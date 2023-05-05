Marvel Teases Bad News for Guardians of the Galaxy Fans in 2023

New York Comic-Con is currently in full swing and today's "Marvel Comics: Next Big Thing" panel revealed some exciting news, including a new X-Men team. There was also an interesting update for Guardians of the Galaxy readers. It was announced that a new comic is coming out next spring, and according to Marvel.com, there might be a shakeup within the team.

"The Guardians of the Galaxy set out to rebuild their family," Marvel teased. "A new Guardians of the Galaxy comic is headed to a galaxy near you in Spring 2023." They added, "Stay tuned in the months ahead for more info!"

Of course, we can't help but wonder what "rebuild their family" means. Are any beloved characters going to die? Will some kind of fight tear them apart? Has anyone gone missing? What do you think Marvel means by "rebuild?" Tell us your theories in the comments!

Who Will Die in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

Not only do Marvel fans have to wait until next year to find out what's happening with the Guardians on the page, but there are also a lot of big questions about the upcoming release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Director James Gunn has confirmed that this will be the last film to feature the original Guardians crew, and fans are worried that some of their favorite characters might die. Gunn previously hinted that there will be some major deaths in the upcoming movie, and many have guessed that Rocket will be the one to go. Many fans have taken to social media to express their fears about who might not survive the movie, and they're not the only ones to show a little sadness about the end. Last year, Karen Gillan (Nebula) shared that the third installment of the Guardians trilogy is "so emotional" that when she read the script along with Pom Klementieff (Mantis), they were both in "floods of tears." She added, "You're learning more about existing characters and on a deeper level ... I'm really excited at exploring Nebula, post-Thanos."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will feature the return of Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Dave Bautista (Drax). Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Sean Gunn (Kraglin/on-set Rocket), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Bradley Cooper (Rocket), and Vin Diesel (Groot). New additions to the cast also include Will Poulter as Adam Warlock and Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary as well as The Suicide Squad's Daniela Melchior, Superstore alum Nico Santos, and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm's Maria Bakalova as Cosmo the Spacedog.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. is set to be released on May 23, 2023, and the new comic is expected to hit stands in Spring 2023.