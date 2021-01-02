Marvel's Kelly Thompson Teases New Project with Deadpool's Jeff The Shark

✖

Those who have been reading Kelly Thompson's excellent and might I and hilarious run on Deadpool are all quite familiar with Deadpool's ridiculous antics, but they are also familiar with Wade's lovable sidekick Jeff the Shark. Fans of Jeff seem to now have something else to look forward to, as Thompson revealed an amazing tease of new Jeff content coming in 2021. Thompson revealed a new image of Jeff created by artist Gurihiru and then teased that the project it's a part of is coming this year.

The image features Jeff rocking some Deadpool and Gwenpool swimming trunks, some flippers, and some swim goggles as if he were preparing for a day on the beach, and you can check it out in the post below.

As a reward for helping me get to 40k followers in 2020, here's a sneak peek of a @Marvel work in progress image by @Gurihiru for a project coming @ you in 2021! Honestly the most fun thing I've gotten to do in comics this year, I hope u will love it. #JeffTheLandshark #ItsJeff! pic.twitter.com/xUzidtK5tW — KELLY THOMPSON (@79SemiFinalist) January 1, 2021

Thompson wrote, "As a reward for helping me get to 40k followers in 2020, here's a sneak peek of a @Marvel work in progress image by @Gurihiru for a project coming @ you in 2021!

Honestly the most fun thing I've gotten to do in comics this year, I hope u will love it. #JeffTheLandshark #ItsJeff!"

As for the project itself, we aren't sure what it is just yet, but if it's got Jeff in it you can expect it to be incredibly entertaining. Jeff has been quite busy lately, so he's more than earned a day on the beach to just chill and relax, especially after that whole Bone Beast fiasco that ended up with Deadpool losing everything but his own head.

Now that that's behind them, Wade and Jeff are headed back to face a new threat to Monster Island, and it all kicks off in issue #10. Deadpool #10 is written by Kelly Thompson and drawn by Gerardo Sandoval, and you can check out the full description for the issue below.

"KING OF THE MONSTERS VERSUS KING OF THE DRAGONS! An evil, ancient cult wants to kill DEADPOOL. An evil, ancient space god wants to kill Deadpool. Why does everyone want to kill Deadpool??? (I mean, we know why…)"

Deadpool #10 hits comics stores on January 27th.

