An MCU Fan-Favorite Finally Makes Her Marvel Comics Debut

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been going strong for nearly two decades now, adapting the mythos of Marvel Comics on a massive scale. Along the way, the franchise has both remixed existing characters and introduced entirely new ones — and a fan-favorite from the franchise's Phase Four has finally found her way into the comics. Spoilers for What If... Venom? #3 from Jeremy Holt, Manuel Garcia, and Cece De La Cruz below! Only look if you want to know!

What If... Venom #3 follows Stephen Strange / Doctor Strange in his efforts to control the titular alien symbiote. At one point, Wong leaves the scene through a portal, telling Stephen that he's leaving to watch the finale of The Bachelor with his friend, Madisynn. A stray line of dialogue through the portal can be attributed to Madisynn, as she tells "Wongers" that their bottomless gin and tonics are reading for their viewing party.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Who Is She-Hulk's Madisynn?

Madisynn King (Patty Guggenheim) was introduced in the fourth episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, as a human woman who has a distinct reaction to the supernatural threat accidentally brought up by stage magician Donny Blaze (Rhys Coiro). As Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) and Wong (Benedict Wong) try to bring Donny to justice, Madisynn's testimony — and penchant for watching television — quickly stands out.

"I have worked with Patty so many times, and when I brought her up for Madisynn, there was a little bit of resistance, because nobody knew who she was, and I said, 'Guys, just let her audition,' and she came in and auditioned and everybody was in tears," She-Hulk director Kat Coiro told ComicBook.com in a 2022 interview. "And the thing about Patty Guggenheim is that she's able to play these ridiculous characters with so much grounding, and these characters who maybe don't appear very smart with so much intelligence. Um, so I kind of have been waiting for this moment to launch Patty for many, many years, and so it's like, 'Okay, the rest of the world has caught up. Now let's please give her her own movie.'"

Will She-Hulk Get a Season 2?

A lot of questions have loomed around She-Hulk's MCU future, especially as Maslany has not been confirmed to reprise her role, and a second season of the show has yet to be greenlit. In an interview earlier this year, Maslany revealed that she doesn't think She-Hulk is getting a second season. It should be noted that Maslany has previously offered misleading information regarding She-Hulk, even denying that she was cast shortly after the news was initially made public.

"I don't think so," Maslany answered. "I think we blew our budget, and Disney was like 'no thanks.'"

What If...? Venom #3 is now available wherever comics are sold.