Loki Is About to Make His Ultimate Universe Debut (But Is He a Friend or Foe?)

The God of Mischief is heading to the Ultimate Universe. Each month Marvel has reintroduced popular heroes and villains in its new Ultimate Universe, which is headlined by The Ultimates. The collection of heroes have slowly been brought together by Iron Lad (Tony Stark) to topple The Maker and his evil council. We’ve moved into Year 2 of the Ultimate Universe, and the months ahead will feature the introduction of the Trickster God Loki. Thor’s brother has danced between hero and villain throughout his career, and his Ultimate debut will find him back to his villainous ways as the War for Asgard begins.

Marvel released the cover and solicitation for April’s Ultimates #11 by Deniz Camp and Juan Frigeri. The cover by Dike Ruan features Loki looming large over Thor and Lady Sif with a sinister look on his face. “THE WAR FOR ASGARD! A NEW HERO APPROACHES!” the solicitation for Ultimates #11 reads. “Time to topple another of the Maker’s dominoes: removing Loki from his seat of power in Asgard! Thor, Sif and She-Hulk journey into mystery for blood, for glory and for rebellion, and discover a surprising new ally!”

So from the sounds of it, Loki is another pawn of Maker. The evil Reed Richards split the world into different territories ruled by members of his council. Perhaps Asgard was gifted to Loki to rule over as he sees fit. Either way, the Ultimates have decided it’s time to take Loki down, with Thor, Sif, and She-Hulk being sent on this important mission. There’s also a tease for another hero introduction in the pages of Ultimates. So far the team has added Wasp, Giant-Man, America Chavez, and a new Hawkeye to their roster, with upcoming issues revealing Luke Cage and Namor will also make an appearance. We’ve also met the Ultimate Guardians of the Galaxy.

Marvel reveals new Ultimate Universe details

image credit: marvel comics

Even more developments are happening in the larger Ultimate Universe than in the Ultimates title. Ultimate Black Panther #15 kicks off a new story arc where “a stripped-down T’Challa must go back to basics to prepare for battle against the new foes who have turned vibranium and its dark counterpart against him…” The cover by Stefano Caselli shows T’Challa in a more streamlined Black Panther costume that may be lacking the rare metal vibranium. Plus, the lower part of his face is exposed through a mask.

Ultimate Spider-Man #16 peels back the curtain on Mysterio and promises to reveal his origin story. “Even Kingpin knows little about the criminal in the smoky helmet…but Spider-Man’s about to learn more than he bargained for!”

In Ultimate Wolverine #4, Logan begins to question members of Maker’s council (Colossus, Magik, and Omega Red) after a confrontation with Kitty Pryde and Gambit leaves him disoriented, violent, and looking for answers. And in Ultimate X-Men #14, the Shadow King returns more powerful than ever.

ULTIMATES #11

image credit: marvel comics