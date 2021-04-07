Marvel Reveals Major Change to Venom in King in Black

✖

Marvel's "King In Black" event has concluded and we now know the game-changing outcome for Eddie Brock / Venom and the rest of the symbiote race. The big climactic battle of King In Black saw Silver Surfer breach the symbiote cocoon around Earth, in order to deliver the "God of Light" that would rival the evil King In Black, Knull. The God of Light (of course) chose Eddie Brock to be its host, seemingly setting the new status quo for Venom, going forward. However, the final battle ended with a final twist, and now Venom has a pivotal new role to play in the larger Marvel Universe!

Obviously, it goes without saying that MAJOR King In Black Ending SPOILERS follow!

Not surprisingly, Eddie is able to defeat Knull in battle, with the God of Light powering him. It's a pretty epic and awesome fight that pulls out a lot of big stops (Symbiote Celestial, Venom forging Thor's hammer and Surfer's board into a badass ax, Knull being tossed into the sun, etc...); but once the battle is won, Venom discovers that the God of Light is done with him.

Before the God of Light leaves Earth, Eddie has one last vestige of Knull to deal with: the piece of essence that the King In Black left inside of his son, Dylan. Eddie draws that piece out of Dylan and seemingly crushes it - only to find out that what's truly happening is a transformation.

After Knull is gone, the God of Light leaves Eddie's body, assuring him that he needs no protection because "You have a new role now, Edward. You have become something else. Something new."

After being ripped apart from his symbiote other, and killed, Eddie finds that he is once again alive and whole as Venom again. However, his symbiote quickly notices that something profound has changed: it can hear the entire symbiote hive trying to communicate with it and Eddie, in an alien language that Eddie has yet to fully understand.

King In Black #5 is now on sale at Marvel Comics.