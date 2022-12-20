Marvel Just Gave Mary Jane Super Powers

The Marvel event series Dark Web is giving Mary Jane an interesting set of superpowers. Dark Web is a crossover between the Spider-Man and X-Men franchises that sees the clones of Ben Reilly and Jean Grey – Chasm and the Goblin Queen – working together to deliver revenge against those who have wronged them over the years. Mary Jane & Black Cat is a Dark Web tie-in featuring the longtime partner of Spider-Man and Felicia Hardy, another former girlfriend of Peter Parker. Dark Web tosses New York City into the demonic Limbo, and one of the results is a powered-up Mary Jane.

Marvel released a preview of Mary Jane & Black Cat #1 by Jed MacKay, Vincenzo Carratú, Brian Reber, and VC's Ariana Maher. It begins with Black Cat swinging through the dark city streets as newspapers and street lights chase after her. The newspapers appear to be possessed, mainly because they have sharp teeth that are trying to bite into Black Cat. She recaps the early events of Dark Web, as well as her relationship to Mary Jane and Spider-Man. Mary Jane and Black Cat are on friendly terms ever since the Mary Jane and Black Cat: Beyond one-shot. Plus, Mary Jane is now a mother to two children, no longer involved with Peter Parker.

When Black Cat catches up with Mary Jane, red energy is oozing out of her eyes and fists as she prepares to face off against demon-possessed trash cans, street lights, and poles. The tease on the final page flashes back in time, with Black Cat pulling off a heist that involved stealing Doctor Doom's mask.

ComicBook.com asked Jed MacKay how Mary Jane & Black Cat brings the two protagonists back together. "Felicia and MJ are both important parts of the Spider-Man world, so when something Dark Web comes crashing into Peter's life, then it's no surprise that everyone in it gets dragged in as well. Felicia starts out in #1 going to make sure that MJ is okay, but she quickly learns that MJ has some resources of her own to draw upon...," MacKay said.

The preview of Mary Jane & Black Cat #1 can be found below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, December 21st.