventures imaginable. Some of the character’s earliest stories took bizarre turns, and even after he was established as a more down-to-Earth hero, plenty of writers have put the Man Without Fear into some storylines that have raised fans’ eyebrows. And while some of these stories defy all logic, they remain essential reads—not just for their weirdness, but for the unique way they showcase Daredevil’s enduring appeal. Let’s take a look at five of those stories below.

Daredevil #72

After a series of sightings of a leopard and a man dressed as a leopard pop up around New York City, Daredevil decides to investigate. The mysterious man, named Tagak, is actually a being from another dimension who ended up in our world with his jungle companion in search of a criminal.

Daredevil’s adventures rarely involve the otherworldly, but this is a pretty fun one. Tagak is a one-off character, but he stands out because he, like Daredevil, is blind and can only “see” through the eyes of his pet leopard. It’s a zany plot that’s a must-read for those looking for Daredevil oddities, and features some great action scenes drawn by Gene Colan.

“Fall From Grace” – Daredevil #319–325

The last dose of a bioengineered substance called “About Face” – which can completely rewrite a person’s genetic code – is the target of several major factions, including HYDRA, the Hand, and the terrorist group Snakeroot. Daredevil must prevent it from falling into the wrong hands, but his personal life is becoming increasingly complicated, as he’s not only rekindled his romance with Karen Page, but Elektra is seemingly back from the dead.

There is a lot going on in this storyline. Venom, Morbius, Nick Fury, and plenty of other characters make guest appearances in one of the busiest plots in Daredevil history. Still, it’s a blast seeing the Man Without Fear be put through the wringer facing off against a whole gaggle of supervillains. And, for better or worse, this story features the debut of his infamous black armor.

Daredevil #74

A group of thugs has poisoned New York City’s water supply, leaving everyone blind as they go around stealing valuables to their hearts’ content. However, they forgot that one of the Big Apple’s citizens is more than capable of taking them down without sight.

This hilariously goofy story perfectly encapsulates how weird Daredevil comics could be before Frank Miller gave the series its signature gritty tone. Surely there are easier ways to rob a city than to make its entire population temporarily blind, right? This issue also deviates from the more serious and brooding personality that Daredevil typically has as it features him making some pretty funny quips in the middle of fighting.

“Shadowland”

Daredevil becomes the leader of the ninja clan, the Hand, and uses his new position to rid Hell’s Kitchen of crime. However, DD gradually falls under the influence of the mystical force known as the Beast of the Hand, becoming increasingly violent and ruthless in his efforts to clean up his city. Spider-Man, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and other heroes must team up to save the Man Without Fear before his soul is completely corrupted.

“Shadowland” is one of the darker – and most supernatural – chapters in Daredevil’s history. While some fans were critical of how some of the character elements were handled, Daredevil’s descent in madness and savagery makes for a compelling read; it’s quite possibly the most brutal take on the Man Without Fear, and its depiction of him as a demonically-possessed hero is still shocking even today.

Daredevil #77

A teardrop-shaped spaceship has suddenly appeared in New York City and summons Namor the Mariner. Daredevil and Spider-Man arrive and, assuming that Namor is the one causing the ruckus, get into a massive brawl with him. However, they soon learn that he’s just as much in the dark about what’s going on as the spaceship explodes, revealing an otherworldly woman who absconds with the King of Atlantis for mysterious reasons.

If that plot sounds confusing to you, don’t despair as this is really a Namor-centric story (the plot continues in Sub-Mariner #40, which is why this issue ends on a cliffhanger). Still, Marvel Comics loves their superhero misunderstandings that involve pitting them against each other in a knock-down-drag-out fight that could’ve easily been avoided. The fight between Daredevil, Spider-Man, and Namor is worth the price of admission alone, especially since it ends with an alien taking off with Namor, leaving Spidey and Daredevil to just casually go about their lives.

Daredevil: Born Again is available to watch on Disney+.